Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Findlay Red Cross director headed to Florida

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Todd James, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is joining the ongoing Red Cross Hurricane Ian disaster relief operation in Florida. James will be serving as the Public Affairs Manager, overseeing efforts to communicate with families and communities dealing with the...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo celebrates record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is celebrating the record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program. On Friday, Mayor Kapszukiewicz and members of the Toledo Department of Transportation announced that this year, the City of Toledo finished the road work as scheduled and also exceeded the original goal of 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles.
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

New Family Friendly Businesses in the Toledo Area: Fall 2022

The Rossford flower shop Urban Flowers recently opened a new shop, Planted, in downtown Toledo. The location, which opened in August, offers a more intimate shopping experience with all the fun products you’ve come to expect — handmade gifts, exquisite pottery and, of course, a beautiful selection of plants! Planted by Urban Flowers, 118 S. Superior St. 419-666-3990. Urbanflowersonline.com.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo discusses 'tactical communication'

TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders walk into dangerous situations as part of their job. And when it comes to protecting everyone involved, communication is crucial. The city of Toledo wants first responders, and even people on the street, to use "tactical communication" to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. Knowing when...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station

MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
GULLIVER, MI
13abc.com

Celebrating Toledo history with art

Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform. A local mother wants to make sure families of missing persons are able to file reports sooner and get information like phone records and locations. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Toledo Celtics Rigby Club wants to know who...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
WTOL 11

Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
MAUMEE, OH

