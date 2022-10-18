ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UAMS to Hold Nov. 4 Lecture on Advances in Spinal Neurosurgery

Oct. 21, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — Paul Park, M.D., a Memphis neurosurgeon specializing in spine surgery, will discuss advances in spinal neurosurgery at a public lecture Nov. 4 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). The lecture, entitled “Evolving Surgical Treatment Paradigms for Adult Spinal Deformity,”...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Cyclotron for State’s First Proton Center Arrives at UAMS

Oct. 20, 2022 | Completion of a $65 million expanded University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center that will house Arkansas’ first Proton Center marked an important milestone Oct. 20 with the arrival and installation of the Proton Center’s cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment.
ARKANSAS STATE
University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College (UA-Pulaski Tech) in North Little Rock (Pulaski County) is a comprehensive two-year college offering technical programs, a university-transfer program, and specialized programs for business and industry. The college’s mission is to provide access to high-quality education that promotes student learning, to enable individuals to develop to their fullest potential, and to support the economic development of the state.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
UAMS Celebrates Hispanic Cultures at Virtual Event

Oct. 21, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in which medical residents and faculty members from the College of Medicine’s Department of Family and Preventive Medicine described the Spanish-speaking nations and territories where they grew up. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Jeff Puckett Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Congratulations Jeff Puckett, Imaging (MRI), for being named a Hot Springs Service Hero in October 2022. Jeff was nominated by a patient. The patient said while she was in the hospital, she unknowingly dropped her heart monitor. Jeff found the heart monitor and went out of his way to call the heart monitor company and track the patient down.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas

Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Become at Regular at Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café

As I sat by myself during a recent visit to Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe, I couldn’t help but be impressed by the restaurant located on the outskirts of downtown Little Rock. By 11:15 a.m. on this Wednesday morning, the place was filled with regulars, a mix of white and blue-collar workers, most of them already eating the day’s special. Today, that happened to be a hearty portion of meatloaf, complete with two sides and a yeast roll. My meatloaf was only minutes away, three to be exact, and proved to scratch that comfort food itch. Diners throughout the restaurant seemed to agree, for as full as Rosie’s was, things were oddly quiet. Silence can be deafening when great eats are around.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Benton family mourns loss of murdered mother, teacher

BENTON, Ark. — Among the mounting number of murders in central Arkansas was a case involving the death of a Benton woman earlier this week. 28-year-old Krystle LeeAnn Wilder was a mother and preschool teacher who her family described as a positive person who was big on family. "There...
BENTON, AR
Getting to know Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker

Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker dreamed of becoming a police officer at a young age. “I remember I was in the third grade, and we were living in Little Rock when I met an officer assigned to foot patrol in our neighborhood. During the summer and after school every day, I walked with this young officer. Because of him, I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I turned 21,” Parker said.
STUTTGART, AR

