Maplewood, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live

After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
SAVAGE, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Old dog track development approvals continue

Mayor Rich O’Connor proclaimed October 2022 Manufacturing Month in the city of Hudson at the Monday, Oct. 17, Common Council meeting. His proclamation comes after a series of recognitions from the St. Croix County Economic Development Corporation who recognized SDMC America Technology Inc. in River Falls and SMC Ltd. in Somerset as part of National Manufacturing Day over the last few weeks.
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

Groups want fire stations to store community Narcan supply

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have responded to 32 nonfatal overdoses this month alone. Toxicology results aren't in yet but police suspect there have been nine fatal overdoses this month, according to a department spokesperson. To fight the opioid crisis, officers are now equipped with two supplies...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mynortheaster.com

“Please, just resign”

The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
WJON

Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend

Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
BIG LAKE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Bridge closure estimated for full year

The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph. According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township. The citation noted that the man was driving a 2006 Cadillac passenger vehicle, but did not give a specific model.  "The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post. The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 2 serious crashes on I-35W in NE Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes - at least one of them fatal - have closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle - a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. No further details have been released.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.Updates as of 7:50am:MnDOT reports that there are now three lanes of moving traffic, with no backups being reported.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.Areas north of Hennepin Ave. should be re-opening shortly.Details are limited, so check back as this story develops.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
