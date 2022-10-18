Read full article on original website
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
Netflix Live-Action Death Note Series Finds A Writer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is taking another stab at a live-action Death Note adaptation, this time making it a Death Note live-action series. Halia Abdel-Meguid will be writing and executive producing for the Duffer brothers’ Upside Down Pictures. Is this what the #Anime needs? Yet another adaptation of the Death Note anime franchise? We have live-action versions of #DeathNote, Yu Yu Hakusho and One Piece coming to Netflix. In other entertainment news, the Black Adam producer is mad about the leaks, and IGN Playlist is here!
Let's Talk About: Disney Plus MCU Shows. What's Your Ranking Now That She-Hulk is Done?
The MCU began with Iron Man and continued to find success by building out individual characters in their movies, all building up to significant crossover events that captured the hearts of many Marvel fans. Now that we are quite a few phases in, we've begun seeing the end of various storylines in the MCU.
Where to Watch Every Scream Movie Online in 2022
The Scream movies are some of the most iconic film franchises that perfectly blends dark comedy, horror, and mystery. With the most recent entry arriving in early 2022, Scream 5, the series continues to be an influential force in the world of horror movies. So naturally, streaming all of the Scream movies online has been unnecessarily complicated in the past.
Leaked Instagram Feature Reveals That Time is a Flat Circle
Meta is reportedly working on a feature allowing users to add a song to their Instagram profile. The feature was spotted by leaker Allesandro Paluzzi, who tweeted a thread showcasing screenshots of a new "Profile Song" feature. One screenshot shows a new "Music" option in the Edit Profile settings on Instagram and allows you to "pick" a song to be displayed on your profile. Another screenshot from Paluzzi shows that a user's "Profile Song" appears at the bottom underneath the links section, with the song selected being playable when it is set.
New Tales from the Borderlands Review
Gearbox's New Tales from the Borderlands successfully recaptures the charm and humor of Telltale's original adventure-game spinoff of the Borderlands first-person shooter series, but its attempts to stretch out the gameplay and the story don't fare as well. Reviewed on PC by Ryan McCaffrey.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Batman Spawn: DC's Jim Lee Reveals Dynamic Cover Art for the Superhero Crossover
The upcoming Batman Spawn #1 is tracking to become the best-selling comic book of 2022 by a wide margin, and it's no secret why. This crossover special not only reunites the two superhero icons for the first time since 1994, it's also a reunion between Spawn's creator, Todd McFarlane, and his former collaborator Greg Capullo. But Capullo isn't the only DC artist tackling the Batman/Spawn pairing this time. DC's Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee is one of several superstar artists providing variant covers for this issue.
Microsoft Xbox October Update: Users Can Now Change TV Volume, Mute Startup Audio, Trim Video Clips and More
Xbox users can now change TV volume from their Xbox consoles, mute all startup sounds and more with the newest update. A new HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) can be used to send commands to and from devices that support the technology, like TVs connected to Xbox Series X|S consoles. This means that console users can now change the TV volume from the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. This can be done by pressing the Xbox button on the controller, which will pull up the guide and then navigate to the Audio & Music section. Here, you can see buttons which will allow you to change the TV volume or mute it. No need for the TV remote anymore while you’re gaming.
Super Smash Bros. Creator Shares Secret Footage of Original N64 Prototype - IGN Daily Fix
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed footage from the game’s original N64 prototype - and it shows a surprisingly fully-formed version of the game. Konami has revealed the system requirements for its newly announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, and running all the recreated horror goodness is going to require a hefty PC setup. IGN has an awesome new way to keep track of your video game library and your shamefully large backlog.
IGN UK Podcast #667: God of War Ragnarok Early Impressions
Ragnarok is coming and Cardy and Dale are here to share some early impressions of the God of War sequel. They're joined by Jesse on a bumper episode as they delve through the many Silent Hill games announced this week, the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Gotham Knights, and A Plague Tale Requiem.
How to Watch Black Adam: Release Date and Streaming Status
Dwayne Johnson's highly anticipated superhero debut as Black Adam is nearly here. It's the realization of casting rumors that date as far back as 2007, and according to Johnson, the beginning of "a new era in the DC universe." Though our Black Adam review doesn't quite agree with that sentiment.
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
Presence: Exclusive Trailer and Poster for New Supernatural Thriller
Is it madness or the supernatural? That’s the dilemma facing the protagonist of the upcoming thriller Presence, the trailer for which can be seen exclusively here on IGN. You can watch it via the player above or the embed below. Directed by Christian Schultz from a screenplay co-written with...
The Rise of the Dragon: Preview of the House of the Dragon Art Book
HBO's House of the Dragon is a big hit. Even as the series wraps up its first season, Penguin Random House is releasing The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume 1. This hardcover art book gives fans a deeper look at the characters and mythology fueling the Game of Thrones prequel.
The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty - Preview Gallery
Click through for an exclusive look at eight of the paintings reprinted in The Rise of the Dragon, a new hardcover art book exploring the characters and conflicts behind HBO's House of the Dragon. All images reprinted from THE RISE OF THE DRAGON: AN ILLUSTRATED HISTORY OF THE TARGARYEN DYNASTY,...
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!
When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
Darth Vader to Glimpse the Future of the Star Wars Universe in Star Wars: Revelations #1
2023 is going to be a huge year for the Star Wars franchise, between the return of The Mandalorian, the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka and the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. Marvel Comics is cooking up some big plans for next year, and readers will get their first taste of what's to come in Star Wars: Revelations #1.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Is the Animal Crossing-like Game I Needed
I am what you might call a casual gamer. I enjoy playing video games, but I don't always have the time to dive into giant open-world RPGs. It's for this reason that cozy games like Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley have always appealled to me. These are titles that you can play at your own convenience for any amount of time and enjoy every second of it. There is a deep comfort in stress-free games like these that always calls to me.
All Genshin Future Star Locations - Star-Seeker's Sojourn Day 2
The Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event has begun! This limited-time Genshin Impact 3.1 event requires you to search for Future Star locations on behalf of NPC Banu, using a gadget to unveil where the star is hiding. After finding the star location, you must solve a puzzle to obtain the star itself.
