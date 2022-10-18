The Chicago Bears (2-4) released their final injury report ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots (3-3). Well, if you could call it that. For the third straight day, the Bears had an empty injury report as they’re healthy (with no players with game designations) heading into Week 7. Chicago certainly used its mini-bye week after their Thursday night loss in Week 6 to get healthy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO