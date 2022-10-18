ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Creed III’ Trailer Puts Michael B. Jordan in the Ring Against Jonathan Majors

By Katie Reul and Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

It’s Michael B. Jordan versus Jonathan Majors in the first trailer for “ Creed III ,” and who will win this brawl is anybody’s guess. MGM and United Artists Releasing debuted footage from the upcoming boxing sequel on Tuesday morning.

Jordan returns as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, son of Rocky Balboa’s fiercest opponent, Apollo Creed. But the actor isn’t just throwing punches at Majors’ antagonist Damian “Dame” Anderson in the film, “Creed III” also marks Jordan’s directorial debut. Just as “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone went on to helm four of the franchise’s films, Jordan stakes his own claim behind the camera with an ambitious take on the material.

The footage begins with Donnie Creed on top of the world — a champion boxer on the cover of Forbes, with his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson), a success in her own right as singer, and their daughter Amara (newcomer Mila Davis-Kent) beside them.

“I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” Donnie says. “Bianca. Rocky. My dad. I stood on their shoulders.”

It’s then that the mystery of Majors’ role in all of this begins to crystallize, setting up the stakes between Donnie and Dame. “Let me get an autograph?” Dame says, cracking a grin while reclining against Donnie’s Rolls-Royce. “You don’t remember me, huh?”

The footage then flashes back to the two as youngsters raising their hands in the air, soon to be confronted by police. Turns out, Dame spent the last 18 years in prison and he’s ready to start fresh, or so it seems. But for Dame, reuniting with his “brother” Donnie and getting back into boxing — a sport in which he was the better of the two, he notes — is about much more than winning a championship belt.

“Imagine spending half your life in a cell watching somebody else live your life,” Dame yells when the two men finally confront each other about what’s really going on between them. “I’m coming for everything.”

Well, sometimes family business has to be settled in the ring, especially when, as the logline explains, “there’s no enemy like the past.” Thus begins the training montage for the “Battle for Los Angeles” — with wind sprints, pull ups, speedbag punches and ice baths as Donnie and Dame prepare to square off in what will surely be the most intense battle of the franchise to date. [Also prominently featured is Dame’s workout on Venice’s Muscle Beach, which paparazzi captured footage of Jordan directing in March.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TErYY_0ideQwfI00
Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson in “Creed III.”

The film also stars Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu (returning as Donnie’s “Creed II” opponent Viktor Drago) and Phylicia Rashad, with Jordan directing from a screenplay by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, with a story by Ryan Coogler and the duo.

During a press conference Monday, Jordan explained why he wanted to step behind the camera.

“For me it was the perfect time, growing up on set and in the industry for over 20 years, starting out doing background work and extra work and just kind of just seeing the sets evolve, seeing everybody’s job, seeing how a real production storytelling took place, I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else’s vision,” Jordan shared with reporters gathered virtually to preview the trailer.

“Having a character that I’ve played twice before — it’s been seven, eight years living with this guy — so to be able to tell the story of where I believe Adonis is at,” he continued. “And also at 35 years old, I had a lot to say, as a young Black man, just my life experiences and how I could actually share a piece of myself with the world through these characters and through the story.”

In fact, Jordan first approached “Creed” director Ryan Coogler about the prospect of directing while filming the first movie in 2015 and Coogler gave him some sage advice. “He was just like, ‘It’s never the right time. You’ve just got to jump in the deep end and go for it.'”

But the acclaimed actor admitted that, given the scope of the franchise and the scale of the big-budget production, “it was the most challenging thing that I’ve ever done so far, by far.”

While Jordan started the film with the advantage of being an experienced actor who had a “shorthand” with the cast and crew, many of whom had been around since the first film, he still found himself pushing to “new limits” daily and “learning how to communicate and really get what’s in your head and have other people pick up on that passion and that enthusiasm and executive your vision to the best of their ability.”

About starring in the film, while directing for the first time, Jordan joked, “I’m a little sick. I must have a problem because it’s lowkey torture, but at the same time, it’s so much fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgv1s_0ideQwfI00
Director Michael B. Jordan on the set of his film “Creed III.”

