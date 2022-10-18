Read full article on original website
Paul Ragan Jr., 72; incomplete
Paul Victor Ragan Jr., 72, of Swansboro, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Russell Hollowell; service held
Russell Eugene Hollowell, of Atlantic Beach, surrounded by family, left his temporary home to be with Christ Jesus in His Eternal Heaven on Saturday, October 15, 2022. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Gales Creek Cemetery, with Rev. Patrick Whaley and Rev. King Cole officiating.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 19, 20 & 21
Wilson Earley, 75, of Otway passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie. Elbert Ray Fulcher,...
John Mosier, 62; incomplete
John Mosier, 62, of Newport, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Deborah Fisher, 59; service October 30
Deborah Renee Tolin Fisher, 59, of Swansboro, died Friday, September 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 2:00pm at the Swansboro Rotary Civic Center. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the civic center. In lieu of...
Steven Lilley, 69; service October 24
Steven Hunter Lilley, 69, of Hubert, died Sunday, October 16,2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 24,2022, at 10:30am at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 23,2022, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Community Calendar – October 21, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
County commissioners OK participation in ‘Operation Green Light’ for veterans
BEAUFORT — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday on Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, Oct. 17 to participate in a new program to recognize the men and women in uniform who are transitioning from active service. ‘Operation...
Talkin Trash captures Morehead City Open, NCTA King Mack Tourney for 229,925 payday
MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Open and N.C. Troopers Association King Mackerel Tournament both wrapped up over the weekend with big prizes given out for big fish. Team C-Sick on Talkin Trash, captained by Mike Edwards, netted the biggest payout of the weekend with a $150,000 prize for an aggregate weight of 101.26 pounds between two king mackerels.
Afterschool programs enrich youth at Sunshine Lady Club of B&GCCP
- A national celebration of afterschool programs was recently held in Morehead City at the Sunshine Lady Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (B&GCCP). Before splitting up into groups for afterschool activities on Thursday, Oct. 20, the children and staff of the Sunshine Lady Club were joined by Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones who took a few moments to proclaim the day "Lights on After School Day."
Carteret Court Docket - Oct. 21
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN PWIMSD HEROIN BERRY,J 22CR 050680. 2 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS (M) BERRY,J 22CR 050686. 3 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN TRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE BERRY,J 22CR 050687. 4 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL PWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051930. 5 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL SELL METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051931. 6 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL...
Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar
WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
Beaufort releases third quarter crime report, department update
BEAUFORT - The Beaufort Police Department recently released its quarterly crime statistics detailing the department's activity from July through September. Other than a slight increase in reported assaults, up to 20 from 16 last quarter, the number of major crimes fell in line with low numbers typically recorded, according to Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr.
County health director briefs county commissioners on opioid crisis
BEAUFORT — Carteret County is still in the grip of a devasting and deadly opioid-use crisis. Nina Oliver, the county’s health director, briefed county commissioners on the ongoing problem during their monthly meeting Monday night in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort. The county has had...
Teachers receive grants for Bright Ideas grants
— Forty-one educators in Carteret and Craven counties received unexpected cash Tuesday and Wednesday for classroom projects. They are recipients of Bright Ideas grants from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative and its foundation to support innovative classroom projects. Grant recipients’ requests ranged from drones to hydro engineering projects. Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative...
Beaufort man facing drug charges following traffic stop in Craven Co.
NEW BERN - Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop Wednesday at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County. The driver, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in Beaufort, was charged with the substances found in the vehicle. He was being held in the Craven County jail.
Croatan spikers capture Coastal tourney with third win over West Carteret
OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team put the icing on the cake Wednesday with a victory in the 3A Coastal Conference tournament finals. The Cougars (18-5 overall) had already swept the conference championship during the regular season with a 10-0 record, but a 3-2 win over West Carteret at home gave it the added league tournament title. Croatan won the finals match 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 19-25, 15-10.
Croatan duo Cope, Blair capture Coastal doubles tourney title
OCEAN — A handful of Croatan and West Carteret girls tennis players booked a ticket to the 3A east regional tournament on Oct. 14 with solid performances in the 3A Coastal Conference tournament. The top four singles players and doubles teams from the tournament held at Fort Benjamin Park...
Elections officials report steady turnout for first day of early voting
CARTERET COUNTY — There was a steady stream of voters at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport, one of three early voting sites in the county that opened Thursday for the 2022 statewide general election. There had been 138 ballots cast by 11 a.m. at Fort Benjamin Park, according to...
Hewitt throws for five TDs to help Patriots pillage Pirates 39-20 on road
SWANSBORO — The West Carteret football team needed two wins on Friday, and it got just that. The Patriots needed to beat Swansboro. They did that handily, winning 39-20 on the road despite missing a number of players to injury and sickness. But it also needed Richlands to defeat White Oak for a shot at competing for a 3A Coastal Conference co-championship.
