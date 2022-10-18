ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Broncos TV Guide: How to watch Broncos-Jets, betting odds, staff predictions

Broncos TV Guide: Week 7 TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, play-by-play; Charles Davis, analyst; Evan Washburn, sideline) Stream: Paramount+ Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline) Betting line: Jets (-1) Paul Klee’s prediction: Broncos 10-9 (4-2 straight-up, 5-1 ATS) Chris Schmaedeke prediction: Broncos 16-10 (2-4 straight up, 2-4 ATS) George Stoia prediction: Broncos 13-10 (2-4 straight up, 2-4 ATS)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 7 injury report: Chicago is healthy heading into matchup vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears (2-4) released their final injury report ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots (3-3). Well, if you could call it that. For the third straight day, the Bears had an empty injury report as they’re healthy (with no players with game designations) heading into Week 7. Chicago certainly used its mini-bye week after their Thursday night loss in Week 6 to get healthy.
