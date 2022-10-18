Read full article on original website
uams.edu
UAMS to Hold Nov. 4 Lecture on Advances in Spinal Neurosurgery
Oct. 21, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — Paul Park, M.D., a Memphis neurosurgeon specializing in spine surgery, will discuss advances in spinal neurosurgery at a public lecture Nov. 4 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). The lecture, entitled “Evolving Surgical Treatment Paradigms for Adult Spinal Deformity,”...
uams.edu
Cyclotron for State’s First Proton Center Arrives at UAMS
Oct. 20, 2022 | Completion of a $65 million expanded University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center that will house Arkansas’ first Proton Center marked an important milestone Oct. 20 with the arrival and installation of the Proton Center’s cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College
The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College (UA-Pulaski Tech) in North Little Rock (Pulaski County) is a comprehensive two-year college offering technical programs, a university-transfer program, and specialized programs for business and industry. The college’s mission is to provide access to high-quality education that promotes student learning, to enable individuals to develop to their fullest potential, and to support the economic development of the state.
Final weekend of the Arkansas State Fair brings food, music, rides and fun
For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.
fox16.com
Family Health: Arkansas woman finds blessings of motherhood after winning cancer fight
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas woman is counting her blessings in more ways than you can imagine. Barbie Jones was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma almost a decade ago. The diagnosis put her life and dreams on hold of becoming a foster parent. But the years flew...
uams.edu
UAMS Celebrates Hispanic Cultures at Virtual Event
Oct. 21, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in which medical residents and faculty members from the College of Medicine’s Department of Family and Preventive Medicine described the Spanish-speaking nations and territories where they grew up. The...
KATV
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
onespiritblog.com
Jeff Puckett Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Congratulations Jeff Puckett, Imaging (MRI), for being named a Hot Springs Service Hero in October 2022. Jeff was nominated by a patient. The patient said while she was in the hospital, she unknowingly dropped her heart monitor. Jeff found the heart monitor and went out of his way to call the heart monitor company and track the patient down.
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas
Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
KATV
Three Little Rock Community schools receiving EAST programs with city of Little Rock Funds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Wednesday that Three Little Rock Community Schools within the Little Rock School District will be starting new EAST programs during the 2022-203 school year. Booker T Washington Elementary School, Mabelvale Elementary School, and Stephens Elementary School will have access to sophisticated STEAM...
onlyinark.com
Become at Regular at Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café
As I sat by myself during a recent visit to Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe, I couldn’t help but be impressed by the restaurant located on the outskirts of downtown Little Rock. By 11:15 a.m. on this Wednesday morning, the place was filled with regulars, a mix of white and blue-collar workers, most of them already eating the day’s special. Today, that happened to be a hearty portion of meatloaf, complete with two sides and a yeast roll. My meatloaf was only minutes away, three to be exact, and proved to scratch that comfort food itch. Diners throughout the restaurant seemed to agree, for as full as Rosie’s was, things were oddly quiet. Silence can be deafening when great eats are around.
KATV
Central Arkansas Corvette Club hosting 23rd Corvette Weekend Show in Hot springs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Corvette Club will host participants from as many as 18 states for its 23rd annual Corvette Weekend Show from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 in Hot Springs. The Show is a fundraiser for the local charities the club supports including Spina Bifida...
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Benton family mourns loss of murdered mother, teacher
BENTON, Ark. — Among the mounting number of murders in central Arkansas was a case involving the death of a Benton woman earlier this week. 28-year-old Krystle LeeAnn Wilder was a mother and preschool teacher who her family described as a positive person who was big on family. "There...
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
KATV
Super 1 Foods location in Pine Bluff to close due to 'serious staffing issues'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Wednesday that one of their Pine Bluff locations of Super 1 Foods would be closing at the beginning of November due to "serious staffing issues and the building's lease expiring." BGC, which operates more than 200 stores across four states, said...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Getting to know Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker
Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker dreamed of becoming a police officer at a young age. “I remember I was in the third grade, and we were living in Little Rock when I met an officer assigned to foot patrol in our neighborhood. During the summer and after school every day, I walked with this young officer. Because of him, I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I turned 21,” Parker said.
