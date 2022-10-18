Read full article on original website
Will ETH price crash to $750? Ethereum daily active addresses plunge to 4-month lows
Ethereum has witnessed a substantial drop in its daily active address (DAA) count over the last four months, raising fears about more downside for Ether (ETH) price in the coming weeks. Stagnant Ethereum price spooks investors. The number of Ether DAA dropped to 152,000 on Oct. 21, its lowest level...
How long will the bear market last? Signs to watch for a crypto market reversal
The current crypto bear market has induced panic, fear and uncertainty in investors. The dire situation started when the global market capitalization of crypto dropped below the $2 trillion mark in January 2022. Since then, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by over 70% from its all-time high of $69,044.77, reached on Nov. 10, 2021. Similarly, the values of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have decreased by around 90%.
Here’s what could spark a ‘huge BTC rally’ as Bitcoin clings to $19K
Bitcoin (BTC) sagged with United States equities at the Oct. 19 Wall Street open as markets awaited tech earnings. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $19,000 after falling steadily overnight. Still trapped in a tight range, the pair offered few cues to traders seeking advantageous short-term...
3 key Solana metrics explain exactly why SOL price is down
The past eighty days have been moderately bearish for cryptocurrencies as the altcoin market capitalization declined by 16%. The downside movement can be partially explained by the United States Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening, rising interest rates and the halting of asset purchases. Although they are aimed at curbing inflationary pressure, the policy also increases borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum smart contracts — Interview with Muneeb Ali: Watch Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, we welcome Muneeb Ali, co-founder of Stacks — a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts — and the CEO of Trust Machines, which is building the largest ecosystem of applications for Bitcoin and their underlying technologies. Ali has been working on...
Crypto adoption: How FDIC insurance could bring Bitcoin to the masses
Over the years, several cryptocurrency companies have claimed that deposits with them were insured by the United States Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as if they were regular savings accounts. While so far, no crypto firm has been able to offer depositors this type of insurance, some speculate it could be the key to mass adoption.
Low hash price, soaring energy costs spell tough Q3 for Bitcoin miners
Energy problems in North America and Europe and prevailing market conditions have spelled another bleak quarter for Bitcoin (BTC) mining operators on both continents. The latest Q3 mining report from Hashrate Index has highlighted several factors that have led to a significantly lower hash price and higher cost to produce 1 BTC.
There were vast discrepancies in crypto markets during Q3: Report
According to a new report published by cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko, several interesting anomalies surfaced in cryptocurrency markets during the third quarter. Although the digital asset industry witnessed heavy sell-offs earlier this year, its overall market cap increased by around $100 billion compared to Q2. While in the past, crypto...
From DeFi to scam awareness, this site arms beginners with the tools they need to thrive in crypto
Delving into the world of cryptocurrencies can be extremely intimidating for beginners. On day one, you're confronted with thousands of different coins — and each claims to have their own specific use case. Understanding how blockchain technology works is an incredibly steep learning curve too, and all of that comes before you've even made a purchase.
Crypto hacks are set to hit all-time highs in 2022, analyst explains
Reducing the number of hacks by improving cybersecurity should be considered a top priority for the crypto industry, said Kim Grauer, director of research at blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis. As pointed out by the firm, this year could outpace 2021 in terms of crypto stolen through hacks. The vast majority...
Crypto Biz: Bear market claims another casualty
Three Arrows Capital. Celsius. Voyager Digital. The list of crypto bankruptcies, shutdowns and trading freezes has been endless in 2022. And the year isn’t over yet. This week, German crypto bank Nuri urged its users to withdraw funds ahead of the company’s planned shutdown in December — at least Nuri’s users were given proper notice.
Remittances drive ‘uneven, but swift’ crypto adoption in Latin America
Remittance payments, fiat fears and profit-chasing have been the three most significant drivers of crypto adoption in Latin America, according to a new report. The seventh-largest crypto market in the world saw the value of cryptocurrencies received by individuals rocket 40% between July 2021 to June 2022, reaching $562 billion, according to an Oct. 20 report from Chainalysis.
$4.5T asset manager Fidelity offers ETH custody and trading to clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto wing of $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity Investments, is set to offer Ether (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients later this month. According to an email to Fidelity’s customers shared on Twitter, the crypto arm announced new “Institutional Ethereum capabilities” for institutional...
Nubank to launch loyalty tokens on the Polygon blockchain
Nubank, a fintech bank in Brazil, announced the creation of the Nucoin token on the Polygon blockchain on Oct. 19, paving the way for a rewards program for its 70 million clients across Latin America. The company said that the token will be available in the first half of 2023,...
Celestia Foundation raises $55M for modular blockchain architecture
Celestia Foundation announced on Oct. 18 that it had raised $55 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto, Polychain Capital, Placeholder, Galaxy, Delphi Digital, Blockchain Capital, NFX, Protocol Labs, Figment, Maven 11, Spartan Group, FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto, as well as angel investors Balaji Srinivasan, Eric Wall and Jutta Steiner.
MEXC on crypto futures are, why they matter, and the benefits they bring
In recent years, futures have started to play a pivotal role in the crypto markets. Yet if many of us were asked to explain what perpetual futures are, we'd break out into a cold sweat. Andrew Weiner, VP of MEXC, is on hand to explain how crypto futures work, what...
Japanese regulators loosen crypto laws and make it easier to list coins
The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association, the governing body that deals with crypto assets in Japan, released documents of plans to further ease crypto laws in the country. According to a Bloomberg report, as early as December of this year, the association wants to implement a looser screening...
ShapeShift moves closer to full decentralization with open-source mobile app
ShapeShift, a noncustodial crypto exchange and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), has taken additional steps toward complete decentralization by migrating users to a new open-source application — a move the organization said would enhance user mobility. The organization announced that as of Oct. 19, all native web users of the...
SBF: FTX to filter assets it thinks are securities from US listings until registration in place
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has written a set of suggested standards for the crypto industry “while waiting for full federal regulatory regimes,” which were posted on the FTX Policy blog on Oct. 19. The post covers many of the questions facing regulators and operators, with specific reference to the United States at points. In particular, SBF outlined a plan for treating assets in the U.S. in regard to their status as securities or commodities. FTX will implement his plan, SBF wrote.
