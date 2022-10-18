Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham to Vikings Chatter Heats Up
The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 through Week 6, and that type of NFC North-leading record evidently draws the attention of a free-agent WR like Odell Beckham. Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams, where the LSU alumnus won a Super Bowl and tore his ACL on the same night.
Don’t Rule Out Vikings + Kyle Rudolph Reunion
The Minnesota Vikings could enhance their 5-1 roster with the NFL’s trade deadline 11 days away, arguably having needs at CB and interior DL. Another possible need is TE, and former Vikings Kyle Rudolph could be just the man to add roster depth. Sources tell VikingsTerritory Rudolph is “mildly...
Former Vikings Goon Could Land with NYJ
‘The Big Goon’ has been a free agent for months, and he may soon find employment with the New York Jets, a team 4-2 through six weeks. He’s Linval Joseph, and the Jets hosted the nose tackle for a free-agent visit and workout on Friday. Joseph, 34, last...
CBS Sports Links Vikings to Interesting Playmaker
Because the Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, they’re a part of fancy trade theories that would otherwise not exist if the team was 3-3 or so. In 2020 and 2021, the Vikings were 1-5 and 3-3, respectively, at this juncture, disqualifying Mike Zimmer’s old team from serious conversations about adding playmakers. But Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings may be a different story, particularly with a general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah who enjoys trading players and draft picks like a kid does baseball cards.
CBS Names Vikings as a Top Candidate to Acquire Rams RB
There’s been much buzz in Vikings circles and former Los Angeles Ram WR Odell Beckham Jr. It makes some sense: he and Justin Jefferson share an LSU connection, his mother grew up in Minnesota, and his former offensive coordinator is now the Vikings head coach. The Vikings may be...
What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings
We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in Week 8
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 9-15) Minnesota high school girls soccer section tournament roundup. Minnesota high school boys soccer section tournament roundup. This post will be updated as scores finalize across the state. 1. Rosemount (8-0) Defeated ...
The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset
The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
The Vikings Odds to Land Odell Beckham Jr.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham tore his ACL and won a Super Bowl on the same February night eight months ago — and is now shopping for a new team. Beckham, a free agent, is expected to sign with a team any day (or week) and physically return to a football field in November, perhaps around Thanksgiving.
Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad
Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 21
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 21, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Skol from Akayleb Evans to all Vikings fans. If you live in the right area, you may get to see former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer in his Vikings-themed limousine.
Former Vikings Lineman Out in WAS
In the basement of the NFC East at 2-4, the Washington Commanders are tasked with a little soul-searching. Quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery on his finger this week, and he’ll miss at least four games, paving the way for ex-Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke to start. In addition to the Vikings connection at QB, Washington released offensive lineman Willie Beavers on Tuesday.
