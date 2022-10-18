ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndieWire

Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in First Teaser for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

One of the most famous Christmas films of all time is getting a sequel. HBO Max released the first teaser for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” set to release on the streamer November 17. The repetitively titled film is a sequel to 1983’s “A Christmas Story,” directed by Bob Clark and based on Jean Shepard’s 1966 novel “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.” Set in the ’40s, the original film starred Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, an ordinary 9-year-old boy engaging in various hijinks around Christmastime while desperately yearning to get a BB gun for the big holiday. Shepard narrated...
The Verge

House of the Dragon’s season finale has leaked online, and HBO isn’t happy

House of the Dragon’s season finale is apparently following in Game of Thrones’ footsteps, leaking onto the internet a few days before it was meant to air. In a statement given to IGN and Variety, HBO says it’s “disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show” and is “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”
Collider

'Christmas With You' Trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia Lead Netflix Rom-Com

The holiday season is almost upon us, and you know what that means TV-wise: Christmas movies! Of course, we’re all pretty excited to see Lindsay Lohan’s big comeback with Falling For Christmas, but Netflix is ready to tell you that’s not the only holiday feature film you should be looking forward to. Today the streamer released the trailer for Christmas With You, a romantic comedy that puts a music industry spin on the traditional end-of-the-year stories.
Simplemost

‘Frasier’ Reboot With Kelsey Grammer Officially Happening

Bust out the expensive, obscure sherry — it’s time for a toast. Frasier Crane is coming back to TV!. Everyone’s favorite radio psychiatrist will join the Paramount+ network, with Kelsey Grammer (of course) starring. Paramount+ announced that the reboot was being developed in 2021, Deadline reported, and has now greenlit the show as a full series.
Distractify

Helen Hunt Now: An Update on the 'Twister' Actress's Life

Actress Helen Hunt is best known for starring in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, the cult-classic disaster film Twister, and of course, her Oscar-winning role in the film As Good as It Gets. However, following her rise to stardom, she appeared to retreat a bit from the spotlight. The actress has expressed multiple times not being interested in the press attention her As Good as It Gets co-star Jack Nicholson received.
People

David Alan Grier, Shania Twain and Martin Short Complete ABC's Beauty and the Beast Anniversary Special Cast

ABC previously announced that H.E.R. will play the role of Belle and Josh Groban will portray the Beast in the special, which airs Dec. 15 ABC's Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special has invited a few more guests to the table! ABC announced on Monday that Martin Short will wax poetic as Lumière, David Alan Grier will clock in as Cogsworth and Shania Twain will portray Mrs. Potts — who was first voiced in the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film by recently passed stage and screen legend Angela...
Variety

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalie Morales has been cast in Season 3 of “The Morning Show,” Variety has learned exclusively. She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup,...
IndieWire

A ‘Back to the Future’ Musical Is Coming to Broadway

Time to take a road trip in your DeLorean to next year: a “Back to the Future” musical is coming to Broadway. The stage musical adaptation of Robert Zemeckis’ beloved sci-fi comedy film will begin preview performances at the Winter Garden Theater on June 30, 2023, with an official opening date set for August 3. The venue currently hosts “The Music Man” revival starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, which will close this January. The news was announced Friday to coincide with “Back to the Future Day,” which marks the date — October 21 — the main characters of the film time-travel...

