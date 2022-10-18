Read full article on original website
Cleveland man charged for attempted murder-for-hire plot against son
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was charged last week for allegedly attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot against his own son, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. An employee of a business on Canterbury Road in Westlake called police around 10:45 p.m. on...
Man’s secret photos of estranged wife put him in hot water: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 13 that she found inappropriate photos of herself on her estranged husband’s cell phone. Upon investigation, it was learned that the 42-year-old Highland Heights man had taken photos of the woman in the shower without her knowledge. He was charged with voyeurism. General assistance: Lander...
Two arrested in Elyria after shot fired amid dispute
Police and investigators from the county prosecutor's office there found three cars and multiple people involved, according to a news release.
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Man arrested for death of his 4-month-old baby in Canton
A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland barber is sharing his survival story after being witness to the shooting of five people Thursday afternoon at an Old Brooklyn barbershop. Eugene said it’s been difficult for him following the tragedy; two of the victims are his fellow barbers. “Just happy to be alive,” he said.
Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
Chaotic 911 calls from Cleveland barbershop reveal fearful moments following the shooting of 5 people
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barbershop was back open for business on Friday, just one day after a gunman shot and injured 5 people inside, including two barbers. As the victims heal, including one person shot in the chest, Cleveland Police are working to track the suspects, who entered the I FIX UGLY barbershop in the middle of the afternoon on October 21, on State Road in Old Brooklyn and opened fire. Witnesses tell 19 News 3 guys took off running after the shooting and jumped into a red 4-door sedan.
Streetsboro police search for alleged vandals after city park bathroom trashed
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the men’s bathroom at the Streetsboro City Park was vandalized over the weekend. Toilet paper was stuck to the walls and floor, and there was even a part of a trash can thrown into a toilet. “It was pretty much just a big...
Cashier charged with fatally shooting bystander in dispute
A cashier believed to have fatally shot a bystander during a violent dispute with a customer has been charged. Gurninder K. Banvait, 55, of Akron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the 48-year-old man's death, according to Akron police.
Couple falls for elaborate scam to the tune of a $47,000 loss: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man and his wife, both 46, reported Oct. 12 that they were the victims of a scam after receiving a pop-up message on their computer suggesting that it had been infected with a virus. They called a number that was listed with the message and believed they were speaking...
Couple robbed of vehicle at gunpoint: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Cleveland man, 31, and a Euclid woman, 22, were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Sept. 20 outside Planet Fitness, 5755 Smith. The victims said four male suspects were involved in the robbery. One wielded an AR-style rifle and two pointed pistols at the victims.
Shaker Heights High School evacuated after police officer shoots man near building
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said an officer shot a man Friday afternoon near the high school. Evidence markers at the scene showed that the shooting happened close to the school’s front entrance. The shooting around 3:15 p.m. prompted a lockdown of Shaker Heights High School,...
Ohio man accused of animal cruelty gets jail for dragging woman and smashing her head off concrete
George Panno, III, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children and domestic violence.
'Somebody's going to get killed in that place': Summit County family demands answers after juvenile corrections officer was brutally attacked
MASSILLON, Ohio — A Summit County family is searching for answers after a corrections officer was assaulted on the job at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon. "Something needs to be done, and if it's not done soon somebody's going to get killed in that place," said...
Cleveland police officer resigns after being accused of trying to force ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, then denying it
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ten months ago, he was awarded for his heroism, helping a team of law enforcement agents locate a kidnapped baby and bring him to safety. By the summer, he had resigned from the Cleveland Division of Police, having been accused of blackmailing a woman in attempt to force her into having an abortion and then lying about it.
93-year-old woman nearly wires away $200,000 in scam: Mayfield Police Blotter
A 93-year-old resident reported Oct. 15 that she was nearly the victim of a scam after responding to a fake antivirus pop-up message on her computer. She said she called a given number and was told she would be arrested and lose access to her computer if she did not pay $200,000.
1 of 3 suspects convicted in death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the three suspects accused in the beating death of Ethan Liming in the parking lot of I Promise School in Akron pleaded no contest Wednesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas. Donovon Jones, 21, pleaded no contest to two counts of assault, a...
4 men, 1 woman shot at Cleveland barbershop; suspect at large, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said five people were shot Thursday afternoon at a barbershop in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The victims are one woman and four men, and according to police, one of the men is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. Investigators...
