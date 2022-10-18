The Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to All American Speedway in Roseville this Saturday, Oct. 22 for what is being described as, "monstrous family fun." The monster trucks that follow the traveling Malicious Tour are a popular attraction everywhere they go. These high horsepower, giant machines can actually shake the ground. As big as they are, these trucks can fly through the air, crushing everything beneath them. There will be several cars sacrificed as victims to big trucks.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO