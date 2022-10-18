Read full article on original website
Related
There Are Benefits and Risks to U.S. Life Insurers Growing Dependence on Bermuda Reinsurance says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the growing utilization of. -based reinsurers has surged, equaling one third of total cessions in 2021. This growth has corresponded with a flurry of new life reinsurers established in. Bermuda. over the past five years, with the majority tied to private-investment firms. These and...
National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies: Homeowners See Risks From Extreme Weather, Unsure About Solutions
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business. Homeowners in hurricane-prone coastal states and around the country believe severe weather is increasing and that their property is at growing risk, but they aren't confident in how to better protect their properties or the role insurance plays in that protection. Those are among the key findings from a new survey by the.
University of Iowa Researcher Adds New Study Findings to Research in Geriatrics and Gerontology (Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Health Insurance for Low-Income Nursing Home Aides): Aging Research – Geriatrics and Gerontology
-- A new study on geriatrics and gerontology is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “We examine how the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion affected the insurance coverage and the sources of coverage among low-income nursing home aides using the 2010-2019.
In Response to Spiking Insurance Rates, Marble Launches Rate Watch
NEW YORK , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble, the free platform that makes it easy and rewarding to take control of all your insurance in one place, today announced the launch of its new Rate Watch feature. For the first time ever, and exclusively available to Marble members, consumers can be alerted if their insurance company has filed for a rate increase in their state.
Federal lawsuit alleges heath care giant defrauded CMS of more than $100M
Indianapolis -based health insurance giant Elevance Health , previously Anthem, Inc. , will have to face a federal lawsuit alleging it pocketed at least tens of millions of dollars by submitting inaccurate claims to the. U.S. Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services. . The original lawsuit, filed by the. U.S....
Millions of Americans Eligible for Latest Round of $1,400 Stimulus Checks
If you haven’t yet filed your tax return this year, you could be eligible for the latest round of stimulus checks. The IRS is sending letters to around 9 million American households. If you qualify, you could receive up to $1,400 or possibly $2,800 for married couples. If you...
Medicare for All, a timely prescription
Early voting in the 2022 midterm elections has begun in many states, and inflation, the economy and recession are top concerns for most voters, according to polls. Democratic political consultant. James Carville's. 1992 presidential campaign quip, "It's the economy, stupid," has been getting lots of use lately. If true, it's...
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. rules regarding universal proxy cards, certain recent changes to the. Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), and a periodic review of the. bylaws of. Genworth Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), the Company's board of. directors (the "Board") unanimously adopted...
AON PLC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 19, 2022 , Aon plc , Aon Corporation , Aon Global Holdings plc , Aon. administrative agent for the Lenders (the "Administrative Agent"), entered into. that certain Amendment No. 3 to the Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement. Amendment"). The Credit...
N.J. U.S. Attorney: Pharmaceutical Sales Representative Admits Role in Health Care Fraud, Criminal HIPAA Schemes
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A former pharmaceutical sales representative admitted his role in two criminal conspiracies involving health care fraud and wrongful obtaining and disclosure of patients' protected personal health information, Attorney for the United States. Vikas Khanna. announced today. Keith Ritson. , 42, of. Bayville, New Jersey. ,...
Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again: Citizens CEO
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian. Citizens CEO Barry Gilway told 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi it's likely premiums will spike by 20 to 30% next year, statewide. And not just for Citizens, the state insurer of last resort, but for everybody.
“Systems And Methods For Software Quality Prediction” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220318008): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Pandurangarao, Anil Kumar ( Buffalo Grove, IL. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A variety of documents, such as the source code for computer programs, can be created by developers, Developers typically follow a set of procedures and standards set out by an organization to ensure that the documents are created and tested in a consistent, repeatable manner. The documents are typically manually reviewed by senior developers or managers in order to ensure the quality of the documents and to verify that the appropriate procedures have been followed. The review itself is often defined by review checklists, but many times the checklists are not followed by the developers or reviewers.”
Fannie Mae Executes its Tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $9.6 Billion of Single-Family Loans
WASHINGTON , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) announced today that it has executed its tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in the...
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 86,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
Huazhong University of Science and Technology Reports Findings in Public Health (Can supplementary private health insurance further supplement health): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “China advocates a health insurance system with social health insurance (SHI) as the main body and private health insurance (PHI) as the supplement. The study of PHI’s complementary role in health is conducive to providing evidence for PHI’s policy expansion and encouraging the public to participate in PHI, which is insufficient in China.”
USD 921.05 Billion Growth expected in Health Insurance Market by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge
Health Insurance Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market. will grow at a CAGR of 7.27% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their. Health Insurance. requirements. The pressure from substitutes and a moderate...
Medicare Waiting Period And Premium Changes Signal Good News For Seniors In 2023
Belleville, Illinois , Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The. (SSA) has announced changes in Medicare coverage that will benefit seniors enrolling for the first time, according to Allsup, a nationwide provider of disability representation, health insurance benefits and return to work services. Beginning. Jan. 1, 2023. , Medicare Part...
Faculty of Medicine and University Hospital Researcher Updates Current Data on Global Health Economics and Policy (The impact of long-term care insurance in China on beneficiaries and caregivers: A systematic review): Economics – Global Health Economics and Policy
-- Investigators publish new report on global health economics and policy. According to news reporting out of Faculty of Medicine and. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “China’s long-term care insurance (LTCI) policy has been minimally evaluated. This systematic review aimed to assess the impact of China’s LTCI pilot on beneficiaries and their caregivers.”
AXIS Capital Comments on Impact of Catastrophe and Other Weather-Related Losses on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to report a small operating income for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's results are impacted by a pre-tax net loss estimate for catastrophes and other weather-related events of. $212 million. (. $186 million. , after-tax), including. $160...
Center on Budget & Policy Priorities: 'Newly Proposed Rule Would Help Kids, Seniors, and Others Get and Stay Enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP'
WASHINGTON , Oct. 21 (TNSrep) -- The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities issued the following report on. , entitled "Newly Proposed Rule Would Help Kids, Seniors, and Others Get and Stay Enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP." The report was written by. Allison Orris. , senior fellow on the Health...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0