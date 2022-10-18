ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India-led alliance bats for diverse solar energy market

By By SIBI ARASU - Associated Press
 4 days ago

BENGALURU, India (AP) — For countries to transition away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energies like solar power, supply chains for components need to be more geographically diverse, officials said during a conference on solar energy in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

Currently, 75% of components needed for solar power are manufactured in China, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency. Representatives at the fifth assembly of the International Solar Alliance, made up of 110 member countries, want that to change.

“By 2030, we expect that solar will be the cheapest source of electricity in most geographies," said Ajay Mathur, director general of the ISA.

Adding that freight prices have spiked, Mathur urged for "multiple regions from which solar photovoltaic products can go from the producer to the supplier” to ensure that more nations benefit from the cheap prices of solar energy.

Launched by India and France at the 2015 Paris climate conference, the ISA aims to promote the use of solar energy as countries look to reduce their fossil fuel use to curb global warming. And although China has invested over $50 billion in new solar supply capacity – ten times more than Europe − and created more than 300,000 manufacturing jobs, it is not part of the alliance.

“China’s policies have contributed to a cost decline of more than 80%, helping solar photovoltaics become the most affordable electricity generation technology in many parts of the world," said senior International Energy Agency analyst Heymi Bahar. "However, they have also led to supply-demand imbalances.”

Bahar added that the global market is almost entirely reliant on China for solar products, with 15% of global supply coming from one Chinese plant alone, leading to concerns that the world is too reliant on a few, concentrated supply chains.

“This concentration has already resulted in prices increasing during the Covid-19 pandemic and extreme weather events” in China when exports were disrupted, Bahar said. ”Diversification will result in a more secure supply chain."

Industry experts say that a diversified supply chain can also increase employment, grow economies, encourage innovations, provide energy security as well as help countries achieve their climate goals.

“Right now, the jobs that are being created in countries like India are largely in the construction and installation side of things and not on the manufacturing side," said Ulka Kelkar, who directs India’s climate policy analysis for the World Resource Institute. "To really benefit from the full potential of the job creation possibilities of solar manufacturing, it is important to diversify.”

India’s federal minister for power, RK Singh, told the conference on Tuesday that countries have “the responsibility of enabling development in the parts of the world that lack access to energy and energy security.”

The Indian federal government recently approved funding to the tune of $2.6 billion for a production-linked incentive scheme that would encourage domestic solar module manufacturing. The U.S.’s Inflation Reduction Act also encourages domestic manufacturing of solar power components.

The solar energy market needs to grow tenfold by the end of the decade if global climate goals are to be met, according to both the ISA and the International Energy Agency.

The ISA’s assembly, which runs until Wednesday, also announced programs that will encourage investments in solar energy in Africa as well as help start-ups in the solar energy space.

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Follow Sibi Arasu on Twitter at @sibi123

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here . The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

