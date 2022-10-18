Read full article on original website
Sooners Conclude Fall at Jim West Challenge
NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma women's golf team concludes its fall schedule at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas at Kissing Tree Golf Club Oct. 23-24. The event features Colorado, Houston, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV and UTSA.
Details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout revealed
Full details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout have been revealed. The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel published an article on Friday night about Venables’ contract after receiving a copy of the document through a request from Oklahoma. According to Mandel, Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract is fully guaranteed. That...
Sooners Knock Off No. 12 TCU
NORMAN — The Oklahoma soccer team knocked off No. 12 TCU 2-1 Thursday night in Norman. It was the Horned Frogs (9-3-4, 4-1-2) first loss in conference play and OU's first win over TCU since 2016. "It (this win) means a lot," head coach Mark Carr said. "It's been...
Softball Reschedules Fall Game vs. NCTC
NORMAN — Due to the chance of inclement weather on Monday, Oct. 24 in Norman, OU softball's scheduled fall contest against North Central Texas College has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. CT at Marita Hynes Field. All original tickets purchased for Oct. 24 will be valid for entry on Nov. 10. For further questions or concerns, fans can contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-456-GoOU (4668).
Sooners Fall in Four at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Oklahoma volleyball team dropped a four-set match at TCU Friday afternoon, 3-1, inside Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. "It's always going to come down to doing the little things right every time," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "Today, we let down in some crucial moments and the match got away from us."
5-Star Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Shines on National TV
The future Sooner accounted for 418 yards and five touchdowns against the No. 5-ranked Allen Eagles in Denton Guyer's easy Thursday night victory.
Washington Examiner
Five takeaways from Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
Edmond, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Edmond. The Yukon High School football team will have a game with North High School - Edmond on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Millwood High School football team will have a game with Oklahoma Christian School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
allennewspaper.com
Services held for James Moore
ITEMS LOCATED AT: 1701 INVESTORS AVE STE B, EL RENO, OKLA. INSPECTION: WED. OCT. 26TH FROM 8:00 AM TO 5:00 PM AND STARTING AT 8:00 AM DAY OF AUCTION Auction held at: DAKIL AUCTIONEERS, INC. 200 NW 114th St, Okla. City, Okla. (W. Side Service Rd of the Bdwy Ext. between 122nd & Hefner)
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
News On 6
High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy
Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
KOCO
New development in Oklahoma City could mirror popular Chicago neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new development in Midtown could mirror a popular Chicago neighborhood. Some residents are excited about the possible changes. Others said this could disrupt traffic patterns. A block of Classen Drive could shut down and turn into a courtyard. It’s part of a proposal by the...
KOCO
Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
KOCO
Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
KXII.com
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
OHP: Fatal collision on Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
