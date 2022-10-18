A continuous clock was necessary as Mercer County defeated Annawan-Wethersfield 43 to 0. The Golden Eagles scored 4 times in the 2nd quarter including a run by Colby Cox with just 18 seconds to go in the first half. The Rockridge Rockets dominated the Orion Chargers beating them 40-7. Sherrard scored once in week number 9 with a strong Ottawa Marquette team winning 40-7.

MERCER COUNTY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO