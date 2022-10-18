Read full article on original website
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
WRIC - ABC 8News
Hopewell Recreation and Parks looking for volunteer coaches for youth basketball program
Do you have what it takes to be a basketball coach? Hopewell Recreation and Parks is looking for volunteer coaches for its youth basketball program.
