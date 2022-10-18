Read full article on original website
No. 5 Clemson overcomes turnovers, slow start to edge No. 14 Syracuse
Will Shipley ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as No. 5 Clemson rallied past No. 14 Syracuse for
Rutgers beats Indiana for first Big Ten home win since 2017
Samuel Brown V racked up 101 rushing yards on 28 carries and scored the go-ahead touchdown to lift Rutgers to
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Broncos TV Guide: How to watch Broncos-Jets, betting odds, staff predictions
Broncos TV Guide: Week 7 TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, play-by-play; Charles Davis, analyst; Evan Washburn, sideline) Stream: Paramount+ Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline) Betting line: Jets (-1) Paul Klee’s prediction: Broncos 10-9 (4-2 straight-up, 5-1 ATS) Chris Schmaedeke prediction: Broncos 16-10 (2-4 straight up, 2-4 ATS) George Stoia prediction: Broncos 13-10 (2-4 straight up, 2-4 ATS)
Bears Week 7 injury report: Chicago is healthy heading into matchup vs. Patriots
The Chicago Bears (2-4) released their final injury report ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots (3-3). Well, if you could call it that. For the third straight day, the Bears had an empty injury report as they’re healthy (with no players with game designations) heading into Week 7. Chicago certainly used its mini-bye week after their Thursday night loss in Week 6 to get healthy.
