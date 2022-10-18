Read full article on original website
Related
After 39 Years, Ralphie Parker Is Back In 'A Christmas Story' Sequel Teaser
Hide your BB guns, folks: Peter Billingsley is reprising his role from the 1983 Yuletide classic in a hotly anticipated HBO Max follow-up next month.
Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in First Teaser for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’
One of the most famous Christmas films of all time is getting a sequel. HBO Max released the first teaser for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” set to release on the streamer November 17. The repetitively titled film is a sequel to 1983’s “A Christmas Story,” directed by Bob Clark and based on Jean Shepard’s 1966 novel “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.” Set in the ’40s, the original film starred Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, an ordinary 9-year-old boy engaging in various hijinks around Christmastime while desperately yearning to get a BB gun for the big holiday. Shepard narrated...
The Verge
House of the Dragon’s season finale has leaked online, and HBO isn’t happy
House of the Dragon’s season finale is apparently following in Game of Thrones’ footsteps, leaking onto the internet a few days before it was meant to air. In a statement given to IGN and Variety, HBO says it’s “disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show” and is “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”
Collider
'Christmas With You' Trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia Lead Netflix Rom-Com
The holiday season is almost upon us, and you know what that means TV-wise: Christmas movies! Of course, we’re all pretty excited to see Lindsay Lohan’s big comeback with Falling For Christmas, but Netflix is ready to tell you that’s not the only holiday feature film you should be looking forward to. Today the streamer released the trailer for Christmas With You, a romantic comedy that puts a music industry spin on the traditional end-of-the-year stories.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
How Angela Lansbury was once the richest woman in television history
The legendary Angela Lansbury was once the wealthiest person in television history due to her role in "Murder, She Wrote." The actress died at 96 on Tuesday.
‘Frasier’ Reboot With Kelsey Grammer Officially Happening
Bust out the expensive, obscure sherry — it’s time for a toast. Frasier Crane is coming back to TV!. Everyone’s favorite radio psychiatrist will join the Paramount+ network, with Kelsey Grammer (of course) starring. Paramount+ announced that the reboot was being developed in 2021, Deadline reported, and has now greenlit the show as a full series.
Helen Hunt Now: An Update on the 'Twister' Actress's Life
Actress Helen Hunt is best known for starring in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, the cult-classic disaster film Twister, and of course, her Oscar-winning role in the film As Good as It Gets. However, following her rise to stardom, she appeared to retreat a bit from the spotlight. The actress has expressed multiple times not being interested in the press attention her As Good as It Gets co-star Jack Nicholson received.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
American Horror Story Season 11 Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
Learn about all the returning favorites and talented newcomers in the American Horror Story Season 11 cast.
David Alan Grier, Shania Twain and Martin Short Complete ABC's Beauty and the Beast Anniversary Special Cast
ABC previously announced that H.E.R. will play the role of Belle and Josh Groban will portray the Beast in the special, which airs Dec. 15 ABC's Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special has invited a few more guests to the table! ABC announced on Monday that Martin Short will wax poetic as Lumière, David Alan Grier will clock in as Cogsworth and Shania Twain will portray Mrs. Potts — who was first voiced in the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film by recently passed stage and screen legend Angela...
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
AOL Corp
Drag queen becomes Jennifer Lopez in amazing 'DWTS' performance: 'Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got'
Dancing With the Stars transformed into a drag show on Tuesday, when Shangela morphed into Jenny from the Block. The drag queen performed a cha-cha with partner Gleb Savchenko to Jennifer Lopez’s hit song “Waiting for Tonight.”. Prior to her performance, Shangela said, “I hope the spirit of...
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)
Natalie Morales has been cast in Season 3 of “The Morning Show,” Variety has learned exclusively. She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup,...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Returning to TV for the First Time Since Being Fired from ‘Mayans MC’ — Everything We Know About ‘The Abandons’
Three years after being fired from ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter is returning to TV with ‘The Abandons.’
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
AOL Corp
'Back to the Future: The Musical" Broadway teaser features Christopher Lloyd
“Great Scott!” is about to meet the Great White Way. Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in “Back to the Future,” makes an appearance in the new teaser for “Back to the Future: The Musical,” the Broadway show based on the hit 1985 film. The...
A ‘Back to the Future’ Musical Is Coming to Broadway
Time to take a road trip in your DeLorean to next year: a “Back to the Future” musical is coming to Broadway. The stage musical adaptation of Robert Zemeckis’ beloved sci-fi comedy film will begin preview performances at the Winter Garden Theater on June 30, 2023, with an official opening date set for August 3. The venue currently hosts “The Music Man” revival starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, which will close this January. The news was announced Friday to coincide with “Back to the Future Day,” which marks the date — October 21 — the main characters of the film time-travel...
Comments / 0