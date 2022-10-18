BURRILLVILLE – The Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, is hosting a family friendly Halloween Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. This free drop-in style event encourages kids and their families to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat through the different departments of the library. On the first floor of the library, the Circulation Department and the Reference Department will hand out treats to those who visit. The Children’s Department on the second floor of the library will have a festive gift for the kids who stop by.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO