ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Inspector General raises security concerns at Baltimore City Hall meetings

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raGnu_0ideX0kI00

A new Inspector General report highlights security concerns at Baltimore City Hall meetings.

The report centers around a public hearing on April 26, that quickly turned unruly.

That night the out-of-state non-profit, Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, attended the meeting to advocate for a proposed plan that would have offered dollar homes again in Baltimore.

The hearing took a downward turn, when dozens from the group began chanting outside the City Council's chambers.

At one point, they made their way over to Mayor Brandon Scott's office and started banging on his door.

Scott was not there, but some council members felt the group's actions were insulting and amounted to a threat of violence. Many even left the hearing out of frustration.

RELATED : Meeting over vacants in Baltimore gets heated

According to the Inspector General, some of what transpired could have been avoided.

An investigation found that Baltimore City Fire Inspectors "did not count the number of people entering City Hall during this time."

Police and fire officials went back and forth on whose responsibility it was to conduct a headcount of people entering the building, the report found. Ultimately, high ranking fire officials told the Inspector General it is their responsibility and not the duty of police.

Turns out about 500 people attended the meeting that night, significantly exceeding capacity limits.

Neither the Baltimore Police or Fire Departments were given sufficient time to properly prepare or provide staffing, the report found. They weren't notified until the morning of, which left only three police officers and two fire inspectors to work the event.

The visitor ID system used by City Hall security also malfunctioned, leaving officers without any means to thoroughly vet who was entering.

While security continued to search visitor bags and utilize metal detectors, they were unable to keep track or restrict the crowd's movement throughout City Hall.

The City Fire Marshal claimed to have ordered onsite inspectors to shut the event down once overcrowding occurred, but that message apparently was not passed onto police.

On the other hand, a police lieutenant recalled asking both onsite inspectors about a headcount as the crowd began to file in that night. According to a statement from that lieutenant, the inspectors said they were ordered not to count and allow everyone in.

Both fire inspectors however denied those claims in an interview with investigators.

Currently, the Inspector General says there are no standard operating procedures for handling large crowds at City Hall. Nor is there any clear timeframe of when police and fire should be notified prior to such an event taking place.

The report concluded that Baltimore City needs to address both issues, in order to prevent something like this from happening again.

Scott responded to the Inspector General by laying out several measures that will be taken before and during future public meetings at City Hall.

To read the full report, click here .

Comments / 2

John Wood
4d ago

What ? The defund the police catch and release Democrats are scared of the same dangers that they've intentionally put us in ? GOOD !

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Deputy Mayor Faith Leach draws on personal experience in addressing children of incarcerated parents

BALTIMORE -- At any given moment, there are about 20,000 young people in Baltimore City with at least one parent who is incarcerated, according to city officials. City leaders say those are low estimates."We can imagine that there might be even larger numbers," said Faith Leach, Baltimore's Deputy Mayor of the Equity, Health and Human Services. "When we start to go further into the family, aunts and uncles or even siblings, we know those numbers increased dramatically.The deputy mayor is working with non-governmental groups to tackle an issue that's pervasive but that many people in society may not think about...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal

Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Death of Baltimore bus driver 'domestic related'

BALTIMORE -- An MTA bus driver was killed during a "domestic related" dispute in the station's parking lot in South Baltimore, police confirmed on Friday.Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Baltimore City Police continue to investigate this case which is one of at least 274 murder investigations in Baltimore this year. Baltimore residents who traveled near the area of the crime on Friday expressed sorrow for the victim and her family, along with concern after police revealed that this was a domestic-related shooting."It...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City Council pushes forward facial recognition tech regulation for police

The use of facial recognition technology, even by police, may be limited in the coming months across Baltimore City. Council members discussed the bill during a public safety committee meeting Wednesday that’s moving forward in the process. Baltimore City Council already curbed the use of facial recognition technology in June 2021 in a moratorium which expires in December.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scooters in the harbor prompt Baltimore City officials to create geofencing solution

BALTIMORE -- Rental scooters are finding their way from the streets of Baltimore to the floor of Inner Harbor.The transition from a two-wheel freedom machine to a makeshift barrier reef causes damage to the scooters.Department of Transportation officials say that they have hauled dozens of scooters from the Inner Harbor this week alone.That's why they will be creating a geofence to resolve the problem. The fence aims to prevent riders from getting close to the water.People often use electric scooters to get around Baltimore. "I think they're pretty fun," Josh Hardman said while at the Inner Harbor. "It makes it easy...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott talks about the fight to reduce violent crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that he wants to see the city move away from its dark past and toward a future where its residents are collectively battling crime."Nothing keeps me up more at night than people dying in the streets," Scott said.Crime has plagued the city for years and Scott shared with WJZ his experience of being caught up in poor attempts to address it. He described to WJZ his memory of being handcuffed and made to sit down in the rain as he was returning home from Saint Mary's College of Maryland.Officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related.  Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA."  Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Private security guard shoots suspected Harbor East shoplifter in face

BALTIMORE -- Police surrounded the Harbor East CVS store at Fleet and Exeter streets just after 9 am Friday when a security guard reportedly shot a shoplifter in the face during a confrontation. Baltimore police told WJZ the guard confronted a suspect trying to leave the store with unpaid merchandise when the man pulled out a syringe and tried to stab him with it. The guard then reached for his weapon and opened fire. A CVS representative told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the armed guard did not work for CVS as an employee or contractor and instead worked private security for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Domestic violence is possible motive in MTA bus driver's killing

Baltimore police said domestic violence is a possible motive in Tuesday's killing of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver, the 11 News I-Team has learned. City police on Thursday confirmed the woman killed was Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia. She was shot multiple times as she arrived for work at the MTA's Bush Division employee parking lot. The subject of the argument remains unknown.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy