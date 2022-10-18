ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

AG Wilson joins others to oppose CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for kids

WPDE — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined other attorneys general in calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) not to include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. “It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation....
FLORIDA STATE
The latest South Carolina jobs numbers show unemployment increase

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- New data shows unemployment across South Carolina has increased compared to August numbers. Numbers from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce indicate 75,424 people are now unemployed. However state officials are optimistic. “Wages in South Carolina are at an all-time high and the state is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
COLUMBIA, SC
$550 million Powerball Jackpot draw this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Tell your friends, Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing is for a $550 MILLION!. Nationally, Powerball reported more than 600,000 prize winners in Wednesday’s drawing. In South Carolina more than 19,000 prizes were won. Remember, there are multiple ways to win. Win $1 million...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
'It has to stop': State election leaders address possible intimidation issues at polls

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Defending democracy. That’s the message a small group of South Carolinians are hoping to send to election leaders and lawmakers across the Palmetto State ahead of the midterm elections, citing concerns they have about potential threats. “No intimidation by anyone. Our vote is...

