wach.com
S.C. schools receive funding from USDA to combat impacts faced by supply-chain disruptions
COLUMBIA, SC — As schools across the state continue to recover from the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the USDA is stepping up to help combat school meal costs for up to 800,000 students statewide. Tracy Dixon, Richland School District One Director of Nutrition services tells WACH FOX...
AG Wilson joins others to oppose CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for kids
WPDE — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined other attorneys general in calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) not to include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. “It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation....
The latest South Carolina jobs numbers show unemployment increase
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- New data shows unemployment across South Carolina has increased compared to August numbers. Numbers from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce indicate 75,424 people are now unemployed. However state officials are optimistic. “Wages in South Carolina are at an all-time high and the state is...
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
$550 million Powerball Jackpot draw this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Tell your friends, Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing is for a $550 MILLION!. Nationally, Powerball reported more than 600,000 prize winners in Wednesday’s drawing. In South Carolina more than 19,000 prizes were won. Remember, there are multiple ways to win. Win $1 million...
WACH Fox hosts Town Hall forum as officials discuss what early voters need to know
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – WACH Fox hosted a Town Hall forum Thursday night, as voters gear up for midterm elections. The Your Voice, Your Future Town hall featured a few political insiders discussing issues surrounding the election. Issues like education, abortion and a potential shift in power were discussed.
SC Gov. issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites 'revolving door' repeat offenders
SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Insurance is cracking down on bail bondsmen after an order from the governor. Order Number 2022 04 Handling Reports of Noncompliance With Bail Conditions Including Electronic Monitoring... by ABC15 News on Scribd. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the department to investigate bail...
'It has to stop': State election leaders address possible intimidation issues at polls
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Defending democracy. That’s the message a small group of South Carolinians are hoping to send to election leaders and lawmakers across the Palmetto State ahead of the midterm elections, citing concerns they have about potential threats. “No intimidation by anyone. Our vote is...
