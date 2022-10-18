Read full article on original website
All New York State SNAP recipients will receive maximum benefits for Oct.
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of Oct. Households who already receive the maximum benefits, will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95...
Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department
The Arizona secretary of state's office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general's office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reports that they were approached and followed by a...
Gov. Hochul announces $55 million waste-water improvement project in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, the start of construction on a $55 million waste-water improvement project at the Bird Island Waste-water Treatment Facility, in Buffalo. The money being invested is part of the Buffalo Sewer Authority’s plan to reduce pollution that enters the Niagara River. The...
Electronics recycling event to be held in Utica Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, announced Friday that he along with Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Oneida County Sewer District, will be holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday. Confidata will also be there to shred up to...
Mohawk Valley Construction Career Day
The Mohawk Valley Construction Industry Development Committee is working on getting students in High School to consider a career in the construction industry. Around 500 students participated in a construction career day that gave them hands-on experience. There’s a shortage of construction workers nation-wide, but Tracy Page the Executive Director of the Mohawk Valley Builders Exchange explains how we end up in this situation.
Warmer weather ahead
Tonight: Clear and cold. Frost. Low near 30. Friday Morning: Sunny. Upper 30s. Friday Afternoon: Sunny. Pleasant. Upper 50s. Friday Evening: Clear. Upper 40s. High pressure drives clouds out of Central New York and drives in much warmer weather. A weak area of low pressure brings a glancing shot of rain by Monday, but the warmer weather looks to hold for the next 7 days.
Sun and warmth for the weekend
Morning: Sunny. Upper 30s. Afternoon: Sunny. Pleasant. High 61. Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High 68. Low 40. High pressure drives clouds out of Central New York and drives in much warmer weather. A weak area of low pressure brings a glancing shot of rain by Monday, but the warmer weather looks to hold for the next 7 days.
