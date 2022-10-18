ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Creed III’ Trailer: This Is Michael B. Jordan’s Franchise Now

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

Adonis Creed is stepping back into the ring. And for the first time ever, he won’t be flanked by his longtime trainer Rocky Balboa.

While Michael B. Jordan ’s eponymous character has always been the protagonist of the “Creed” franchise, Sylvester Stallone inevitably cast a large shadow over him in the first two films. But that’s about to change in “Creed III,” the first film in the “Rocky” spinoff franchise not to feature Stallone’s involvement on either side of the camera. In addition to reprising his role as Adonis Creed, Jordan is making his directorial debut on the film, working from a script written by Ryan Coogler, Keenan Coogler, and Zach Baylin.

The new film follows Adonis Creed as he goes to battle with Damian Anderson, a fierce new boxing opponent played by Jonathan Majors. Majors certainly gave the role everything he had — he recently revealed that he was punched in the face over 100 times while filming the movie.

In a recent interview , Jordan made it known that there was no animosity between him and Stallone, but both parties agreed it was time to take the franchise in a new direction.

“I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis,” Jordan said. “But this is a ‘Creed’ franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around [Adonis Creed] moving forward.”

Jordan continued: “So, it’s always respect and always a shit-ton of love for what [Sylvester Stallone has] built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created. So, hopefully you guys will love what I’m thinking… what we’re cooking up. I think it’s going to be something special.”

In addition to Jordan and Majors, the cast of “Creed III” includes Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad, Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus J. Mixson, and Tony Bellew.

“Creed III” is set to open in theaters on March 3, 2023. Watch the trailer below

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Woman King’ Departure: ‘It Wasn’t the Role for Me to Play’

Lupita Nyong’o is addressing why she walked away from Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” back in 2020. Nyong’o, who leads the upcoming Marvel tentpole “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” told The Hollywood Reporter that she was set to play an Agojie warrior in the historical epic starring Viola Davis, who also produces. The Agojie tribe inspired the fictional Dora Milaje female army in “Black Panther.” After being cast in “The Woman King,” Nyong’o made a short documentary on the Agojie tribe called “Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o.” Per THR, the Academy Award winner “grapples uncomfortably with the tribe’s legacy of violence” in the...
IndieWire

Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer

It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Credits Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese for Inspiring Him to Not Quit Hollywood

A holy trinity of films ushered in Ethan Hawke’s “adult relationship” with Hollywood decades ago. Academy Award nominee Hawke revealed that he was going to quit acting after “Explorers” and “Dead Poets Society,” but that watching Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull,” along with “Five Easy Pieces,” changed his mind back in 1989. “That’s when my adult relationship with film really started,” Hawke told Sharp magazine about how his life changed at age 19. “I saw how high the bar could be — and I really wanted to be a part of it.” The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out...
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain: ‘The Good Nurse’ Was the Most ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Experience on Set

Jessica Chastain recently won an Oscar for portraying real-life hero Tammy Faye, but taking on a true “angel” caught up in a serial killer drama was a whole other story. Chastain plays nurse Amy Loughren, who helped take down killer colleague Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who is believed to have murdered as many as 400 patients over the course of his 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Netflix film “The Good Nurse” is helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Tobias Lindholm (“The Investigation”) and premieres in theaters October 19 and on Netflix October 26. “It was different than anything else that I have...
NEW JERSEY STATE
IndieWire

Jeffrey Katzenberg Tried to Pitch ‘West Side Story’ with Cats to Leonard Bernstein

Former Walt Disney Studios chairman and DreamWorks Animation co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg wanted to take “West Side Story” to the next level. In an oral history of the 2002 Disney film “Lilo & Stitch,” co-writer and director Christopher Sanders recalled how Katzenberg pitched a failed feline animated reimagining of “West Side Story” to legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. “Jeffrey Katzenberg once flew me out to New York City because he wanted us to do ‘West Side Story’ with cats,” Sanders told Vulture. “I boarded this huge sequence where these cats were battling each other. Jeffrey said, ‘We’re going to fly to New York, and...
IndieWire

Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable in Anthony Rapp Assault Civil Suit

