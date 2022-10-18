Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Queen of crafts shares Halloween craft ideas
JACKSON, Tenn. — Scares and screams might not be your cup of hot chocolate, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Are looking to enjoy Halloween in a safe and secure way?. The founder of Craft Box Girls, Lynn Lilly, is sharing tips to make this...
WBBJ
Hundreds attend panel hosted by BlueOval in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — BlueOval hosted a panel discussion at the Jackson Fairgrounds on Thursday. “It’s pretty humbling when people come to see you like this because we are just people doing a job too. The other part is the people that are up on the stage are supported by just an awesome team,” said Andy Bianco, the Manager for Learning and Development for Ford.
WBBJ
Boos, Bands, and Bingo held at Jackson Country Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Service League hosted their Boos, Bands, and Bingo fundraiser event on Friday. Boos, Bands, and Bingo allowed guests to come in Halloween costumes and enjoy a live band, bingo, a costume contest, open bar, and silent auction from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising Tennessee artist, Itz C. Ward, the New Talk of the Music Industry
James Ward, better known as Itz C. Ward, is buzzing through the streets as one of the hottest up and coming artists known around Middle Tennessee. C. Ward was born in Jackson, TN but later moved to Murfreesboro, TN and has started rapping since he was eight years old. Ward...
WBBJ
Shadrack’s light show to skip Jackson after issue with stadium parking
JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Jackson Baseball Stadium this year. A news released provided by the Jackson Rockabillys, who currently operate the stadium, states that Shadrack Productions opted to relocate their show after much deliberation regarding a delay in their usual set-up schedule.
WBBJ
The Ned to present ‘Sweeney Todd’ until Halloween
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned is presenting a Tony-Award-winning and musical thriller just in time for Halloween. The center says it will be presenting Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” starting Oct. 27 and ending Oct. 31. The show is set in...
WBBJ
Ep. 6 • Chester Co. BBQ Fest • 08-23-22
Come join in on the fun, community, and most importantly BBQ at the 44th Annual Chester Co. BBQ Fest with your host, Lauren “Lou” Harper. Meet with Blake Hopper, Executive Director of the Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce and plan to come next year. Hosted 08-23-22 For more...
WBBJ
Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher
JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
WBBJ
Aspell’s free ‘Soberstock’ event to celebrate freedom from addiction
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local addiction recovery center is holding a special event this weekend. The Aspell Alumni Association will host “Soberstock” this Saturday, October 22 on Aspell’s campus in Jackson, located at 331 North Highland Avenue. A family-focused event, Soberstock aims to give people in...
WBBJ
Chickasaw tribe members to present activities at Shiloh festival
SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is preparing to host the Chickasaw Heritage Festival this weekend. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark. The festival will see Chickasaw Nation tribe members return to their...
WBBJ
Fall Festival on the Square coming to downtown Lexington Saturday
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Happy fall, y’all! And there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with festivities on the court square. This Saturday, Lexington’s annual Fall Festival is returning for a fun-filled day with activities for children, a pet parade, a chili cook-off, music, food vendors, and so much more.
WBBJ
Dell Teague Skelton
Dell Teague Skelton went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was 76 years old. Dell grew up in Moscow on her family farm. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1964 where she exceled in basketball. A forward on a very successful team, during her senior year at the Region 9 Tournament she scored 89 points in three games. Dell was voted Most Athletic Girl and Wittiest Girl of her senior class. After graduation she attended the Memphis School of Commerce. Dell then worked for Troxel Manufacturing before moving to the Fayette County Clerk’s office where she served as Deputy Clerk for eight years. She then was elected and served as County Clerk for 28 years. Dell was known to give outstanding service to Fayette County citizens, often opening her office on holidays and weekends. She received accommodations from the State for her exceptional work. She married Burnell Skelton on March 13, 2004. Burnell brought her great joy and fun. Burnell remained by her side to the end. Since her retirement, they have enjoyed spending time at the Tennessee River.
WBBJ
Students given behind-the-scenes view of Toyota
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local organizations like Toyota came together to highlight potential careers for students. “We’re very excited to be able to host students from Jackson Central-Merry as part of an initiative with Jackson-Madison County Schools, and Jackson State Community College, and the Chamber of Commerce to support Manufacturing Day in Jackson, Tennessee,” said Jason Bates, the Senior Manager of Human Resources at Toyota.
WBBJ
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
WBBJ
Training held to make Jackson a 4-Minute City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee organization hosted training for some potentially life-saving skills. This week Friends of Heart kicked off their second round of training for the CARE team. CARE stands for Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement. It’s a team for Jackson’s 4-Minute City program. They’re currently looking to...
radionwtn.com
Free Airplane Rides For Kids Saturday
McKenzie, TN – EAA Chapter 734 will be offering FREE airplane rides to area youth ages 8-17 Saturday, October 22 at the Carroll County Airport. The kids will see McKenzie or Huntingdon from the sky. These free flights are part of the EAA’s Young Eagles program designed to interest young people in aviation.
WBBJ
Two annual events to honor veterans in November
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two annual events are honoring veterans in early November. A news release says that the 10th Celebrating Our Veterans Program is set for Friday, Nov. 11, and will feature the 129th Army Band as special guests. It is being held at Englewood Baptist Church on North...
WBBJ
Passport available for downtown Jackson businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — Downtown Jackson is giving you the chance to fill your “passport” by shopping local. Starting on Nov. 1, many downtown businesses will be giving out stamps for the city’s Downtown Jackson Passport. “There are so many new businesses that are here and that...
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
