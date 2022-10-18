ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges

Broome asks Metro Council to scrap stormwater fee proposal amid NDA mishandling; public meetings canceled. Dr. Steve learns more about an upcoming conference in Baton Rouge focusing on coastal resiliency in Louisiana. He's joined by Dr. Ed Overton with the Environment and Health Council of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for robbery, theft charges

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after being convicted of interference of commerce by robbery, among other gun-related charges. Forrest Hardy, 33, was convicted in a pair of gunpoint robberies over the span of two days from January 2020. On Jan. 7, Hardy entered a Boost Mobile store on Scenic Highway, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the registers. The employee gave him the money, and Hardy left the store in a gold Lexus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools

BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy