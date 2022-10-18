ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Wait, Is The Flash 2’s Script Already Done Ahead Of Ezra Miller’s Upcoming Movie Release?

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGXIc_0ideRNJq00

The DC Extended Universe is known for its drama on and off camera, living up to that reputation with the scrapping of the Batgirl movie and various release date changes. Fans are currently worried about the fate of Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie, especially given the various legal issues and controversies surrounding star Ezra Miller. But is The Flash 2 ’s script already done ahead of the movie’s release this summer?

The pressure is on for the Flash movie, which is expected to course-correct the official timeline of the DCEU. But while Ezra Miller’s legal troubles seemed to put the upcoming DC movie in jeopardy, a new report by THR about Warner Bros.’ inner workings indicate that the Flash sequel is already written, specifically by Aquaman writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Of course, this isn’t a guarantee that Flash 2 will ever happen. Indeed, the script is reportedly only being cobbed together in case Ezra Miller’s first solo movie is a hit at the box office. But with the mysterious blockbuster containing both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman , it’s hard to imagine that fans won’t be clamoring to see it in theaters. As long as it’s still released as planned, that is.

While the DC Extended Universe isn’t known for its big crossover events Andy Muschietti’s The Flash has the potential to change that. And if the ambitious and long-gestating blockbuster is able to live up to expectations, perhaps a new DC franchise could be born. But it also seems to depend on what happens with Ezra Miller’s legal issues. But if a script for Flash 2 is already written, the studio is seemingly considering all of its options and hoping for the best. Looks like the DCEU is ready to get into the multiverse fun like the competition at Marvel.

Over the past year, Ezra Miller has been involved in a number of controversies, resulting in multiple arrests. They were involved in a few scuffles in Hawaii earlier this year, leading to viral videos of their arrest and a (dropped) restraining order . But things got even more wild once Miller returned to the mainland. Multiple families have come forward with accusations that their child was put in unsafe situations. And most recently Miller was arrested and charged with burglary and larceny, pleading not guilty. These charges could result in over 20 years in prison, which would obviously put the kibosh on Flash 2 plans.

For their part, Ezra Miller also recently apologized for these controversies , and is seeking treatment for “complex” mental health issues. The fate of The Flash seemingly helped to achieve this outcome , as Miller feels strongly about the project and plays multiple versions of Barry Allen. We’ll just have to see how it all shakes out.

The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 23rd. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ to Rule Over ‘Ticket to Paradise’

“Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, will loom large over the weekend box office. The film, from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is expected to generate $60 million or more from 4,350 North American theaters between Friday and Sunday. That’ll easily be enough to dethrone “Halloween Ends,” which took the No. 1 spot last weekend with $41 million.
Complex

Michael B. Jordan Shares Trailer for Directorial Debut ‘Creed III’

A new trailer for next year’s Creed III arrived on Tuesday. When speaking about the sequel and sharing the latest glimpse at what marks his directorial debut, star Michael B. Jordan told fans there is no film that’s been “more personal” to him in his catalog.
International Business Times

'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]

A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
CNET

Gotham Knights: Batman Will Be Turning in His Grave

Gotham Knights does the unthinkable by killing off Batman. As a follow-up to the popular Arkham series, this game brings in the Bat Family -- Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl and Robin -- to investigate the death of the Dark Knight. While the game itself has some bright spots, its lack of polish makes the experience much less thrilling.
Distractify

Don't Blow Away! 'Twister' Is Finally Getting a Sequel Film

The original 1996 film Twister included an ensemble cast of Hollywood superstars playing amateur storm chasers. The project was the second-highest-grossing film of the year and cemented in film history for its special effects. Now, fans of the original are getting a Twister sequel film, according to Deadline. Article continues...
People

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington Reunite to Film Equalizer 3 18 Years After Man on Fire

Denzel Washington costarred with a young Dakota Fanning in the 2004 action movie Man on Fire Nearly two decades later, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are ready for another go. The two actors — who costarred in the 2004 Tony Scott movie Man on Fire — smiled together in Italy's Amalfi Coast for a photo call ahead of the production of their new movie Equalizer 3, in theaters next September. The sequel also stars Gaia Scodellaro and is again directed by Antoine Fuqua. When Fanning, 28, confirmed her casting...
IndieWire

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx Stole Idea for ‘Django Unchained’ from Him

Add Quentin Tarantino to the ever-growing list of Kanye West enemies. In a new interview with Piers Morgan, West complained that Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” was based on an idea that the Oscar winner stole from West. He claims that after collaborating with Jamie Foxx on the 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which featured Foxx’s vocals and sampled Ray Charles’ “I Got a Woman.” West said he pitched Foxx and Tarantino the idea for a slavery-themed music video for the song. West alleges that some of his ideas for that video were eventually used in Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.” “Tarantino can write a movie about...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy