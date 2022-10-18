Robert Williams undergoes PRP injection in left knee

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee Monday to continue to promote healing and recovery, league sources told The Athletic. Williams will return in the second half of the season but the team will wait until he is 100 percent and bring him along cautiously whenever that point comes, sources said.

Source: The Athletic Staff, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Robert Williams undergoes PRP injection in his left knee on Monday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/18/rob… – 11:30 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

“No change” is what a source told @celticsblog on the timetable for Robert Williams’ return.

Williams is still expected back sometime around the start of the 2023 calendar year. – 10:56 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Rob Williams underwent a PRP injection in his knee on Monday per @Shams Charania and ‘hopefully’ coming back in the second half of the season. A closer look at his potential timeline masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 10:52 AM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

A PRP injection is used to limit pain, especially related to arthritis. Not great news for Robert Williams, but also not a massive update. – 10:34 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Celtics injury report for Tuesday’s game vs. #Sixers

Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee ACL Repair Out) and Robert Williams (Left Knee Arthroscopy Out) – 12:28 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Nothing new on the injury report for the Celtics. Gallinari and Rob Williams will be mainstays for a while, but no one else on today’s report – 5:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams (both are out) are the only players on the Celtics injury report for tomorrow night vs the 76ers. – 5:11 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Nobody except the obvious (Gallinari and Robert Williams) on the Celtics injury report for tomorrow. – 5:09 PM

Bobby Manning: Mazzulla is undecided on the opening night lineup. Derrick White started all 4 preseason games for Robert Williams. Mazzulla said he has a feel for what the other bigs on the roster can offer and how they fit into the team’s defenses. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / October 16, 2022

Jared Weiss: I haven’t heard anything indicating there would be an earlier time frame than the 2-3 months. I just saw him walking around the other day. He’s got a single crutch on the side where the knee (surgery) is. He’s basically using it as a big cane essentially to support his walking. He’s walking pretty gingerly. It’s not like he’s full on limping, but he doesn’t look like he’s putting all of his weight on his knee the way he normally would, and he’s not doing full strides like he normally would. I think he’s definitely got a ways to go before getting back out there, and I’d presume they’re going to go on the more conservative time of this time frame because he’s already come back a few different times in his career, and the results haven’t been good. They’ve got to take as much time as they can because if he goes down again for this injury, you’ve got to worry about his career at that point. -via HoopsHype / October 6, 2022

Michael Scotto: I think the absence of Robert Williams affected the way they went about filling Danilo Gallinari’s roster spot. There were some rumblings out there about Carmelo Anthony before Blake Griffin. One of the reasons the Boston Celtics targeted Griffin was the team prioritized defense. Griffin was one of the league leaders at drawing charges. With Williams being out to start the season, Griffin can play the five. Offensively, Griffin can help with DHOs (dribble handoffs). Melo would’ve been a fine stretch four and could’ve replaced that role similar to Gallinari, but that wasn’t the focus after the surgery for Williams, I’m told. -via HoopsHype / October 6, 2022