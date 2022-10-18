Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
iPad 10 vs M1 iPad Air Comparison: Which iPad is worth your money?
Apple’s newest iPad features a redesigned chassis, a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and faster internals. Thanks to these changes, the iPad 10 carries a significantly higher starting price tag of $449. There’s also the M1 iPad Air for $599 with more powerful internals. So, should you spring for...
Cult of Mac
DaVinci Resolve pro video editing app heads for iPad
Blackmagic Design confirmed Thursday that its DaVinci Resolve professional video editing application will be released for iPad before the end of 2022. It puts the third-party software developer ahead of Apple, which has yet to bring Final Cut Pro to its tablets. DaVinci Resolve makes iPad a professional video-creation tool.
Cult of Mac
Save $200 on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 inside
Apple’s M2 iPad Pro lineup does not pack significant upgrades over the 2021 models. If you don’t need the extra power, you can get the M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $200 off on Amazon. The entry-level variant of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $899, down from $1,099. You...
Cult of Mac
Bundle this refurbished MacBook Pro with lifetime access to Microsoft Office for $450
If you’re on a quest to boost your efficiency during daily computer-related tasks, there’s a limited-time bundle to know about leading up to Apple Day, which comes on October 21. During our Apple Day sale, we’re dropping prices on our favorite Apple refurbs. This includes a 2015 MacBook...
Cult of Mac
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 launches October 24
The wait for the first major update to iOS 16 is almost over. Apple revealed Thursday in a backwards sort of way that iOS 16.1 will reach iPhones everywhere on October 24. The update will bring iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities and other new features. iOS 16.1 is definitely...
Cult of Mac
Apple design chief Evans Hankey leaves, 3 years after succeeding Jony Ive
Three years after the influential Jony Ive vacated the role of hardware design chief at Apple, it’s opening up again, according to a report. Vice President of Industrial Design Evans Hankey, who stepped into the top job in 2019, plans to step down. And Cupertino hasn’t said yet who will take over when she goes.
Cult of Mac
Use iPhone as house key with new Level smart lock
Some Apple Store locations began stocking the exclusive new Level Lock+ last week, letting users open their door locks with their iPhone or Apple Watch via digital keys. And now you can get it online, too. The functionality takes advantage of the change in iOS 15 last year adding support...
Cult of Mac
YouTube Premium’s Family plan is getting more expensive
Google is raising YouTube Premium’s Family plan pricing in the US, Canada, and several other parts of the world. In the US, the YouTube Premium family plan will now cost $22.99 per month, up from $17.99. YouTube’s Premium plan for families is getting a similar price hike in Canada,...
Cult of Mac
Get 64GB of extra storage with 25% off this sleek flash drive
Need more storage for your MacBook? This slim-profile flash drive, currently discounted to only $14.99 (regularly $19), fits perfectly in a USB port and adds 64GB of extra memory. This slimline storage device will instantly upgrade how you handle files. And it looks unique, too!. Portable drive with plenty of...
Cult of Mac
Halloween megasale: Lifetime MS Windows 10 for only $13, Office for $27
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CdkeySales.com. It’s that spooky time of year when you can get frighteningly good deals on Microsoft software. Just haunt the Halloween megasale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get a spooktastic deal on Windows 10 that gets you a free upgrade to Windows 11. And you can dig up big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.
