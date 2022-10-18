ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Conclude Fall at Jim West Challenge

NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma women's golf team concludes its fall schedule at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas at Kissing Tree Golf Club Oct. 23-24. The event features Colorado, Houston, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV and UTSA.
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout revealed

Full details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout have been revealed. The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel published an article on Friday night about Venables’ contract after receiving a copy of the document through a request from Oklahoma. According to Mandel, Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract is fully guaranteed. That...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Knock Off No. 12 TCU

NORMAN — The Oklahoma soccer team knocked off No. 12 TCU 2-1 Thursday night in Norman. It was the Horned Frogs (9-3-4, 4-1-2) first loss in conference play and OU's first win over TCU since 2016. "It (this win) means a lot," head coach Mark Carr said. "It's been...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Softball Reschedules Fall Game vs. NCTC

NORMAN — Due to the chance of inclement weather on Monday, Oct. 24 in Norman, OU softball's scheduled fall contest against North Central Texas College has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. CT at Marita Hynes Field. All original tickets purchased for Oct. 24 will be valid for entry on Nov. 10. For further questions or concerns, fans can contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-456-GoOU (4668).
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Fall in Four at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Oklahoma volleyball team dropped a four-set match at TCU Friday afternoon, 3-1, inside Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. "It's always going to come down to doing the little things right every time," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "Today, we let down in some crucial moments and the match got away from us."
NORMAN, OK
allennewspaper.com

Services held for James Moore

ITEMS LOCATED AT: 1701 INVESTORS AVE STE B, EL RENO, OKLA. INSPECTION: WED. OCT. 26TH FROM 8:00 AM TO 5:00 PM AND STARTING AT 8:00 AM DAY OF AUCTION Auction held at: DAKIL AUCTIONEERS, INC. 200 NW 114th St, Okla. City, Okla. (W. Side Service Rd of the Bdwy Ext. between 122nd & Hefner)
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy

Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy