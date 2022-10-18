Read full article on original website
Microsoft Xbox October Update: Users Can Now Change TV Volume, Mute Startup Audio, Trim Video Clips and More
Xbox users can now change TV volume from their Xbox consoles, mute all startup sounds and more with the newest update. A new HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) can be used to send commands to and from devices that support the technology, like TVs connected to Xbox Series X|S consoles. This means that console users can now change the TV volume from the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. This can be done by pressing the Xbox button on the controller, which will pull up the guide and then navigate to the Audio & Music section. Here, you can see buttons which will allow you to change the TV volume or mute it. No need for the TV remote anymore while you’re gaming.
The New 2022 Apple TV 4K Is Up for Preorder
Apple has had a busy week. In addition to announcing a new 2022 iPad and a new 2022 iPad Pro, the Cupertino company also announced a new Apple TV 4K. This latest model is the third generation of the streaming device. It’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, in addition to services like Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+. The new Apple TV 4K is out November 4, but you can preorder it now for $129 (see it at Amazon). For more details, keep on reading.
Gamevice Flex Review
The demand for smartphone-based controllers has increased over the past few years, with several companies developing solid mobile gaming controllers. They range from large, Bluetooth-based replicants that sport a “classic” design to split variants that attach to phones in a manner akin to Nintendo’s Joy Con. The aim is to provide a method of play that seasoned players are used to – a feat that the Gamevice Flex accomplishes with ease.
Daily Deals: Save on Three Arcade1Up Cabinets, The Quarry, Switch OLED, and More
Check out the hot daily deals for today, like a trio of Arcade1Up cabinets on sale at Best Buy, a great price on the LEGO Ideas Treehouse, Uncharted on PS5 for cheap, and more. Plus, take a look at Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Charizard Collection or the Hallmark Keepsake SEGA Genesis Light and Sound Christmas Ornament. Or pick up the Apple TV 4K 64GB (2021) for cheaper than what we saw during the Amazon Prime Early Black Friday Sale or a 2022 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for under $1800.
HyperX Armada 27 Review
Several new brands have jumped into the already crowded gaming monitor arena, including Corsair, NZXT, and Cooler Master. Now, gamers can add yet another brand to consider: HyperX, best known for excellent gaming headsets like the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless. The company’s first monitor, the Armada 27, tries to stand out with a versatile monitor arm that comes standard with the display, but high pricing sinks its appeal.
Diwali 2022: Here are the Best Gaming Accessories This Festive Season Including Headphones, Keyboards, and Mice
Diwali, also called the festival of lights, is one of the most important festivals in India. It lasts five or six days in some regions of the country, depending on the regional customs. It is also the time when a sizable population makes high-profile, expensive purchases. Considering this trend, most brands want to capitalise on the habit by offering several deals on most products available on sale. The list of products available on sale, of course, also includes computer peripherals and accessories.
BGMI Star Explains Why Teams Aren’t Participating in Scrims as PUBG Mobile Adds Haptic Feedback Support to 69 Mobile Devices and More
GodLike star Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare explained to BGMI fans why Indian teams don't play scrims anymore. In a recent stream, Ghatak explained that there wasn't any point to playing scrims, with the fate of the game up in air, ever since it was banned by the Indian government earlier this year. (via AFKGaming)
Leaked Instagram Feature Reveals That Time is a Flat Circle
Meta is reportedly working on a feature allowing users to add a song to their Instagram profile. The feature was spotted by leaker Allesandro Paluzzi, who tweeted a thread showcasing screenshots of a new "Profile Song" feature. One screenshot shows a new "Music" option in the Edit Profile settings on Instagram and allows you to "pick" a song to be displayed on your profile. Another screenshot from Paluzzi shows that a user's "Profile Song" appears at the bottom underneath the links section, with the song selected being playable when it is set.
Microsoft Believes Cloud Gaming Is Currently “Immature” as It Moves Towards Building Its Mobile Game Store, and More
It's fair to say that Microsoft is the market leader of cloud gaming, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, the company believes that the technology has a long way to go. As the company continues to push forward its attempt to seek approval for the Activision deal from UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft's latest legal filing showcases its view towards its cloud gaming platform, which has been dubbed "immature." (via The Washington Post)
No Man's Sky – Switch Performance Review
Creating an entire universe of stars and planets is no mean feat, but Hello Games did just that in the 2016 game No Man’s Sky. However, as monumental a challenge as that was, getting the same universe into the comparatively itty bitty memory and hardware budget of the Nintendo Switch is nothing short of galactic.
Best Buy Has the Lowest Price Going on the LG C1 OLED Right Now
The IGN Deals team has always been fans of the LG C1, and based on how many we see in our reporting, so are you. Right now, Best Buy has the best deal going on the 65" LG C1 OLED, beating Amazon and Walmart's prices by almost $100. Best LG...
Deal Alert: Save 37% Off the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box Card Game
Most of the board game deals that go on sale are tried and true classics that were released within the past decade. Occasionally, if the sale is especially good, we'll see some board game deals released within the past few years. It's rare to find a substantial discount on a popular board game released in the current year. Well, today is that rare day. Amazon has the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box for only $31.87. That's a 37% savings. If you missed out on the Kickstarter last year, this is by far the deal you can get.
Drop-in Shooter World Boss Launches Into Early Access
After confirming its imminent arrival earlier this month at PAX Aus 2022, new free-to-play, first-person shooter World Boss has arrived today in Early Access on Steam. Developed by PlaySide Studios, World Boss had been previously available to try during its open beta playtest. World Boss is described as a casual,...
Diwali 2022: From Consoles, Gift Cards for Steam, PlayStation or Xbox, Subscriptions to Streaming Gear, Here Is All You Can Gift to Gamers Around You
The season of lights is upon us, as Diwali has finally arrived with great pomp and fervor in India. As the festival brings friends and families closer than ever, it's no secret that there isn't a better time to finally grab some gifts for yourself or your dearest ones. With...
