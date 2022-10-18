Read full article on original website
Rosetta A. Simpkins – Graveside Services 10/22/22
Rosetta A. Simpkins, 94 of Aledo, Illinois, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m., Saturday, October 22, at the Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. There is no visitation. Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Solar Farm Project Planned Near Viola
A 43-acre solar farm project okayed by the Mercer County Zoning Board. The action taken Thursday night. Kiera Gavin represents Cultivate Power. She says the proposed site is in Greene Township, just north of Viola off U.S. 67. Several neighbors spoke in opposition, expressing concern over the views created by...
Mercer County and Rockridge win, Orion and Sherrard fall in week 9
A continuous clock was necessary as Mercer County defeated Annawan-Wethersfield 43 to 0. The Golden Eagles scored 4 times in the 2nd quarter including a run by Colby Cox with just 18 seconds to go in the first half. The Rockridge Rockets dominated the Orion Chargers beating them 40-7. Sherrard scored once in week number 9 with a strong Ottawa Marquette team winning 40-7.
Eagles End Regular Season With Loss to Alleman
Mercer County finished their regular season with a loss in three sets to Alleman Thursday. In the loss, senior Madi Frieden set a new school record for digs in a single match with 23. The Golden Eagles and Pioneers will meet next week to begin regional play. Alleman def Mercer...
