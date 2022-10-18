Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
iPad 10 vs M1 iPad Air Comparison: Which iPad is worth your money?
Apple’s newest iPad features a redesigned chassis, a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and faster internals. Thanks to these changes, the iPad 10 carries a significantly higher starting price tag of $449. There’s also the M1 iPad Air for $599 with more powerful internals. So, should you spring for...
Cult of Mac
Zagg Pro Mouse charges wirelessly, pairs with multiple computers
Zagg built plenty of features into its new Pro Mouse. That include support for wireless charging so keeping it topped up just means occasionally placing it on a charging mat. And the Bluetooth accessory can pair with Mac, MacBook and iPad simultaneously so it’s ready to switch to whichever one you’re using. Plus it works on glass.
Cult of Mac
DaVinci Resolve pro video editing app heads for iPad
Blackmagic Design confirmed Thursday that its DaVinci Resolve professional video editing application will be released for iPad before the end of 2022. It puts the third-party software developer ahead of Apple, which has yet to bring Final Cut Pro to its tablets. DaVinci Resolve makes iPad a professional video-creation tool.
Cult of Mac
Keychron’s slim new mechanical keyboard is super-customizable
Keychron launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign Wednesday for its slim, highly customizable new K3 Pro mechanical keyboard. The company called it “the first-ever low profile mechanical keyboard to come with wireless connectivity and support QMK/VIA.”. And it’s “the first keyboard to ever be equipped with double-shot PBT low profile...
Cult of Mac
iPhone SE 4 might sport edge-to-edge screen
The fourth-gen iPhone SE might be a blast from the past: leaked renders of the upcoming budget handset show it greatly resembling the iPhone XR. If so, it will be the first in the SE line with an edge-to-edge screen and no Home button. iPhone SE 4 might look a...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Cult of Mac
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 launches October 24
The wait for the first major update to iOS 16 is almost over. Apple revealed Thursday in a backwards sort of way that iOS 16.1 will reach iPhones everywhere on October 24. The update will bring iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities and other new features. iOS 16.1 is definitely...
Cult of Mac
Apple’s original PowerBook stands as an overlooked work of laptop genius
Any list of the most revolutionary Apple products includes the original Mac, iMac, iPod, iPhone and iPad. Too often overlooked is the PowerBook 100 series, Apple’s first laptops. On the anniversary of the launch, I can explain why the series was groundbreaking. I had a PowerBook 140, and it’s...
Cult of Mac
Use iPhone as house key with new Level smart lock
Some Apple Store locations began stocking the exclusive new Level Lock+ last week, letting users open their door locks with their iPhone or Apple Watch via digital keys. And now you can get it online, too. The functionality takes advantage of the change in iOS 15 last year adding support...
Cult of Mac
Next iPad Pro refresh could finally bring OLED displays
Apple could switch to OLED display panels on the 2024 iPad Pro lineup, according to display expert Ross Young. The DSCC analyst accurately predicted that the M2 11-inch iPad Pro would continue using an LCD panel. Apple switched to a mini-LED panel on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the 2021...
Cult of Mac
Custom-built man shed houses killer dual-display Mac mini rig [Setups]
As winter shambles coldly toward much of the U.S. and the world, feast your eyes on a beautiful, custom-built backyard shed housing a hot Mac mini computer setup (in the photo above). It doesn’t even need heating because it’s in California. Jealous yet?. Today’s featured setup pairs a...
Cult of Mac
YouTube Premium’s Family plan is getting more expensive
Google is raising YouTube Premium’s Family plan pricing in the US, Canada, and several other parts of the world. In the US, the YouTube Premium family plan will now cost $22.99 per month, up from $17.99. YouTube’s Premium plan for families is getting a similar price hike in Canada,...
Cult of Mac
Turn your Mac or iPhone into an AI-powered voiceover machine with Micmonster
Your creative and work projects can never sound professional enough. Micmonster‘s AI-powered voiceovers can give your projects a polished sheen, anywhere and anytime you need it. Micmonster features hundreds of voices, in multiple languages, and gives you tools for tweaking the resulting voiceovers to your heart’s content. For a...
Cult of Mac
Halloween megasale: Lifetime MS Windows 10 for only $13, Office for $27
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CdkeySales.com. It’s that spooky time of year when you can get frighteningly good deals on Microsoft software. Just haunt the Halloween megasale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get a spooktastic deal on Windows 10 that gets you a free upgrade to Windows 11. And you can dig up big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.
Comments / 0