Saint Robert, MO

krcgtv.com

Two cars found in Lake of the Ozarks as part of search for veteran missing for a decade

Dive teams uncovered two cars from the Lake of the Ozarks as part of the search for a Camdenton veteran who has been missing for ten years. On Tuesday, October 18, Camden County Sheriff's Office detective, Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division troopers, and the Mid-County Fire Protection District members met with dive teams near the Cave Restaurant on North Missouri Route 5.
CAMDENTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri Department of Transportation prepare for winter snow storms

Jefferson City — The Missouri Department of Transportation Central District held its annual statewide winter operations drill to ensure Missouri roadways are properly cleared. Although it’s too early to determine what mother nature will have in store this winter, MoDOT is prepared for the worst. The statewide operations...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Amendment 3 would legalize marijuana use by adults

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Issue. Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will have the opportunity to make the possession and recreational consumption of small amounts of marijuana legal for adults in the state. According to the Missouri Secretary of State's office, a yes vote on Amendment 3 would "legalize the...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Georgia midterms highlight ongoing debate over voting laws

WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
GEORGIA STATE

