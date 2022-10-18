ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG, others launch Louisiana child ID program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. ”As a father, I do anything...
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
La. lawmakers to discuss DCFS child welfare oversight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana legislators are scheduled to discuss alleged oversight happening at the Department of Children and Family Services during a committee meeting Thursday, Oct. 20. Health and welfare committee members will reportedly focus on the child welfare division, according to the agenda. The meeting starts at...
Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
Old State Capitol hosting ‘Spirits of Louisiana’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is a National Historic Landmark and is a testament to the resiliency of Louisiana. Officials will celebrate the spirit of the building each October with the fundraising event called “The Spirits of Louisiana.”. It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, and...
La. lawmakers search for solutions to bring insurance rates down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a state like ours, one thing is certain: we need insurance. The problem is figuring out how to drive down the price you are paying without putting insurance companies at a disadvantage to do business. After hurricanes Laura, Ida, Delta and Zeta, many of you were suffocated by spikes in insurance rates.
DEMCO’s new contract may lower customers energy bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For months DEMCO customers have been asking for prices to drop, and now they may just get their wish. “I expect people to see a notable decrease in their bills, once this starts,” explains Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Dr. Craig Greene. All members of...