He explained: “The challenge of accomplishing it all, the multitasking nature of it to develop story, try to stay in shape and give all the departments what they individually need and then have my process as Adonis, it’s really hard to put into words. Every day was a struggle but it was the team of people who were around me — you have to surround yourself with people you trust so you can focus on what you need to focus on, and sometimes that is doing two things at one time. Three things at one time.”

Jordan recalled being on set with Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr. while they directed the first two “Creed” movies, respectively and seeing the filmmakers be “a little tired, a little run-down” going into the end of production and the beginning of post, while he’d still have a little pep in his step, because he had a lighter workload.

“I would empathize with them and say, ‘It’s okay man, I get it.’ I did not get anything,” he admitted. “It’s only now can really look at them eye to eye and say ‘I get it. I understand’ and they’re like, ‘Yeah, you finally get it.’ It’s an acknowledgement, you know, when you step behind the camera, the undertaking that is. From outside looking in it seems tough, but it’s extremely hard to do.”

One journalist asked Jordan what he’d learned about the “art of the training montage,” one of the franchise’s signature elements since the first “Rocky” movie. “Get all the footage you can — every push up, every speedbag moment,” he laughed. “But seriously, for the montage, what are the stakes? How is the character leaving the montage better than he was when he first started.”

Thematically, Jordan teased that “family is always the core” of the “Creed” movies, as well as heart, so it was important to weigh in on what Donnie and Bianca’s lives are like now as they navigate their marriage, parenthood and careers as young adults. Jordan heaped praise on Thompson for being his “rock” in this process. “Trust is a huge thing, and having earned each other’s trust being in scenes together, and now having her trust me as a storyteller was the biggest compliment that she’s given me thus far,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAiXI_0ideQwfI00
Tessa Thompson as Bianca and Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in “Creed III.”

Jordan shared that story also focuses on the importance of facing your past in order to “find out who you really are,” as well as remembering where you come from. “Settling debts and being accountable for your actions is something that we wanted to look at as well,” Jordan explained. “This movie has a lot of me in it and hopefully a lot of other people as well. I wanted to created a story where everybody felt that they could relate to something.

About booking Majors to play the antagonist, Jordan said he felt “very blessed and lucky to have him be a part of this story.”

“For me, as a director, to have that running mate and that scene partner made all the difference in the world. The world is finding out daily how incredible this man is and the works that he does. It’s finally getting the props that it’s due. And Jonathan was incredible, man, he showed up every day ready. Ready to go to war. Ready to work.”

About Damian, Jordan teased that the character is “definitely a pivotal person and a pillar in Adonis’ life, that kind of comes back around and it needs to kind of get addressed.”

Earlier this month, Majors headlined a Men’s Health cover story , previewing the boxing physique he chiseled for the film. The actor insisted on lifting real weights on the set, following with three months of intense physical training to prepare for the role. The “Lovecraft Country” star insisted the physicality of his character played into his emotional arc as a hellbent boxer willing to risk everything in the ring.

“There are certain reasons you build your body,” Majors said. “Dame’s body was built from loss. He had lost something, and that hole is what made him work the way he worked. When you see Dame’s body, you go, ‘Oh, that makes sense.’ You don’t look like that and be happy with life.”

“Creed III” marks the ninth installment in the “Rocky” film franchise and the third in the “Creed” spinoff series, which has made more than $377 million worldwide. The film hits theaters on March 3, 2023.

Watch the trailer below.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. During Lucy Simon’s Broadway career, she was nominated for a Tony award in Original Score for her work on the long-running musical “The Secret Garden.”...
Variety

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air for a Week Following Abuse of Member of Parliament

U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has taken news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy off air for a week after an incident on Wednesday where he abused member of parliament Steve Baker off-air. “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week,” Channel 4 said in a statement on Thursday. During the ongoing political chaos in the U.K. government, Guru-Murthy interviewed Baker, a member of the ruling Conservative party. Once the...
Variety

Liz Truss Resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

Embattled U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ousted from office. Truss, a Conservative politician who was voted in as leader of her party only on Sept. 6, announced her resignation on Thursday. She served the shortest term ever for a U.K. Prime Minister, 44 days. A leadership election will take place in the next week, Truss said. “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back...
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Vibe

The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch

The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
defpen

Jonathan Majors Teases His Role In ‘Creed III’

