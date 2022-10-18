Read full article on original website
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Opening Movie Trailer
Check out the thrilling opening movie from The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie for a peek at the characters, foes, and more. Three different legends are about to unfold. Determine the fates of Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the mysterious “C” in this climactic chapter of The Legend of Heroes series.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II | Campaign Livestream
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases its campaign on October 20th at 10AM Pacific 1PM Eastern. Join IGN’s, Stella Chung as she gives us our first look! We will be showing off as much as we can for two hours, and answering all of your burning questions. The...
New State Mobile - 60 Second Strategy ft. Halifax
New State Mobile's latest update is available now and adds a brand new map to the pool: Akinta, the setting for an all-new Battle Royale mode. In this 60 second strategy, we're partnering up with streamer Halifax to give you the tips you need to get your hands on a coveted Chicken Dinner.
Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Demo Available Today
Capcom has announced that a demo for Resident Evil Village's upcoming third-person mode will be available tonight, October 20, and will include 60 minutes of gameplay to try out in the new mode or in first-person for comparison. Announced during the latest Resident Evil Showcase, this demo will be released...
Neo: The World Ends With You - Steam Release Trailer
Neo: The World Ends With You is available now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer to meet the characters, and get ready to explore Tokyo as Rindo, leader of the Wicked Twisters, as you battle to survive and win the “Reapers’ Game.”
Gotham Knights - How to Unlock Co-op Multiplayer
One of the big draws of Gotham Knights is being able to play online co-op with another person. However, you will need to do a couple things in order to unlock multiplayer. For more on Gotham Knights, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/gotham-knights.
Super Smash Bros. Creator Shares Secret Footage of Original N64 Prototype - IGN Daily Fix
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed footage from the game’s original N64 prototype - and it shows a surprisingly fully-formed version of the game. Konami has revealed the system requirements for its newly announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, and running all the recreated horror goodness is going to require a hefty PC setup. IGN has an awesome new way to keep track of your video game library and your shamefully large backlog.
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
Why Persona 5 Royal is the Ideal Starting Point for the Series
Persona 5 Royal has now arrived on Xbox and PC allowing a new audience to experience the game for the first time. If you fancy dipping into a series that mixes supernatural turn-based combat with time-management and social simulator elements, here's four reasons why Persona 5 Royal is the ideal starting point. Sponsored by ATLUS and XBOX.
Two Point Campus - Halloween Trailer
Two Point Campus' Halloween update features new items, costumes, and a new challenge mode. Watch the trailer to see what to expect in this spooky update and get ready to survive a zombie invasion. Two Point Campus' Halloween update is available now.
No Man's Sky – Switch Performance Review
Creating an entire universe of stars and planets is no mean feat, but Hello Games did just that in the 2016 game No Man’s Sky. However, as monumental a challenge as that was, getting the same universe into the comparatively itty bitty memory and hardware budget of the Nintendo Switch is nothing short of galactic.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Devs Reveal Their Dream Spinoff Game
The developers at Infinity Ward apparently already have a good idea for where they’d take a potential Call of Duty spinoff. In an interview with IGN, Infinity Ward narrative director Jeffrey Negus and Modern Warfare 2 head writer Brian Bloom revealed their idea for a Call of Duty one-off, and it’d focus on a popular character from the series.
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!
When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
BGMI Star Explains Why Teams Aren’t Participating in Scrims as PUBG Mobile Adds Haptic Feedback Support to 69 Mobile Devices and More
GodLike star Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare explained to BGMI fans why Indian teams don't play scrims anymore. In a recent stream, Ghatak explained that there wasn't any point to playing scrims, with the fate of the game up in air, ever since it was banned by the Indian government earlier this year. (via AFKGaming)
Silent Hill 2 - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer for Silent Hill 2, the upcoming remake of the 2001 psychological horror game. Reunite with main protagonist James Sunderland following a mysterious letter from his late wife, Mary, and search for clues in the terrifying namesake town, teeming with nightmarish monsters. Developed by Bloober Team in...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview - Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and I was lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build, specifically of Pokemon Scarlet. I could explore a large area and tackle three main story tasks in any order, and I opted to get a taste of as many things as I could in the hour I had, including the Let’s Go! feature, picnics, a Starfall Street challenge, a Gym Test and battle, plus, character customization. Here are my hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with summaries of everything we know about the games so far.
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Downtown, Mystic, Gourmet Trailer
Meet the Downtown, Mystic, and Gourmet detectives and learn about their abilities in this latest trailer for Process of Elimination. What do youth, magic, and food have in common? They create a recipe for mystery and murder! But can these talented truth seekers work together to identify a killer at large before it's too late?
Tower of Fantasy - Simulacrum Showcase: Ruby x Spark Trailer
Meet Ruby and her weapon, Spark, in this trailer for the open-world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. Get a peek at Ruby's combat skills like her normal attacks and more!. Tower of Fantasy's Vera expansion is available now.
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
