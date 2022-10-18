Read full article on original website
Related
broomfieldleader.com
Colorado announces state-run retirement savings pilot program
The Colorado Department of the Treasury announced Wednesday the first participants in a new pilot program that would help residents who don’t have access to a retirement savings plan through their employer. The Colorado SecureSavings Program could help up to one million residents in our state, said Dave Young,...
broomfieldleader.com
Adams 12 School Board opts out of Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act
Adams 12 Board of Education opted out of the Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, or FAMLI, saving $2.4 million in annual costs. In Nov. 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 118 to establish the state-run paid leave program, which requires contributions to commence in Jan. 2023, however benefits don’t begin until Jan. 2024.
broomfieldleader.com
More than $80K raised in House District 33 race
Campaign contributions continue to flow into the Colorado House District 33 race as the Nov. 8 election approaches. Combined, the race has pulled in more than $80,000, according to financial records filed through the Tracer database with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. The records show that Republican candidate...
broomfieldleader.com
Seven warning signs your teen is an unsafe driver
Earning a driver’s license is just the beginning for young adults on their journey to become safe and responsible drivers. It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week and the Colorado State Patrol wants parents and caregivers to know seven “red flags” that could help them determine if their teen is being safe behind the wheel.
Comments / 0