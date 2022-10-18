Dive teams uncovered two cars from the Lake of the Ozarks as part of the search for a Camdenton veteran who has been missing for ten years. On Tuesday, October 18, Camden County Sheriff's Office detective, Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division troopers, and the Mid-County Fire Protection District members met with dive teams near the Cave Restaurant on North Missouri Route 5.
Jefferson City — The Missouri Department of Transportation Central District held its annual statewide winter operations drill to ensure Missouri roadways are properly cleared. Although it’s too early to determine what mother nature will have in store this winter, MoDOT is prepared for the worst. The statewide operations...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Issue. Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will have the opportunity to make the possession and recreational consumption of small amounts of marijuana legal for adults in the state. According to the Missouri Secretary of State's office, a yes vote on Amendment 3 would "legalize the...
WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
Comments / 0