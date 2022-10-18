ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

ucdavis.edu

‘Secrets of the Universe’ Comes to UC Davis

The 42-minute documentary, screened in May at the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, tells the story of a team of Aggie researchers preparing to collect data from the nuclei of lead atoms being smashed together at the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland. “In a nutshell we’re trying to recreate...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

Alumna to Compete for Miss Rodeo California

McKensey Middleton ’22 has spent innumerable hours building a relationship with her horse, Sugar. They’ve won numerous equestrian competitions together, with Middleton riding Sugar to win the 2015 Calaveras Saddle Queen title and the 2017 Miss Rodeo Oakdale title. She also appeared as “Maggie the Aggie” atop Sugar at UC Davis football games.
DAVIS, CA
KRON4 News

How one Bay Area rapper is giving back

VALLEJO Calif. (KRON) — Twenty-seven-year-old Vallejo rapper Larussell made an announcement earlier this week after helping to renovate family-owned “Momo’s cafe” that the local cafe will become a “proud 2 pay cafe” through the end of the year.” The event aims to help people from all walks of life get something to eat. “We have […]
VALLEJO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Monster Trucks roar into Placer Saturday

The Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to All American Speedway in Roseville this Saturday, Oct. 22 for what is being described as, "monstrous family fun." The monster trucks that follow the traveling Malicious Tour are a popular attraction everywhere they go. These high horsepower, giant machines can actually shake the ground. As big as they are, these trucks can fly through the air, crushing everything beneath them. There will be several cars sacrificed as victims to big trucks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Holiday Craft Fair in Roseville at Maidu

NEW hours, early date for 2022 @ Annual Holiday Fair. Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.
ROSEVILLE, CA
High School Football PRO

Vacaville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Armijo High School football team will have a game with Vacaville High School on October 20, 2022, 19:30:00.
VACAVILLE, CA
ucdavis.edu

10 tips for a happy and safe Halloween

The fabled ghosts and goblins of Halloween can be scary for kids. But for parents, fears – like being hit by a car while trick-or-treating – are all too real. According to Safe Kids, twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground

Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Nevada County legal cannabis continues to experience growing pains

For the first time, the Nevada County Department of Agriculture prepared and presented a Cannabis Supplemental Report and has estimated that the legally produced commercial crop is valued at $12.4 million, roughly half the intake of the county’s traditional ag products. The 2021 Nevada County Crop and Livestock Report...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California

NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
NAPA COUNTY, CA

