ucdavis.edu
‘Secrets of the Universe’ Comes to UC Davis
The 42-minute documentary, screened in May at the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, tells the story of a team of Aggie researchers preparing to collect data from the nuclei of lead atoms being smashed together at the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland. “In a nutshell we’re trying to recreate...
Haruki Sushi House Opening in Vacaville
According to a recent application for an On-Sale Beer and Wine license, the new sushi restaurant is coming to 1041 Alamo Drive.
ucdavis.edu
Alumna to Compete for Miss Rodeo California
McKensey Middleton ’22 has spent innumerable hours building a relationship with her horse, Sugar. They’ve won numerous equestrian competitions together, with Middleton riding Sugar to win the 2015 Calaveras Saddle Queen title and the 2017 Miss Rodeo Oakdale title. She also appeared as “Maggie the Aggie” atop Sugar at UC Davis football games.
KCRA.com
'It begins with a heart': Johnny Cash's son visits Folsom trail in his father’s namesake
FOLSOM, Calif. — Ahead of the Folsom Americana Fest, John Carter Cash, the son of June Carter and Johnny Cash, visited the Johnny Cash Folsom Trail for the very first time. “It’s a true blessing, you know it begins with a heart and that’s what first attracted my father coming here,” Cash said.
How one Bay Area rapper is giving back
VALLEJO Calif. (KRON) — Twenty-seven-year-old Vallejo rapper Larussell made an announcement earlier this week after helping to renovate family-owned “Momo’s cafe” that the local cafe will become a “proud 2 pay cafe” through the end of the year.” The event aims to help people from all walks of life get something to eat. “We have […]
vallejosun.com
Vallejo rapper LaRussell makes Momo’s Café ‘pay what you want’ through end of year
VALLEJO – Independent rapper LaRussell has bought out downtown Vallejo’s Momo’s Café and intends to let customers pay whatever they want to eat there through the end of this year, the rapper announced on Wednesday. LaRussell told the Vallejo Sun that starting on Oct. 24 and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Monster Trucks roar into Placer Saturday
The Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to All American Speedway in Roseville this Saturday, Oct. 22 for what is being described as, "monstrous family fun." The monster trucks that follow the traveling Malicious Tour are a popular attraction everywhere they go. These high horsepower, giant machines can actually shake the ground. As big as they are, these trucks can fly through the air, crushing everything beneath them. There will be several cars sacrificed as victims to big trucks.
rosevilletoday.com
Holiday Craft Fair in Roseville at Maidu
NEW hours, early date for 2022 @ Annual Holiday Fair. Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.
Vacaville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ucdavis.edu
10 tips for a happy and safe Halloween
The fabled ghosts and goblins of Halloween can be scary for kids. But for parents, fears – like being hit by a car while trick-or-treating – are all too real. According to Safe Kids, twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
sacramentocityexpress.com
Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground
Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
Sierra Sun
Nevada County legal cannabis continues to experience growing pains
For the first time, the Nevada County Department of Agriculture prepared and presented a Cannabis Supplemental Report and has estimated that the legally produced commercial crop is valued at $12.4 million, roughly half the intake of the county’s traditional ag products. The 2021 Nevada County Crop and Livestock Report...
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Sacramento area high school football scores: Live updates & live streams (10/21/22)
Stick with SBLive for live updates and all of the latest CIF high school football scores in Sacramento from Week 9
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
What are Sacramento’s rainiest months and what is the city’s average annual rainfall?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When temperatures cool down in the fall and winter in Sacramento, that is when the city typically has its rainfall, according to weather data from the previous three decades from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA’s data says Sacramento receives rain about 58 days a year and nearly all of […]
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
