Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjzz.org
Mesa to require permits for renting out vacation homes
In July, the Arizona Legislature passed a law which would allow cities to establish a permitting process for landlords hosting short-term rentals. This law, Senate Bill 1168, is designed to hold landlords accountable and prevent parties that get out of hand. The law did not mandate the permitting process. Instead It gave individual cities the option to create a permit for short-term home rentals. Cities like Scottsdale have taken advantage. Now Mesa is joining the list.
AZFamily
Glendale and Mesa receive millions in emergency rental assistance
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday they have voted to provide a total of nearly $9.2 million for the cities of Glendale and Mesa to go toward emergency rental assistance programs. The money lasts until the end of the year. Both Mesa and Glendale have already started using these millions to help qualified residents avoid being evicted. For both cities, the money came at the perfect time. “Mesa and Glendale have been out of money,” Mesa deputy director of community services Mary Brandon said.
Developers want to build more water parks in Arizona. Does the state have enough water?
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A massive resort centered around a six-acre pool in the middle of the desert seems...odd to say the least. Especially when the Southwest is in the middle of a 22-year drought that isn't stopping. The VAI Resort in Glendale will be a massive 60-acre complex built...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
gilbertsunnews.com
Evictions, judgments continue rising in Maricopa County
Rent in the Valley isn’t the only thing that’s seeing a steady increase. The number of eviction cases in Maricopa County Justice Courts also has been climbing. “Eviction filings continue to rise,” Maricopa County Justice Courts spokesman Scott Davis reported last week. September marked the third consecutive...
East Valley Tribune
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
AZFamily
Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
12news.com
Build-to-rent communities are sprouting up in the Valley as traditional homes become out of reach
PEORIA, Ariz. — Johnathan Chau has a wife, two kids – and high interest rates. The real estate market is still hard for many people to get in. And Chau said he just can't buy right now. "I wouldn't think so, just yet," he said. Instead, Chau is...
azbex.com
Residents Fear Impacts Around BNSF W. Valley Hub
Residents in rural areas included in the City of Surprise’s planning area are expressing growing concern about a master-planned rail hub proposal from BNSF and a number of planned residential developments also proposed for the greater region. Worries range from impacts to the long-standing character of the area to...
azbex.com
Nikola Buys 920 Acres in West Valley
Alternative-fuel truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation has paid $16.5M for a 920-acre site in south Buckeye west of SR 85. The purchaser was listed as Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC, represented by Peak Group LLC. The seller was Hardison Farms. Nikola currently produces battery-powered semitrucks and is working to add hydrogen-fueled trucks...
KTAR.com
Time is right for Valley homebuyers to get concessions from sellers, expert says
PHOENIX – As 2022 moves into its final months, it could be the best time of year for Valley homebuyers to get concessions from sellers, according to a local real estate expert. “The fourth quarter of any year, seasonally for Greater Phoenix, regardless of the market, is the best...
Phoenix Housing Market Cooling As Mortgage Applications Fall Nationwide
If one of the Federal Reserve’s goals was to cool the housing market with interest rates hikes they are certainly succeeding in Phoenix.
kjzz.org
Why Phoenix must replace thousands of water service lines
A new federal requirement means Phoenix will replace thousands of water service lines to reduce the risk of lead exposure in drinking water. The EPA says community water systems, like the city’s, must inventory service lines and publicize information about the materials used. Service lines are small pipes that connect homes to the city’s main line.
Why is the Valley seeing a rise in pedestrian crashes?
PHOENIX — Several crashes involving pedestrians on Valley roads this week are highlighting how dangerous the roads can be for people walking in Arizona. People dying in pedestrian crashes have gone up, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). In the Valley, pedestrian fatalities have increased by 132 percent from 2012 to 2021.
'It's a day-to-day grind': Valley restaurants continue to struggle with staffing post-pandemic
PHOENIX — It's been two years since the height of COVID-19 and Valley restaurants are still struggling to fill staffing roles. "It's a day-to-day grind," Jeffrey "JJ" Holmes, owner of JJ's Grubb Shack in Mesa said. Holmes says he currently has a solid staff of about 20, but would...
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
AZFamily
Gilbert families impacted by road expansion refuse to back down, hiring lawyers
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some families in Gilbert are bracing for a legal fight, pushing back against a road expansion project that cuts into their property. They say they’re losing more of their land than necessary. The expansion project is for part of Ocotillo Road, stretching from Val...
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
gilbertsunnews.com
Rivulon apartment plan gets pushback
A proposal to put 352 apartment units at Rivulon, considered a key employment center in town, recently got some public pushback. The Planning Commission is scheduled Nov. 2 to vote on a recommendation to Town Council on a rezone and minor General Plan amendment on the 10.31 acres near the southwest corner of Lindsay and Pecos roads. The land is currently zoned Business Park.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 1