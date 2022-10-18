Read full article on original website
Watch: MMA Fighter Defends Title With Stunning 12-Second KO
MMA fighter Alessandro Costa landed a wicked counterstrike KO on Carlos Gomez to defend his flyweight title at Lux Fight League 27. Costa and Gomez met in the main event of the card on Friday in Puebla, Mexico. Costa, a Contender Series veteran, was making his third title defense. And...
Watch: Alexander Volkanovski And Islam Makhachev Meet In Abu Dhabi
Alexander Volkanovski came face to face with his possible opponent Islam Makhachev. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is in Abu Dhabi for work. He is there to be the backup fighter for the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Although he is there on business, it hasn’t stopped Volkanovski from enjoying himself and seeing some of the sights.
Makhachev Explains Which Area He Differs From Khabib
Islam Makhachev has spoken about how He and the man he is constantly measured against, Khabib Nurmagomedov, are different. Makhachev competes for the lightweight gold that Khabib held during his career so successfully at UFC 281 against Charles Oliviera. Nurmagomedov is now a coach to the men he once called teammates, and will undoubtedly be in the corner of Makhachev come October. 22-1, Makhachev feels he is the heir to the throne in the cage but has hinted at another probable route for him, post-fighting.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Oliveira: Islam Carries The Weight Of Khabib On His Shoulders
Charles Oliveira thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov has a major effect on Islam Makhachev. Many times in UFC fights the two men or women stepping into the Octagon have a history together. Sometimes there is bad blood between them, sometimes they are former training partners or friends. If there is bad blood...
Khabib Recalls What Makhachev Was Like During Childhood
Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about his younger days with Islam Makhachev. Islam Makhachev is heading into the biggest fight of his career at UFC 280. He will be taking on the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event that evening. The road to getting to the title was not an easy one for Makhachev, but perhaps he made it look that way thanks to the great team he has behind him.
Khabib Gives Three Reasons Why Makhachev Will Be Champion
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why Islam Makhachev is destined to have gold wrapped around his waist at UFC 280. This weekend, Dagestan’s 155-pound best will have the chance to complete a path that has long been laid out for him. While Khabib was on the throne, the rising Makhachev was often touted as his true successor. Now, having amassed 10 consecutive wins, the elite Sambo wrestler has earned his opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his mentor, “The Eagle.”
White Names The Only Possible Criticism For Oliveira/Makhachev
UFC President Dana White believes there’s only one question mark surrounding the matchup between elite lightweights Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Today in Abu Dhabi, the MMA leader will put on arguably its most stacked pay-per-view event of 2022 to date. That consensus largely derives from the championship fight that’s set to headline UFC 280.
Oliveira Predicts Round He Finishes Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira is calling his shot for the UFC 280 main event. The UFC fan community has been waiting months for the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising star Islam Makhachev. Now the fight is just days away and the tension is beginning to grow. Both men are in Abu Dhabi and have already had a close run-in with each other. Now, Oliveira is calling his shot against the Russian wrestler.
White Hits Back At ‘Goofball Morons’ For Slap Fighting Criticism
UFC President Dana White has given a firm response after he came under fire for his decision to start a slap fighting competition. Having achieved immeasurable success in bringing the sport of mixed martial arts to the mainstream through the UFC’s growth and development, White is looking to break into a new and unique area of combat.
White Provides Updated Timeframe For Possible Jones Return
UFC President Dana White has revealed the latest likely timeframe for former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones‘ return to the Octagon. Jones, who ruled over the 205-pound weight class in two separate reigns, hasn’t been in action since a successful defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in 2020. Soon after, he vacated the title and expressed a desire to pursue gold in a new division.
Makhachev: To This Day, My Mother Still Urges Me To Quit MMA
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has admitted that his chosen career path isn’t one that pleases his mother. This weekend at UFC 280, Makhachev is set for the biggest moment of his mixed martial arts career to date. The #4-ranked 155lber is slated to share the Octagon with former champion Charles Oliveira in Saturday’s main event, set for Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena.
Helwani Considers Dana White’s Power Slap League Hypocritical
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has given his take on confirmation that Dana White‘s Power Slap League has secured approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that White’s desire to capitalize on the growing interest in slap fighting has taken a sizable step closer to reality. The unique form of combat first rose to prominent in Russia and Europe, and sees two combatants forcefully strike one another with open palms until one is either knocked out or concedes defeat.
O’Malley Was Offered A Camel In Abu Dhabi On One Condition
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley was offered a unique bribe by one fan in Abu Dhabi to teach him how to fight ahead of UFC 280. O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan on the UFC 280 main card this Saturday. It’s a massive step up in competition for him after a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.
