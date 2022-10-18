ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Catherine, Called Birdy’ Star Bella Ramsey Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
 4 days ago
Bella Ramsey, the star of Lena Dunham’s recent feature “Catherine, Called Birdy,” has signed with CAA , Variety can exclusively confirm.

In “Catherine, Called Birdy,” which won rave reviews at Toronto International Film Festival last month, Ramsey plays 14-year-old Birdy, who is coming of age in medieval England where her fate is to be married off to any of the potential suitors her father has in mind – Birdy, meanwhile, has other ideas. Joe Alwyn and Andrew Scott also star in the film, which recently hit Prime Video following a theatrical release.

Ramsey also appeared in HBO’s “ Game of Thrones ” as Lyanna Mormont, the head of the House of Mormont following her mother’s death and the first to declare Jon Snow king of the North during the gathering of the lords at Winterfell.

Her next role will be alongside Pedro Pascal (“Wonder Woman 1984”) in Craig Mazin’s upcoming series for HBO, “The Last of Us.” Based on the critically acclaimed Sony Playstation video game, the series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Ramsey is set to play Pascal’s ward in the series, which also stars Nick Offerman, with Pascal responsible for delivering her to safety in a post-apocalyptic United States. The series is set to debut next year.

Ramsey continues to be represented by Conway van Gelder Grant in the U.K, Relevant PR, and attorney Bianca Levin at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

