Colorado State

Colorado announces state-run retirement savings pilot program

The Colorado Department of the Treasury announced Wednesday the first participants in a new pilot program that would help residents who don’t have access to a retirement savings plan through their employer. The Colorado SecureSavings Program could help up to one million residents in our state, said Dave Young,...
Adams 12 School Board opts out of Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act

Adams 12 Board of Education opted out of the Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, or FAMLI, saving $2.4 million in annual costs. In Nov. 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 118 to establish the state-run paid leave program, which requires contributions to commence in Jan. 2023, however benefits don’t begin until Jan. 2024.
More than $80K raised in House District 33 race

Campaign contributions continue to flow into the Colorado House District 33 race as the Nov. 8 election approaches. Combined, the race has pulled in more than $80,000, according to financial records filed through the Tracer database with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. The records show that Republican candidate...
Seven warning signs your teen is an unsafe driver

Earning a driver’s license is just the beginning for young adults on their journey to become safe and responsible drivers. It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week and the Colorado State Patrol wants parents and caregivers to know seven “red flags” that could help them determine if their teen is being safe behind the wheel.
