WESH
Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday. Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk...
Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
villages-news.com
Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests
A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
fox35orlando.com
Suspicious driver approached boy walking to school, asked him to get into his car, Lake County deputies say
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy who was walking to his bus stop in Clermont, Florida, on Thursday, and asked him to get into his car. The boy told deputies that the person approached him in a silver car on...
click orlando
Fiery, single-vehicle rollover crash on State Road 429 in Orange County kills 1, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning on State Road 429 in Orange County left one person dead and prompted the temporary closure of the roadway’s northbound offramp to Florida’s Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Orange County firefighters assisted the Winter Garden...
WESH
Police: Man accused of attempted murder arrested in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said a man was arrested Thursday. A warrant in reference to a failure to appear in court had been issued for the arrest of Tyler Gibson, 21. He's facing charges for attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, according to...
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teacher accused of hitting a child cleared of wrongdoing
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County School district has cleared an elementary school teacher of any wrongdoing after she was accused of hitting a child on the head. A video was posted on social media after the alleged incident back in August. It appears to show the Lakeview Elementary School teacher hitting the student in the head.
click orlando
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
WESH
FHP: 90-year-old man dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orange County. In Orlando, a pickup truck crashed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 414 around 11:50 a.m. The pickup truck was driving an outside lane and as...
Middle schooler allegedly handed out $10K in stolen money to classmates
A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said.Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.School officials conducted a search of the girl's backpack and found about $2,500, deputies said. The girl said she had been given the money by an unknown former student who wanted the money disseminated. It was later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother's home safe and stolen about $13,500 of the woman's life savings, investigators said.The arrest report doesn't say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.By Friday, officials had recovered about $700 of the money that had been given to other students. That money and the $2,500 recovered from the girl's backpack were returned to the grandmother.The girl is facing a grand theft charge.
WESH
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Orlando building, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in Orlando. According to court officials, Alberto Rivero-Milian was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. Rivero-Milian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution. The shooting occurred in...
Girl, 14, is arrested for emptying her grandmother's safe and handing out $10,000 in cash to her classmates - and cops have only recovered $700!
A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seek Clues in Theft of Construction Trailer From Job Site on South Apollo Blvd.
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police detectives are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer that went missing from a job site on the 600 block of South Apollo Boulevard on September 22. The trailer is described as a 16-foot Triple Crown open construction...
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
Volusia deputies to rev up traffic enforcement during Trucktoberfest in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to drive into Daytona Beach this weekend. Law enforcement is preparing to handle the crowds and congestion expected at this year’s Trucktoberfest. Police said the unpermitted event could bring some rowdy...
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
