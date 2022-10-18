Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 arrested in Southern University shooting
Baton Rouge Police arrested two suspects in a shooting that wounded several people early Friday morning just off the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Third conviction sends Baton Rouge man to jail for almost 25 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Forrest Hardy, 33, of Baton Rouge, will be spending a long time behind bars after learning his sentence from U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. Hardy was sentenced to over 24 years in jail in connection with armed robberies that took place in January of 2020.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge set to outsource some DNA tests amid backlog at State Police crime lab
BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge will begin outsourcing some DNA tests to private labs to help alleviate the backlog of evidence at the State Police Crime Lab. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council recently approved $200,000 to have certain gun possession and gun cases DNA samples sent to private labs.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
wbrz.com
Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
WAFB.com
CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges
Broome asks Metro Council to scrap stormwater fee proposal amid NDA mishandling; public meetings canceled. Dr. Steve learns more about an upcoming conference in Baton Rouge focusing on coastal resiliency in Louisiana. He's joined by Dr. Ed Overton with the Environment and Health Council of Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for robbery, theft charges
BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after being convicted of interference of commerce by robbery, among other gun-related charges. Forrest Hardy, 33, was convicted in a pair of gunpoint robberies over the span of two days from January 2020. On Jan. 7, Hardy entered a Boost Mobile store on Scenic Highway, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the registers. The employee gave him the money, and Hardy left the store in a gold Lexus.
Woman failed to yield on La. highway, struck and killed Thursday
As she entered the intersection, she failed to yield to traffic and was struck by an oncoming Mack Truck.
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
NOPD asks public's help in finding wanted juvenile
The New Orleans Police Department has taken the rare step of identifying a juvenile criminal suspect. Authorities say 15-year-old Tevin Cooper is wanted for multiple violent crimes.
WDSU
Nine people shot at fraternity house near Southern University in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge Police say nine people were shot near Southern University's campus Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Harding Blvd around 2 a.m. outside the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, according to police. Officers said none of the injuries appear to be...
brproud.com
Student charged after search uncovers loaded gun in school bag at middle school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip from another student led to the arrest of a 13-year-old at a middle school in Baton Rouge. The Belfair-Montessori Magnet School student was arrested after a school bag belonging to the student was searched by leadership at the school. A loaded gun...
wbrz.com
Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
theadvocate.com
9 wounded at Southern; university condemns violence that mars Homecoming festivities
Nine people were wounded by gunfire early Friday at a fraternity house near the Southern University campus, drawing a strong rebuke from school administrators for marring what should have been a joyous Homecoming celebration. Baton Rouge police said none of the injuries appear life-threatening. Emergency workers said that, of the...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school district buys property for new elementary in St. George area
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park. The purchase is the culmination of...
NOLA.com
A corrupt New Orleans cop accused them of murder. Now they're being freed from prison.
Almost three decades ago, corruption rippled through the New Orleans Police Department. Hidden inside the force were badge-bearing criminals who accepted bribes, stole cars and brutalized civilians. Few were as notorious as Len Davis, a patrol officer known as the "Desire Terrorist," who led a small cadre of law enforcers...
brproud.com
72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
