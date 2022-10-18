Nestor Hernandez, the 30-year-old parolee charged with killing two nurses at a Dallas hospital on Saturday, was reportedly given explicit permission by authorities to be at the facility for the birth of his significant other’s child, according to Texas prison officials. But Saturday’s shooting wasn’t the Dallas native’s first alleged brush with violence—in 2009, he was charged with a felony for assaulting a public servant; in 2012 was convicted of robbery; and in 2015, Hernandez accepted a plea deal for eight years for aggravated robbery, in which he and his accomplice punched a woman in the back of her head, face, and chest, forced their way into her apartment, stole her car, $3,000 in cash and left the victim with her hands, head, and eyes covered in duct tape, according to court records. Hernandez now faces capital murder charges for the deaths of the two nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.Read it at Associated Press

DALLAS, TX ・ 29 MINUTES AGO