Kevin Spacey was found not liable in a $40 million civil lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp. The lawsuit has been dismissed after a jury came to a decision after deliberations. “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Rapp accused Spacey of groping him against his will at age 14 in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time of the alleged events. Rapp publicly accused Spacey of the events in 2017; Rapp sued Spacey for battery in 2022. Per ABC, Judge Lewis Kaplan “dismissed Rapp’s claim of assault before the trial started and dismissed his claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress after Rapp’s attorneys rested his case,...
IndieWire

Abigail Breslin Opens Up on Past Abusive Relationship: ‘I Felt Ugly and Hated’

Abigail Breslin is shining a light on domestic violence. The “Little Miss Sunshine” actress took to Instagram to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month and share her personal history of surviving an abusive relationship. “As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little about my story,” Breslin posted. “I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent.” Breslin shared that she was “beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms, and forced to pretend...
IndieWire

‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: Netflix’s Star-Studded ‘Harry Potter’ Ripoff Flunks Most of Its Courses

Fairy tales are typically simple and evocative pieces of folklore that tend to communicate lucid moral lessons through the power of story. Paul Feig’s star-studded “The School for Good and Evil” — which is pretty much just “Harry Potter” recast with princesses, fairies, and a random assortment of literary characters from the public domain — might be the most aggressively convoluted YA movie I’ve ever seen. In the world of “Miss Peregrine” and “Mortal Instruments,” this thing is practically “The Big Sleep.” Where that noir classic teased timeless electricity from confusion as Bogie and Bacall smoldered across mid-century Los Angeles in...
KANSAS STATE
IndieWire

‘There There’ Trailer: Jason Schwartzman and Lili Taylor Lead Andrew Bujalski’s COVID Experiment

Andrew Bujalski has been a fixture of American independent cinema for the past two decades. After helping to pioneer the “mumblecore” movement with his 2002 debut “Funny Ha Ha,'” the writer/director has continued to be a sporadic presence on the festival circuit with films like “Mutual Appreciation” and “Support the Girls.” But while his latest film, “There There,” shares a lo-fi, dialogue-driven aesthetic with his other films, it is also his most technically ambitious undertaking to date. The film is comprised of a series of conversations between an ensemble cast, but due to COVID restrictions (the film was shot over a...
IndieWire

Oscar Isaac Was Inspired by Almodóvar and Lynch to Develop His First Graphic Novel

After making his Marvel debut with Disney+’s “Moon Knight,” Oscar Isaac produced a graphic novel of his own. Partnering with Legendary Entertainment, Isaac led a Kickstarter campaign for “Head Wounds: Sparrow,” a noirish tale about a Louisiana detective named Leo who is torn between the battle between good and evil…quite literally. Isaac, alongside longtime friends and fellow members of on-and-off ska band The Worms John Alvey (co-story writer) and Bob Johnson (creator and co-story writer), detailed the cinematic inspiration behind the graphic novel, featuring artwork by Christian Ward and story by Brian Buccellato. “I grew up really loving movies in the ’70s, where...
LOUISIANA STATE
IndieWire

‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Hates Everything in Suburbia

What happens in suburbia, stays in suburbia. Tom Hanks stars as Otto, a widower who prefers a solitary life — and makes his disgruntlement known to those around him. That is, until new neighbors thaw his frozen heart. Directed by Marc Forster (“Finding Neverland,” “Christopher Robin”), “A Man Called Otto” opens in select theaters December 25 in Los Angeles and New York, and premieres wide January 13, 2023. The film is based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel “A Man Called Ove.” Per the official synopsis, based on the comical and moving # 1 New York Times bestseller, “A Man Called Otto” tells the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Paul Dano Didn’t Want to Do ‘Prisoners,’ but ‘Massive Crush’ on Roger Deakins Sold Him

Paul Dano has played a “Batman” villain and a Beach Boy, but the Emmy nominee had no desire to play a presumed child kidnapper in “Prisoners.” The Denis Villeneuve-directed film stars Hugh Jackman, Viola Davis, and Terence Howard as parents whose children are taken. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the detective on the case, as the local community fingers Dano’s character and his suspicious mother (Melissa Leo) as being involved. The 2013 film was nominated for Best Cinematography for Roger Deakins’ work. “People love ‘Prisoners,'” Dano said while reflecting on his best roles for a GQ video. “This is one of those that you...
IndieWire

