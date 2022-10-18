ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide

Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man and asking the public for help to locate a suspect considered armed and dangerous. Just after 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded to Newman Regional Health in Emporia after a man sought treatment for a gunshot wound,...
EMPORIA, KS
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. KC police: 4 people, including toddler, die...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police conducted a preliminary investigation on a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the investigation, a pickup truck...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Ottawa woman arrested after stabbing sister

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old girl in Ottawa was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stabbing her 25-year-old sister Thursday night. Officers with the Ottawa Police Department were dispatched to Advent Health Ottawa Thursday night at 10 p.m. to investigate after a 25-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with stab wounds.
OTTAWA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy