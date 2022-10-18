Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Lesley J. Mathews – Lincoln
Lesley J. Mathews, 57, of Lincoln, R.I., passed peacefully with family by her side at The Miriam Hospital on Sept. 13, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Karen L. (Springer) Mathews.
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Seniors announce events, winners
WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will hold a Christmas party on Sunday, Nov. 27, at noon, at the Village Haven. All ticket sales are due back on Nov. 8. Membership dues and the Dollar a Month Club dues will start to be collected on Nov. 8. The cost is $5 for membership and $12 for the Dollar a Month Club.
ricentral.com
Two names added to W. Warwick Firefighters Memorial during ceremony
WEST WARWICK — Outside Station 4, where a memorial stands for those West Warwick firefighters who have passed away, two new names have been etched into the stone. “It means the world,” Suzanne Sousa said of seeing her husband’s name added to the memorial. Ronald Sousa, who...
Atlas Obscura
Cranston Street Armory
The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
nrinow.news
Woonsocket officials to consider water extension along Route 146 in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Officials in Woonsocket are set to discuss a proposal that could see water lines extended to homes and businesses along Route 146 following a request from their counterparts in North Smithfield, who note the project could bring more business to the area. Although in its preliminary...
Valley Breeze
Trunk or Treat at Wesley United Methodist Church Oct. 29
LINCOLN– Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St., is having a Trunk or Treat Family Event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring family and friends to trick or treat in a safe, free and fun environment. Come in costume and trick or treat around decorated car trunks filled with candy and other treats.
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
Valley Breeze
Learn to make a charcuterie board at Cumberland Library Oct. 25
CUMBERLAND – Join the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m., to learn how to build and transport the perfect charcuterie board. Learn what makes a great board, how to plan a party around a charcuterie board and so much more.
Valley Breeze
South Attleboro Village Lions to hold Halloween Dance Oct. 29
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The South Attleboro Village Lions will hold its second annual Halloween Dance on Saturday, Oct. 29, at North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St., from 7 to 11 p.m. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Karen Beaupre. Snacks will...
Valley Breeze
At the Mancini Center
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs. • Women & Infants Hospital will be visiting the Mancini Center on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., providing an informational session on breast health. Registration is required for the presentation. All are welcome.
Valley Breeze
East Smithfield Library hosts book sale
SMITHFIELD – The Friends of the East Smithfield Library will host a used book sale at the library, 50 Esmond St., on Friday, Oct. 21, with a members’ preview from 10 a.m. to noon, and the general public welcome from noon to 6 p.m.; and on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Valley Breeze
See Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses at the Stadium
WOONSOCKET – Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses will perform at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses are a horn-driven, 10-piece New Orleans-style band known for their energetic performances. According to event organizers, their eclectic and rowdy style crosses several genres, from big band and swing to rock and blues, combining original music from their two albums with tail-shakin’ and foot stompin’ favorites from the five-decade career of Louis Prima Sr.
Valley Breeze
Jesse Smith library to host Halloween Boo Bash
BURRILLVILLE – The Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, is hosting a family friendly Halloween Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. This free drop-in style event encourages kids and their families to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat through the different departments of the library. On the first floor of the library, the Circulation Department and the Reference Department will hand out treats to those who visit. The Children’s Department on the second floor of the library will have a festive gift for the kids who stop by.
Valley Breeze
Halloween at The Breakers returns Oct. 28
NEWPORT – For the third straight year, The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a spooky evening for costumed visitors as Halloween at The Breakers returns on Friday, Oct. 28. Visitors walking through The Breakers will enjoy Halloween decorations in 10 rooms, including the Great Hall, Dining Room,...
iheart.com
Missing Dad, Daughter Located In Pennsylvania
The East Providence Police Department says a missing child has been located. Authorities say 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his two-year-old daughter Penelope McClure from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. The pair was reportedly found by the Pennsylvania State Police. East Providence Police are thanking...
Valley Breeze
Free electronic recycling event at Holy Trinity Parish Oct. 29
WOONSOCKET — There will be a free electronics recycling drive-thru event at Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be people to guide participants to the area of the parish parking lot.
3 stabbed, seriously injured in Providence
The incident happened on Indiana Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Valley Breeze
Drink in the History continues with Hard-Pressed Cider
PROVIDENCE – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society and Hard-Pressed Cider Company on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m., at Windmist Farm in Jamestown for the continuation of Drink in the History, a yearlong series pairing R.I. beverages with history talks. Hard-Pressed Cider Company co-founders Rob and Jaclyn Swanson...
Valley Breeze
Happy tails at Smithfield Dog Park grand opening
SMITHFIELD – More than 200 people and more than 50 of their dog friends walked and pawed their way to the grand opening of Smithfield’s Dog Park on Farnum Pike on Sunday, a grand culmination of more than 20 years of residents petitioning for such a park. Town...
