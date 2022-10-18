ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland man charged for attempted murder-for-hire plot against son

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was charged last week for allegedly attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot against his own son, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. An employee of a business on Canterbury Road in Westlake called police around 10:45 p.m. on...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland barber is sharing his survival story after being witness to the shooting of five people Thursday afternoon at an Old Brooklyn barbershop. Eugene said it’s been difficult for him following the tragedy; two of the victims are his fellow barbers. “Just happy to be alive,” he said.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Chaotic 911 calls from Cleveland barbershop reveal fearful moments following the shooting of 5 people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barbershop was back open for business on Friday, just one day after a gunman shot and injured 5 people inside, including two barbers. As the victims heal, including one person shot in the chest, Cleveland Police are working to track the suspects, who entered the I FIX UGLY barbershop in the middle of the afternoon on October 21, on State Road in Old Brooklyn and opened fire. Witnesses tell 19 News 3 guys took off running after the shooting and jumped into a red 4-door sedan.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police officer resigns after being accused of trying to force ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, then denying it

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ten months ago, he was awarded for his heroism, helping a team of law enforcement agents locate a kidnapped baby and bring him to safety. By the summer, he had resigned from the Cleveland Division of Police, having been accused of blackmailing a woman in attempt to force her into having an abortion and then lying about it.
CLEVELAND, OH

