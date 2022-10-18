ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, AL

wtva.com

1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
WAFF

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
ATHENS, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen shot outside apartment complex dies

An Alabama teen shot on Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex died Thursday night, authorities reported Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Ty’nez Lloyd Durden, 17, a student at Woodlawn High School. Durden was shot Monday night outside an apartment...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238. October 19. theft of property-4th degree; Chevron;...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man struck, killed while walking on Center Point Parkway identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old man killed while walking on Center Point Parkway Wednesday night has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edward Tyrone Brown was walking in a travel lane on Center Point Parkway at 22nd Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle. Brown […]
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Two pedestrians struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two pedestrians were struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents Wednesday. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW on reports of a pedestrian struck. The 24-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Brooksville police chief resigns

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The police chief of Brooksville, Virginia Rich, has resigned. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby confirmed the information with WTVA 9 News on Thursday. WTVA has been unable to get in contact with the mayor's office to learn why Rich resigned. According to the 2020 Census, the...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
wvtm13.com

Mississippi man dies in vehicle accident in Leeds

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County coroner has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Leeds. The Leeds Police Department said William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra on Pamela Street when the vehicle lost control and traveled across Montevallo Road onto the property at 1044 Montevallo Road and hit a tree.
LEEDS, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