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Trailer: World War I Horrors Are Exposed in Netflix Literary Adaptation

Close to 100 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” was published, Emmy nominee Edward Berger adapts the World War I epic for Netflix, premiering October 28. “We have so much to say, and we shall never say it,” a quote from Remarque’s 1928 “literary masterpiece” is shown in the trailer. The film promises to “show the true face of World War I.” The official logline reads, “A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.” Co-written and directed by Edward Berger (“Deutschland 83”), “All Quiet on the Western Front”...
IndieWire

‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Trailer: Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, and Allison Janney Cause Chaos

Who else wants to say “I do” to some dysfunctional family hilarity? In Prime Video’s “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” Ben Platt and Kristen Bell star as outrageous siblings who travel with their optimistic mother (Allison Janney) to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). What could be a way to reconnect proves to only ignite their differences as chaos quickly ensues…and lands the core trio behind bars. “Eloise is our half-sister, which means that we can half-ass the relationship,” Platt says in the trailer, referencing the bride-to-be. Written by “Bob’s Burgers” sibling scribes Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (“The Great North”)...
IndieWire

Paul Dano: DC Had a ‘Tracking Device’ for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Script

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” script was kept under such tight lock and key that even The Riddler himself couldn’t crack the code. Paul Dano, who played the villainous Riddler in 2022’s “The Batman” opposite Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, revealed that the security around the DC script was unprecedented. “‘Don’t lose this. Put it in your special binder,'” Dano shared with GQ Hype he was told by production. “This was the first time I had a binder with a locking code on it. Then they added a tracking device.” Reeves’ “The Batman” also starred Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis,...
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Goes Wide: This Is What a Smart Oscar Play Looks Like

The last 24 hours saw an extraordinary game of awards movies playing musical chairs. Sony’s “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks exchanged its Christmas wide release plan for a limited one — a dupe of the plan initially embraced by Damian Chazelle’s “Babylon” (Paramount), which was originally intended as a Christmas Day platform release with expansion January 13. Now this starry epic about scandalous old Hollywood is now going wide in over 3,000 theaters starting December 23. The wide release is not a standard pattern for awards titles, but a lot has changed since the last conventional awards year of...
IndieWire

Kanye West Faces Possible $250-Million Lawsuit from George Floyd’s Family

Kanye West is facing a $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd’s family. The potential suit follows West’s comments on a “Drink Champs” episode since removed from YouTube, in which West defamed Floyd, falsely saying he died of a fentanyl overdose instead of being murdered by Minneapolis police officers. The cause of death was formally listed as homicide. Former cop Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd’s death and is currently serving a 22-year sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IndieWire

Zoë Kravitz Co-Wrote Two Tracks for Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album

Zoë Kravitz is in her “High Fidelity” era and knows it all too well. The “Pussy Island” writer/director co-penned two songs for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “Midnights,” titled “Karma” and “Lavender Haze.” The 13-track album is set to be released October 21, with the full song list revealed October 18 along with the co-writers. Swift co-wrote 11 out of the 13 songs with Jack Antonoff, plus Lana Del Rey for “Snow on the Beach.” The song “Vigilante Shit” is the sole track Swift alone wrote. Kravitz is the frontwoman of R&B electropop duo LOLAWOLF, which released albums in 2014 and 2020, and...
IndieWire

There’s a New ‘Silent Hill’ Film in Development

“Return to Silent Hill,” a horror film based on the classic Konami survival/horror video game series, is in development. The news was announced at the end of a livestream dedicated to announcing new titles in the franchise. Christophe Gans, who directed 2006’s “Silent Hill,” based on the first game in the series, was confirmed to direct the film. He appeared in a video message during the livestream to discuss the project. In addition, Victor Hadida, who executive produced the 2006 film, will produce “Return.” Gans confirmed that the movie would adapt the second game in the franchise, which was announced to...
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy