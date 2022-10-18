ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godwin, NC

WNCT

Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure

WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Speeding Car Slams Into Johnston County Home

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A teenage driver was seriously injured late Friday night after his car slammed into a northern Johnston County Home. The accident happened just before midnight on Wake County Line Road. Initial reports indicate the young driver was traveling at speeds close to 100 mph when he...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Two airlifted after crash on U.S. 1

Two people were airlifted after a crash outside of Southern Pines on Saturday. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 at Youngs Road. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when a Ford Mustang pulled out from Youngs Road in front of the Mirage.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WECT

Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A call came in just after 2:30 Sunday morning about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and then they were advised that a person had been shot before they arrived.
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

I-95 Reopens Following Three Vehicle Accident

BENSON – A three vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Benson just after 7:00am Saturday caused major traffic delays. The collision involved a tractor trailer, passenger car, and work van. The semi trailer came to rest on a concrete barrier in a work zone. The driver of the tractor...
BENSON, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says

BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
BENSON, NC
WITN

Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video

RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

