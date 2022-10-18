ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

Mesa to require permits for renting out vacation homes

In July, the Arizona Legislature passed a law which would allow cities to establish a permitting process for landlords hosting short-term rentals. This law, Senate Bill 1168, is designed to hold landlords accountable and prevent parties that get out of hand. The law did not mandate the permitting process. Instead It gave individual cities the option to create a permit for short-term home rentals. Cities like Scottsdale have taken advantage. Now Mesa is joining the list.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale and Mesa receive millions in emergency rental assistance

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday they have voted to provide a total of nearly $9.2 million for the cities of Glendale and Mesa to go toward emergency rental assistance programs. The money lasts until the end of the year. Both Mesa and Glendale have already started using these millions to help qualified residents avoid being evicted. For both cities, the money came at the perfect time. “Mesa and Glendale have been out of money,” Mesa deputy director of community services Mary Brandon said.
GLENDALE, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Evictions, judgments continue rising in Maricopa County

Rent in the Valley isn’t the only thing that’s seeing a steady increase. The number of eviction cases in Maricopa County Justice Courts also has been climbing. “Eviction filings continue to rise,” Maricopa County Justice Courts spokesman Scott Davis reported last week. September marked the third consecutive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Residents Fear Impacts Around BNSF W. Valley Hub

Residents in rural areas included in the City of Surprise’s planning area are expressing growing concern about a master-planned rail hub proposal from BNSF and a number of planned residential developments also proposed for the greater region. Worries range from impacts to the long-standing character of the area to...
SURPRISE, AZ
azbex.com

Nikola Buys 920 Acres in West Valley

Alternative-fuel truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation has paid $16.5M for a 920-acre site in south Buckeye west of SR 85. The purchaser was listed as Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC, represented by Peak Group LLC. The seller was Hardison Farms. Nikola currently produces battery-powered semitrucks and is working to add hydrogen-fueled trucks...
BUCKEYE, AZ
kjzz.org

Why Phoenix must replace thousands of water service lines

A new federal requirement means Phoenix will replace thousands of water service lines to reduce the risk of lead exposure in drinking water. The EPA says community water systems, like the city’s, must inventory service lines and publicize information about the materials used. Service lines are small pipes that connect homes to the city’s main line.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Why is the Valley seeing a rise in pedestrian crashes?

PHOENIX — Several crashes involving pedestrians on Valley roads this week are highlighting how dangerous the roads can be for people walking in Arizona. People dying in pedestrian crashes have gone up, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). In the Valley, pedestrian fatalities have increased by 132 percent from 2012 to 2021.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
gilbertsunnews.com

Rivulon apartment plan gets pushback

A proposal to put 352 apartment units at Rivulon, considered a key employment center in town, recently got some public pushback. The Planning Commission is scheduled Nov. 2 to vote on a recommendation to Town Council on a rezone and minor General Plan amendment on the 10.31 acres near the southwest corner of Lindsay and Pecos roads. The land is currently zoned Business Park.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy