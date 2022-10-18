Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires
Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
Aaron Boone blames Yankees’ Game 2 loss on surprising factor
The New York Yankees were full of excuses following their loss to the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night. MLB made the decision to open the roof at Minute Maid Park in Houston for Game 2. That was just the second time all season the Astros played at Minute Maid Park with the roof open. Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks it had a huge impact on the game.
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Mets' Billy Eppler messaged MLB official about Joe Musgrove before substance check
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has provided some additional information about New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove to be checked for illegal substances in the final game of the wild-card playoff series that the Mets lost on Oct. 9.
Bochy at helm, these are Rangers' biggest needs
Expectations were high in Texas after the Rangers spent more than a half-billion dollars on free-agent contracts last winter, yet the club lost 94 games in 2022. The disappointing season led to the dismissal of longtime president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, elevating general manager Chris Young to the role of top decision-maker.
Yankees’ Oswald Peraza in midst of shortstop takeover, but what about IKF & Anthony Volpe?
HOUSTON — Yankees rookie Oswald Peraza appreciated Gleyber Torres huddling with him before his latest baseball first, a postseason start in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. Peraza was thankful that his double-play partner took the time to talk to him about ways to control his nerves...
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blames wind for knocking down Aaron Judge's could-be home run in ALCS Game 2
The New York Yankees lost again to the Houston Astros on Thursday night, dropping a 3-2 contest to put themselves in a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. They struck out 13 times, bringing them to 30 for the series, and left nine men on base. But for a moment late in the game, there was hope. In the eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit a fly ball to right field that appeared headed for the stands until Kyle Tucker corralled it at the wall:
Aaron Judge should be next Yankees captain, says Nestor Cortes – if he's back in 2023
NEW YORK -- Saturday evening at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees will play what is essentially a must-win game against the Houston Astros. The Astros won Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS in Houston, and another win in Game 3 would give them an almost insurmountable 3-0 series lead. Here's how you can watch Game 3 on Saturday.
Pirates' Davis, Priester lead the way in AFL win
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A Henry Davis Fall League homer has been simmering beneath the surface for weeks, but it finally boiled over during Surprise’s victory Friday night with a 404-foot shot to left field in the fifth. Hours before Pittsburgh’s top prospect enjoyed a multihit night during the Saguaros’...
Mets' Vasil tosses 4 shutout innings in AFL
MESA, Ariz. -- Strike one is indeed the best pitch one can throw. Just ask Mets right-hander Mike Vasil. Over his first two Arizona Fall League starts, the Mets’ No. 11 prospect struggled to get ahead of hitters, a big reason why he allowed five earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. He came into Friday’s start against the Mesa Solar Sox hoping to reverse that trend and succeeded, tossing four shutout innings as his Peoria Javelinas blanked Mesa, 4-0.
After breakout season, Auer leads Rays in AFL
Only five Minor Leaguers finished with at least 15 homers and 45 stolen bases in 2022, and only three of them were playing in their age-21 seasons or younger. Two of them are Top 15 overall prospects in Anthony Volpe (No. 5) and Elly De La Cruz (No. 14). The third is Rays No. 12 prospect Mason Auer, who finished with 15 blasts and 48 thefts in 115 games between Single-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green in his first full season.
Malloy's ascent with Braves continues in AFL
In 2019, Justyn-Henry Malloy was part of Vanderbilt's College World Series championship team. The freshman played sparingly, picking up just 15 at-bats. When he got only 24 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he had a choice to make. He loved the Vandy community and the program, but he wanted the chance to play regularly.
Pages among talented Dodgers prospects in AFL
Andy Pages has boasted big-time power upon his introduction to stateside ball. Steadily climbing the Dodgers’ organizational ladder, the club’s No. 5 prospect joins the Glendale Desert Dogs in Arizona at just 21 years old, having mashed 57 home runs over his past two years between High-A and Double-A.
Boone: 'No plans' to move Donaldson from 3B in ALCS
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have no plans to dislodge Josh Donaldson from third base during this American League Championship Series, manager Aaron Boone said on Friday. Donaldson’s performance has been a focal point early in the ALCS, as the veteran has struck out in five of six at-bats against Houston pitching. He certainly hasn’t been alone in struggling to make contact; the Yankees have fanned 30 times across the first two games, both Houston victories.
Teams that owned other teams in October
In this year’s American League Championship Series, the Yankees are trying to turn the tide against an Astros club that has had their number in the postseason. Going back to 2015, when Houston snapped a nine-season playoff drought, it has defeated New York in a postseason series three straight times, if you include the 2015 AL Wild Card Game. Another victory this time around would push that streak into truly rare territory.
Cole's focus is on Astros hitters -- not the 0-2 hole
Gerrit Cole isn’t oblivious to the importance of Saturday’s game against the Astros. He’s just not allowing the enormity of the situation to impact the way he’s preparing for Game 3 against his former club. The Yankees head home to the Bronx facing an 0-2 deficit...
'A dream come true': Macko leads Mariners in AFL
Mariners left-hander Adam Macko might only be 21 years old, but he’s already traveled the world. Born in Slovakia, he grew up in Ireland, then moved to Alberta, Canada for high school. That’s where the Mariners drafted him, taking him in the seventh round of the 2019 Draft. But when he found out he was coming to Arizona for this year’s Fall League, Macko thought it was the most exciting trip of his life.
Watch Yankees prospect successfully use ABS challenge
Here's what a ball-strike challenge system in Major League Baseball could look like. In the above video, Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez takes a borderline pitch at the knees in the Arizona Fall League on Oct. 7. It's called a strike by the home-plate umpire. Domínguez challenges the call, and...
Yoenis Céspedes is looking like his old self in the winter league
After showing flashes of brilliance during his eight-year MLB career -- remember "The Throw," the Derby dominance, the 2015 Mets' second-half run, the just-dripping-with-coolest-player-alive vibes -- Yoenis Céspedes had a bit of an awkward end to his stateside playing days. He did come back after that 2019 incident on his ranch to play eight games in 2020, but then, after nobody signed him in 2021, it seemed the aging, oft-injured outfielder might be out of baseball forever.
Check out five O's prospects on the rise
This story was excerpted from the Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Take it from a top Orioles prospect who has seen recent Minor League action in person -- even after the big league arrivals of some heralded youngsters -- there are still plenty of exciting players coming through Baltimore’s farm system.
