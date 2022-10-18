Islam Makhachev has spoken about how He and the man he is constantly measured against, Khabib Nurmagomedov, are different. Makhachev competes for the lightweight gold that Khabib held during his career so successfully at UFC 281 against Charles Oliviera. Nurmagomedov is now a coach to the men he once called teammates, and will undoubtedly be in the corner of Makhachev come October. 22-1, Makhachev feels he is the heir to the throne in the cage but has hinted at another probable route for him, post-fighting.

1 DAY AGO