Dell Teague Skelton went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was 76 years old. Dell grew up in Moscow on her family farm. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1964 where she exceled in basketball. A forward on a very successful team, during her senior year at the Region 9 Tournament she scored 89 points in three games. Dell was voted Most Athletic Girl and Wittiest Girl of her senior class. After graduation she attended the Memphis School of Commerce. Dell then worked for Troxel Manufacturing before moving to the Fayette County Clerk’s office where she served as Deputy Clerk for eight years. She then was elected and served as County Clerk for 28 years. Dell was known to give outstanding service to Fayette County citizens, often opening her office on holidays and weekends. She received accommodations from the State for her exceptional work. She married Burnell Skelton on March 13, 2004. Burnell brought her great joy and fun. Burnell remained by her side to the end. Since her retirement, they have enjoyed spending time at the Tennessee River.

