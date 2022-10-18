Read full article on original website
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
18-year-old killed in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:35 p.m. in the 800 block of B Avenue.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating death
Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn is now 18 years old. On Friday, Oct. 21, he pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of Larkin Carter Carr. The 4-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in November 2018 while he was being watched by Bolsinger-Hartshorn.
‘It does not get easier’: Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
There's an old saying that time heals all wounds, but each passing day is just as painful as the next for Travis Whitaker's family.
Rabid raccoon found in Newport News
According to a press release, the raccoon was found in the area of Denbigh High School and Denbigh Park.
Norfolk Police investigating double shooting on Duck Pond Road
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
North Dakota Deputy Sheriff credits ‘a little luck’ with recovering kids abducted from Hampton
Three people are facing charges in connection with the alleged abduction: Michael Hamilton, Timothy Truitt and Amelia Hamilton. They told investigators they were trying to take the kids to Washington State when they were caught in North Dakota, according to court documents.
Judge calls for another mental health evaluation for a man shot by Portsmouth police
Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
Respiratory illnesses among children on the rise in Hampton Roads: CHKD official
NORFOLK, Va. — Cooler temperatures, more indoor gatherings and less mask-wearing are partly to blame for a surge in child respiratory sickness nationwide, according to health experts. They also say a rising number of babies 2 years old or under, along with older high-risk children, are coming down with...
Portsmouth Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Mathews was last seen near the 600 block of Effingham Street on October 21st.
Big Dreams: Critically ill child in Chesapeake gets donation for special trip
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on May 4, 2016. Ryan Blanco is a normal 7-year-old in many ways, including his dream of going to the Happiest Place on Earth. But there's a difference - Ryan is considered to...
Man injured after shooting on Brewer Ave in Suffolk
Police are now investigating following a shooting that injured one man in Suffolk Friday evening.
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
