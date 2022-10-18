ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 4

Eh Whatever
4d ago

We did better during the pandemic .. my workplace had a rooftop that fit 350 plus a band & vendors, we made a fortune when indoor venues were wrongly forced to close. It was a lot of work but I didn't need to collect unemployment at all.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new and exciting places to discover, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are suitable for people of all ages so they are great option, no matter who you are traveling with. On top of that, you'll find something for everybody at any of these places, no matter how you prefer to spend your time on holidays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him

A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: Which States Will Send Out Money in October

Californians should start receiving their "Middle Class Tax Refund" checks in October. Eligible Virginians can look for rebate checks by Halloween. To help residents weather the uncertain economy, many states are sending stimulus checks as large as $1,050 in the form of one-time tax rebates and refunds this year through the start of 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
LIGONIER, PA
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy