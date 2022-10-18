Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Raleigh leaders want to ensure that greenways are safe after two gunned down on trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than a week after the mass shooting in Hedingham, Raleigh leaders are urging people to return to the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Two of the five victims were shot and killed on the trail. More than a million people use the greenways in Raleigh every...
Major project to simplify Blue Ridge Road, Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sunday night is the end of the North Carolina State Fair and the beginning of a major road project near the fairgrounds. Blue Ridge Road at Hillsborough Street near the fairgrounds is a busy, complicated area for drivers. There's a railroad crossing and another nearby intersection...
Visitation for Raleigh officer killed in shooting starts emotionally heavy weekend of goodbyes
RALEIGH, N.C. — It was a tearful afternoon in Raleigh on Friday. More than 100 people came to pay their respects to officer Gabriel Torres, the fallen Raleigh police officer killed in last week's mass shooting. This as the city continues to mourn all five people lost, just over...
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
Services begin Friday for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Friday and throughout the weekend to remember the Hedingham shooting victims at multiple memorials, including a visitation service today for Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres and a community-wide vigil on Sunday. Large crowds are expected for both events. Torres, 29, lost his life...
Funeral procession route for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Saturday for a procession and funeral for Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who lost his life Oct. 13 when he was shot and killed outside his home in east Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cross...
Raleigh area rents fell in September – 7th most in U.S. – but rent still costs more than a year ago
RALEIGH – Renting a place to live in Raleigh got a bit easier in September, a new report shows. The region saw a decline in the median rent price of 2.4% from the month prior. An earlier report from Apartment List found that apartment costs had declined in Raleigh during September, as well.
Proposal would force TAs, custodians to drive school buses in Nash County to address driver shortage
A new policy proposal in Nash County Public Schools would make it a requirement for teachers' assistants, janitors and other positions to drive school buses. It comes as the district tries to cut down on driver-staffing issues. In a policy committee meeting on Tuesday, district leaders said there were 14...
Home buyers beware: House flippers cutting corners during renovations can create serious dangers
Hundreds of homes in the Triangle are bought up every month, renovated and then resold. It’s a practice called 'flipping,' and it can bring in big money – but also potential risks for homebuyers. The average profit for a flipped house in Raleigh is $61,000 according to the...
'Today, we say goodbye:' Hundreds gather for funeral service for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Saturday for a procession and funeral for Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who lost his life Oct. 13 when he was shot and killed outside his home in east Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood.
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
Wakefield Middle School student handcuffed for fighting other student
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wakefield Middle School student was handcuffed by a police officer on Friday during a fight with another student, Principal Kiley Brown wrote in a letter to families. All students are safe, according to Brown. The fight happened Friday morning at an outdoor fundraiser celebration, Brown...
Missing Durham man found without any apparent injuries, taken to hospital for assessment
DURHAM, N.C. — Update. Authorities found a missing Durham man and took him to an area hospital for an assessment, according to the Durham County Sheriff's Office. Tommy Watkins, 72, didn't appear to have any severe injuries, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office thanked first responders and recovery...
Man charged with murdering nurse practitioner also attacked Duke medical worker in 2019, court documents show
DURHAM, N.C. — The man charged with killing a mental health nurse practitioner earlier this week in Durham has a history of violence against health care workers, WRAL News has learned. James Gomes, 47, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of June Onkundi, who died...
Now might be best time to buy a house in Triangle – here’s why
RALEIGH – First-time homebuyers discouraged by rising prices and intense competition are returning to the housing market, and now might be a good time to buy a house in the Triangle even with mortgage interest rates hovering near 7%. The market has changed. Here’s an example:. “Even though...
'We need answers:' Family of mental health nurse practitioner killed at work demands better protection for nurses
DURHAM, N.C. — The family of a mental health nurse practitioner who was stabbed to death while working in Durham this week is calling for more protection for nurses on the job. The State Nurses Association is echoing those calls for change. June Onkundi was working at the Freedom...
Search underway for missing Durham man last seen Thursday night at his home
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing man. Tommy Watkins, 72, was last seen Thursday night in his home on Redwood Drive north of Mannix Road, the sheriff’s office said. Watkins has cognitive impairment and medical...
'I tried to save you:' Wife of fallen officer Gabriel Torres describes their final moments together
An emotional funeral and procession in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered to honor the life of Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed during the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. His wife Jasmin Torres shared their love story, recalling sweet and challenging moments throughout their lifetimes. During her...
20-year-old Cary man at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to assaulting officers
A Cary man has pleaded guilty to one of several charges in a plea deal for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Aiden Henry Bilyard pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly and dangerous weapon. Bilyard...
18-year-old charged in Moore County shooting
ABERDEEN, N.C. — An 18-year-old was charged Wednesday four days after the shooting of a Moore County man. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sherwood Drive in Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15, where they found Michael McLaughlin, 24, with gunshot wounds. McLaughlin...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0