An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Canyon Cove townhome residents say multiple carbon monoxide dangerous for complex
TOLEDO, Ohio — Some residents living in the Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo claim to have been struggling with carbon monoxide issues for months. The Toledo Fire Department confirmed it has responded to two calls for carbon monoxide issues on the property, going back as far as March.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Fire hazard next-door concerning residents on Palmer Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the past 30 years, Sandra White has lived in the Lagrange Neighborhood, and the home next door has been a concern. White said recently the home has become a nightmare. “My biggest fear is that that mess over there was going to burn down my...
City of Toledo marks end of residential road program, highlights accomplishments
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo marked the end of this year's residential road reconstruction program Friday during a press conference. Across from the conference sat a white "thank you" sign outside of David Grant's Toledo home. "The city did a good job and I just think that...
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
Monroe Street in Sylvania reopens after semi truck strikes low-hanging wire Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Per Sylvania PD's Facebook, Monroe Street has reopened. A semi truck struck a low-hanging wire on Monroe Street in Sylvania Friday morning, causing a partial road closure. According to a Facebook post by Sylvania police, the incident caused damage to several electrical poles. Monroe Street...
Findlay Red Cross director headed to Florida
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Todd James, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is joining the ongoing Red Cross Hurricane Ian disaster relief operation in Florida. James will be serving as the Public Affairs Manager, overseeing efforts to communicate with families and communities dealing with the...
Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
City of Toledo celebrates record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is celebrating the record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program. On Friday, Mayor Kapszukiewicz and members of the Toledo Department of Transportation announced that this year, the City of Toledo finished the road work as scheduled and also exceeded the original goal of 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles.
New Family Friendly Businesses in the Toledo Area: Fall 2022
The Rossford flower shop Urban Flowers recently opened a new shop, Planted, in downtown Toledo. The location, which opened in August, offers a more intimate shopping experience with all the fun products you’ve come to expect — handmade gifts, exquisite pottery and, of course, a beautiful selection of plants! Planted by Urban Flowers, 118 S. Superior St. 419-666-3990. Urbanflowersonline.com.
City of Toledo discusses 'tactical communication'
TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders walk into dangerous situations as part of their job. And when it comes to protecting everyone involved, communication is crucial. The city of Toledo wants first responders, and even people on the street, to use "tactical communication" to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. Knowing when...
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
Celebrating Toledo history with art
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform. A local mother wants to make sure families of missing persons are able to file reports sooner and get information like phone records and locations. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Toledo Celtics Rigby Club wants to know who...
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search
Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.
42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
$2.5 million restoration project to start at historical Ohio Theatre in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — For more than 100 years, the Ohio Theatre and Event Center on Lagrange Street in Toledo has been a place of memories for many. And at the Zablocki Senior Center, residents share some of those memories. "My sons were participating in the plays and such there,...
Health experts remind parents of their ABC's when it comes to safe sleep
TOLEDO, Ohio — October is Safe Infant Sleep Awareness Month. Vanessa Ladriyé is a health educator with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department. She asks parents to remember their ABC's. "'A' is alone, 'B' is back and 'C' in an empty crib at all times, meaning there should...
'They're always union brothers': T-shirts sold to benefit families of Ben, Max Morrissey
TOLEDO, Ohio — From creating a fund, to selling raffle tickets to now selling t-shirts and stickers, the United Steelworkers Local 1-346 has been working to make sure that the families of Ben and Max Morrissey are taken care of. The union hall has sold over 500 shirts since...
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry
TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
