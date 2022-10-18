ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VikingsTerritory

Odell Beckham to Vikings Chatter Heats Up

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 through Week 6, and that type of NFC North-leading record evidently draws the attention of a free-agent WR like Odell Beckham. Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams, where the LSU alumnus won a Super Bowl and tore his ACL on the same night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out Vikings + Kyle Rudolph Reunion

The Minnesota Vikings could enhance their 5-1 roster with the NFL’s trade deadline 11 days away, arguably having needs at CB and interior DL. Another possible need is TE, and former Vikings Kyle Rudolph could be just the man to add roster depth. Sources tell VikingsTerritory Rudolph is “mildly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Goon Could Land with NYJ

‘The Big Goon’ has been a free agent for months, and he may soon find employment with the New York Jets, a team 4-2 through six weeks. He’s Linval Joseph, and the Jets hosted the nose tackle for a free-agent visit and workout on Friday. Joseph, 34, last...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

CBS Sports Links Vikings to Interesting Playmaker

Because the Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, they’re a part of fancy trade theories that would otherwise not exist if the team was 3-3 or so. In 2020 and 2021, the Vikings were 1-5 and 3-3, respectively, at this juncture, disqualifying Mike Zimmer’s old team from serious conversations about adding playmakers. But Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings may be a different story, particularly with a general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah who enjoys trading players and draft picks like a kid does baseball cards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings

We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade

A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Odds to Land Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham tore his ACL and won a Super Bowl on the same February night eight months ago — and is now shopping for a new team. Beckham, a free agent, is expected to sign with a team any day (or week) and physically return to a football field in November, perhaps around Thanksgiving.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime

The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad

Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 21

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 21, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Skol from Akayleb Evans to all Vikings fans. If you live in the right area, you may get to see former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer in his Vikings-themed limousine.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Lineman Out in WAS

In the basement of the NFC East at 2-4, the Washington Commanders are tasked with a little soul-searching. Quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery on his finger this week, and he’ll miss at least four games, paving the way for ex-Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke to start. In addition to the Vikings connection at QB, Washington released offensive lineman Willie Beavers on Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

