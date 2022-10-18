Read full article on original website
cbs17
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure
WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
jocoreport.com
Speeding Car Slams Into Johnston County Home
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A teenage driver was seriously injured late Friday night after his car slammed into a northern Johnston County Home. The accident happened just before midnight on Wake County Line Road. Initial reports indicate the young driver was traveling at speeds close to 100 mph when he...
sandhillssentinel.com
Two airlifted after crash on U.S. 1
Two people were airlifted after a crash outside of Southern Pines on Saturday. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 at Youngs Road. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when a Ford Mustang pulled out from Youngs Road in front of the Mirage.
22,000 lbs. of catfish spilled on I-95 in North Carolina after crash
A semi-truck crashed on I-95 in Cumberland County near Wade.
WECT
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A call came in just after 2:30 Sunday morning about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and then they were advised that a person had been shot before they arrived.
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
Driver crashes in North Carolina after I-40 chase tops 150 mph, troopers say
The chase began in Durham County and moved into Wake County -- with the crash happening in south Raleigh.
jocoreport.com
I-95 Reopens Following Three Vehicle Accident
BENSON – A three vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Benson just after 7:00am Saturday caused major traffic delays. The collision involved a tractor trailer, passenger car, and work van. The semi trailer came to rest on a concrete barrier in a work zone. The driver of the tractor...
Worker dies after forklift flips at North Carolina construction site
Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road has died after "a forklift rolled over on the operator and killed him" around 6 p.m.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation. The cities are ranked based on these three weighted […]
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
WCNC
North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says
BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
WITN
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
nsjonline.com
Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video
RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
