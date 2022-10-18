Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
BBC
Woodhall Spa: Motorcyclist dies in collision with car
A 40-year-old woman has died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a car in Lincolnshire. Police were called to the crash on the B1191 Martin South Drove, between Martin and Woodhall Spa, at 06:50 BST. The road between the two villages was expected to remain closed for "the...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Female driver, 26, who killed her best friend by crashing Ford Fiesta while high on cocaine and booze on night-out is jailed for five years
A woman has been jailed for five years for causing the death of her friend in a horror crash, while high on cocaine and booze. Alex Nicholson, 26, had drunk large amounts of alcohol and taken cocaine in Kendal town centre, in Cumbria, before she jumped behind the wheel of her best friend's car.
Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen
ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release. Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
Baffled mother arrived home to find her house had been mistakenly encased in scaffolding by blundering builders
A baffled mother arrived home to find her house had been mistakenly encased in scaffolding. Sarah Johnson, who lives in Walnut Drive in Plympton, Plymouth, was out at the time workmen arrived. Courtney Chapman, her neighbour, was first to alert her to the 'bizarre' situation and assumed her landlord had...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas admits causing crash death
A US citizen has admitted responsibility for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a case that caused a diplomatic row between the US and British governments. Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey, via videolink, to causing his death by careless driving. Mr Dunn, 19, died...
BBC
Newry: Harrison Jameson, 23, dies in Dublin Road crash
A man who died after the car he was driving crashed near Newry was 23-year-old Harrison Jameson. Police said the silver Ford Focus left the Dublin Road at Cloughoge some time between 21:30 BST and 23:00 on Tuesday. Mr Jameson was from Cavan in the Republic of Ireland. Police are...
BBC
Newport: Man caught on CCTV kicking cat against wall
CCTV has shown the moment a passer-by kicked a cat into a wall. Tinker, 19 and blind in one eye, was sitting on the pavement when the man moved across the road to launch what her owner called a disgusting assault. As he and his companion walked off the video...
BBC
Byker: Three arrested after man dies following suspected assault
Three men have been arrested after a man died following a suspected serious assault in Newcastle. Northumbria Police said a 36-year-old man was found with a serious head injury at a property in Jubilee Terrace, Byker at about 13:30 BST on 15 October. He was taken to hospital in a...
BBC
Boy, 12, dies after garage wall collapses in Clacton
A 12-year-old boy has died after a garage wall collapsed in Essex. Police said a man, in his 30s, was pulled from the rubble at the house in St John's Road, Clacton, at about 19:00 BST on Friday night but the boy died at the scene. The man, who suffered...
BBC
Antrim murder victim Liam Christie was shot four times
The 44-year-old man found dead in Antrim town on Thursday was shot four times, detectives have said. Liam Christie's body was found on Thursday in his home on the Ballycraigy estate after neighbours raised the alarm at about 09:00 BST. A 31-year-old man who was arrested after the shooting has...
BBC
Codsall: Masked men armed with bat and hammer try to steal car
CCTV images have been issue by police hunting two masked carjackers who were armed with a baseball bat and hammer. Police said a male pair demanded keys from a driver in Codsall, Staffordshire, on Sunday. The Staffordshire force added the driver was able to throw the keys and escape to...
BBC
Policing: PSNI officer calls for more ethnic minority representation
The president of the National Black Police Association (NBPA) has called for greater representation of ethnic minority backgrounds in Northern Ireland policing. Andy George is the first member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to be the NBPA president. He said officers from ethnic minority backgrounds make up...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Benjamin Calvert jailed for one-punch killing
A man has been jailed for the one-punch killing of a new father outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 31, from South Kilvington, died from catastrophic head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk's Market Place in October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, had pleaded...
BBC
Man faces attempted murder charge after Aberdeen crash
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a crash in Aberdeen city centre. A car ended up on its roof in Crown Street in the early hours of Tuesday 11 October, with a man and a 19-year-old woman taken to hospital. George Alden, 35, appeared at...
BBC
Bournemouth Air Festival: Biplane crash caused by failed oil pipe
A wing-walking display plane crashed into the sea at an air show after an oil pipe failure caused a complete loss of power, investigators have found. The Boeing A75N1 (PT17) Stearman biplane came down and flipped in Poole Harbour during the Bournemouth Air Festival in September 2021. Pilot David Barrell...
Comments / 0