Jonathan Majors is not only preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also getting ready to hope in the ring with Adonis Creed in Creed III. While Creed III is the latest entry in the legendary Rocky saga, the film has largely flown under the radar. In fact, the film’s release was pushed back from November 2022 to March 2023 with little to no discussion. As a result, few know much about the plot of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut or the introduction of Majors’ character, Anderson Dame. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors hinted at what fans can expect from his new character when he hits the big screen.
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
ComicBook

JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return

The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Complex

‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters

Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
ComicBook

Keke Palmer Says "I'm Ready for Rogue" Following X-Men Fan Casting (Exclusive)

Throughout her career, Keke Palmer has proven to be both an immensely talented and charismatic performer, which has resulted in fans rallying behind the idea that Palmer should embrace the role of Rogue when the X-Men are brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On social media, Palmer accepted the nomination of these fan desires, though recently addressed that, if she were to take on every role that fans wished she would, there'd be no room in her schedule. Still, if she's going to be keeping busy, she sounds happy to have Marvel be a world she gets involved in. Palmer can currently be seen in Nope, which is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.
Variety

Joel Kinnaman Starring in Boston Crime Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ for AGC Studios

Joel Kinnaman will star in “The Silent Hour,” a Boston-Set crime thriller from AGC Studios. The film follows a police detective, played by Kinnaman, who suffers accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building. The film is slated to go into production in early 2023. Brad Anderson, whose credits include “Beirut” and “The Machinist,” will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall.  AGC Studios will finance and produce the film with Eric...
Popculture

HBO Max Adds 2022 Summer Movie That's Still in Theaters

DC League of Super-Pets just joined the HBO Max catalog, even though it is still playing in theaters in some parts of the U.S. After standing out as one of the summer's biggest family hits, it is finally available to watch from the comfort of home. Its all-star cast list will entice even casual fans to give it a try.
Vibe

Lupita Nyong‘o Breaks Silence About Exit From ‘The Woman King’

Lupita Nyong’o has revealed the reason why she opted not to star in The Woman King. The 39-year-old actress admittedly felt the role wasn’t right for her. “It was very amicable, the departure from it, but I felt it wasn’t the role for me to play,” the Wakanda Forever star explained to The Hollywood Reporter.More from VIBE.comViola Davis Keeps It Real On 'Hot Ones': "My Lips Are Burning Off"'Wakanda Forever' Featurette Honors Chadwick Boseman's LegacyMichaela Coel Says 'Black Panther' Is "About The Magic Of Africa" Nyong’o was set to star alongside Viola Davis in the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film as one of the...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 4, of “The Masked Singer,” “TV Theme Night,” which aired Oct. 19 on Fox. After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking...
Variety

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Tracking for Massive $175 Million Opening

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is on pace to land one of the year’s biggest opening weekends. Early tracking, released by NRG, has the superhero sequel debuting to $175 million, but many rival studio executives believe that figure could grow after reviews hit and word-of-mouth builds. Disney and Marvel still haven’t released the bulk of their marketing materials, which could also goose ticket sales. If that figure is accurate, it will be the second biggest debut of 2022, just below the $187.4 million logged by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The original “Black Panther” opened to $202 million in 2018,...
epicstream.com

Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Responded to Marvel vs. DC Debate

Although to some, it may not seem like a battle, the fight at the box office between Marvel and DC continues. As the entire DCEU consistently goes through a lot of changes, despite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film soon to be released in theaters, the MCU continues its consecutive success with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Variety

Superman Fighting Black Adam Is Not a ‘One-Off’ Movie but a New ‘Long Form of Storytelling’: ‘It’s Not a One Fight Situation’

SPOILER ALERT: This story references a major reveal that is included in the end-credits scene for “Black Adam.” Much of the weeks leading up to the release of “Black Adam” has been dominated by Dwayne Johnson touting his eponymous comic book character’s future fight against Superman. Johnson has all but confirmed that his “Black Adam” movie will reintroduce Henry Cavill as Superman after he took on the role in films such as “Man of Steal,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” But “Black Adam” producer Hiram Garcia recently told CinemaBlend (via Collider) that a Superman vs. Black Adam...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy