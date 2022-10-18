ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

2

WESH

Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
PINE HILLS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
villages-news.com

Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests

A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teacher accused of hitting a child cleared of wrongdoing

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County School district has cleared an elementary school teacher of any wrongdoing after she was accused of hitting a child on the head. A video was posted on social media after the alleged incident back in August. It appears to show the Lakeview Elementary School teacher hitting the student in the head.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 90-year-old man dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orange County. In Orlando, a pickup truck crashed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 414 around 11:50 a.m. The pickup truck was driving an outside lane and as...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS Denver

Middle schooler allegedly handed out $10K in stolen money to classmates

A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said.Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.School officials conducted a search of the girl's backpack and found about $2,500, deputies said. The girl said she had been given the money by an unknown former student who wanted the money disseminated. It was later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother's home safe and stolen about $13,500 of the woman's life savings, investigators said.The arrest report doesn't say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.By Friday, officials had recovered about $700 of the money that had been given to other students. That money and the $2,500 recovered from the girl's backpack were returned to the grandmother.The girl is facing a grand theft charge.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
THE VILLAGES, FL

