ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Is Kyle Rudolph ready to finally help Bucs offense?

TAMPA — One of the splash signings of July has remained submerged a few fathoms below relevance. Kyle Rudolph made only a fleeting appearance in the Bucs locker room when it was open to reporters Wednesday and Thursday, and perhaps that’s fitting. To this point, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end barely has been visible in the offense, making brief cameos in lieu of contributions.
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings

We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Odell Beckham to Vikings Chatter Heats Up

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 through Week 6, and that type of NFC North-leading record evidently draws the attention of a free-agent WR like Odell Beckham. Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams, where the LSU alumnus won a Super Bowl and tore his ACL on the same night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Sins the Vikings Must Cleanse during Bye Week

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 145 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the areas for improvement available to the Vikings through six games. Particularly, redzone defense, time of possession, and missed field goals are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Goon Could Land with NYJ

‘The Big Goon’ has been a free agent for months, and he may soon find employment with the New York Jets, a team 4-2 through six weeks. He’s Linval Joseph, and the Jets hosted the nose tackle for a free-agent visit and workout on Friday. Joseph, 34, last...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Naughty Things at the Bye Week

This is Episode 145 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the areas for improvement available to the Vikings through six games. Particularly, redzone defense, time of possession, and missed field goals are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Za’Darius Smith is Nearing a Major Bonus

Like many others, I believe that Za’Darius Smith has been Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s best free agent signing. After 6 games, Smith leads the Vikings with 5.5 sacks. The former Packer has been disruptive, which is an encouraging development for a defense that still has a lot of room to improve.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad

Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Linval Joseph visits the Jets

He started his career with the Giants. He could be continuing it with the Jets. Per the NFL’s Friday personnel notice, veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph visited with the Jets on Friday. Joseph, a second-round pick in 2010, spent four seasons with the Giants before signing as a free...
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Kadarius Toney, Azeez Ojulari among 5 out vs. Jaguars

The New York Giants had hoped to enter Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars improving in the health department, but they ultimately fell short. Not only will the Giants be without the usual round of injured players, they’re now dealing with the loss of Oshane Ximines and the remaining absence of Azeez Ojulari. And they’re juggling injuries to Andrew Thomas and Jon Feliciano.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy