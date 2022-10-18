ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Chris Jericho Signs Three-Year AEW Contract Extension (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling ( AEW ) that will keep him with the company through December 2025, Variety has learned exclusively.

In addition, Jericho will take on increased responsibilities behind the scenes AEW and will now serve as a producer and creative advisor in addition to continuing as a mentor to young talent.

“Chris Jericho long ago cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and we’re fortunate to have his skills, charisma, knowledge and insights in AEW for years to come,” Tony Khan, CEO, GM and head of creative of AEW, said in a statement. “Chris has discovered a fountain of youth this year, and he’s having some of the very best matches of his legendary career against some of the top names in wrestling. In expanding his responsibilities, he’ll continue to serve as a valuable leader with our roster having the opportunity to utilize one of most creative minds in the history of wrestling.”

Jericho was one of the original stars to sign with AEW in helping to launch the promotion, which included a six-month run as the inaugural AEW world champion. Most recently, the wrestling legend won the Ring of Honor (ROH) world championship, with Khan having purchased ROH in May 2022. He will defend that title against Dalton Castle tonight on a special Tuesday edition of “AEW Dynamite” on TBS.

In an interview with Variety , Jericho had a simple answer as to why he has chosen to stick with AEW and signed this extension.

“I guess the simple answer is ‘Why not?'” Jericho said. “Things have been going so well in the company, and I really do feel that this is my company. It’s tattooed on my heart, so to speak. I’ve been here since day one, and there’s really no reason not to be here continuing forward.”

“When AEW first started, I think basically it was Chris Jericho and a group of very talented people that might not have been as well known,” he continued. “Within three months that changed and now within three years, we’ve got at least a dozen, maybe two dozen, of our own homegrown stars that came into their own on AEW television.”

Jericho has proven incredibly popular with wrestling fans over the years due in no small part to his ability to reinvent himself and innovate within his character. Currently, he is going by the nickname “The Ocho,” as the ROH championship marks the eighth world championship he has held during his career.

“I think evolving and always reinventing myself is what keeps me going,” he said. “And now I have this freedom to be creative, to just do anything that I think is going to work. I’ve never really had that before. I don’t have to worry about anybody else opinions. Obviously, Tony Khan weighs in from time to time, but it’s really just an open canvas to just paint whatever pictures that I want to paint and that makes it so much more fun.”

In terms of his role within AEW, Jericho compares himself to hockey great Gordie Howe, who played at the top levels of the sport into his 50s. He also says that he considers himself an “elder statesman” of the locker room and spends most of his time at AEW working with other, less established talent on their matches and offering tips on how they can improve.

Finally, Jericho addressed his hopes for his run as ROH champion, stating that he wants to make the belt the most prestigious in the business behind only the AEW world championship.

“It’s very simple. I’ve said I want to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor,” he said. “Well, who’s gonna stop me from doing that? We haven’t found out yet, but when it happens, suddenly they slayed the dragon and they become a bigger star as a result.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

ESPN, Formula 1 Extend Track With New Rights Deal

Walt Disney Co. wants to keep auto racing on track. The company’s ESPN has extended its current rights deal with Formula 1 racing, a pact sports agents have suggested has become surprisingly lucrative for an agreement not tied to football or basketball. The new contract will keep F1 races on ESPN networks in the United States through the 2025 season. “Formula 1 and ESPN have been a strong and successful team and we’re delighted to extend our relationship,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of programming and original content, in a statement. “We look forward to serving fans in some new and...
Variety

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. During Lucy Simon’s Broadway career, she was nominated for a Tony award in Original Score for her work on the long-running musical “The Secret Garden.”...
Variety

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air for a Week Following Abuse of Member of Parliament

U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has taken news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy off air for a week after an incident on Wednesday where he abused member of parliament Steve Baker off-air. “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week,” Channel 4 said in a statement on Thursday. During the ongoing political chaos in the U.K. government, Guru-Murthy interviewed Baker, a member of the ruling Conservative party. Once the...
Variety

Liz Truss Resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

Embattled U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ousted from office. Truss, a Conservative politician who was voted in as leader of her party only on Sept. 6, announced her resignation on Thursday. She served the shortest term ever for a U.K. Prime Minister, 44 days. A leadership election will take place in the next week, Truss said. “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 4, of “The Masked Singer,” “TV Theme Night,” which aired Oct. 19 on Fox. After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking...
Variety

‘Inside The NBA’ Gets New Set So Shaq, Sir Charles Can Keep Playing

The same old team is ready to take to the screen for TNT’s “Inside The NBA.” But their setting may look a little different. When Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson take to the set of the Warner Bros. Discovery network’s signature sports program, they will do so in a more open space that includes bigger screens, large vertical monitors and a broader overall design that reflects some of the demands of modern production. It’s the first time in nearly four or five years that the company’s sports division has refreshed the show’s look. “The set has become the...
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’

The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” the full statement reads. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that...
Variety

Jesse Lee Soffer Returning to ‘Chicago P.D.’ to Direct in Season 10 (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Lee Soffer isn’t leaving the Windy City just yet. The actor, who made his final appearance on “Chicago P.D.” earlier this month, will be returning to direct episode 16, Variety can exclusively reveal. The episode will air in 2023. Soffer starred in 189 episodes of NBC’s police procedural, portraying Det. Jay Halstead. In August, he confirmed that the 10th season would be his last, appearing in the first three episodes. The character was written off the show during the Oct. 3 episode, when Jay decided to resign from Intelligence, say goodbye to his wife (played by Tracy Spiridakos) and take...
Variety

CNN Starts Push to Promote New Morning-Show Trio

CNN hopes it can warm people up to its new morning program. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet has released a suite of fresh promos for “CNN This Morning” that show hosts Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins hanging out over coffee, a first look at the trio and their chemistry as the network bets on a new A.M. format to help vie more competitively in one of the most competitive time periods for TV news. “We want familiarity in the morning,” says Ryan Kadro, the CNN development executive who has been working on the program. “We really want the audience to...
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

Drake, 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage have announced their joint album, “Her Loss,” setting an imminent release date of Friday, Oct. 28. The date and title were first revealed in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the pair’s collaboration on Drake’s previous album “Honestly, Nevermind,” which released only four months ago. The music video dropped Saturday afternoon to commemorate 21’s 30th birthday. Drake and 21 have become regular collaborators over the years, with songs like “Knife Talk” off Drake’s album “Certified Lover Boy” and “Mr. Right Now” off 21 and Metro Boomin’s album “Savage Mode II.” Other tracks include “Sneakin'” and “Issa.” Watch the “Jimmy Cooks” music video below. More to come… More from VarietyDrake to Play Harlem's Apollo Theater for Special SiriusXM Concert21 Savage: 'Rolling Loud Will Never Get a Show Out of Me Ever Again'Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez's 'Yessie' Album Release PartyBest of VarietyThe Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2022: From 'House of the Dragon' to 'Euphoria'Constance Wu Gets Candid in Revealing New Memoir 'Making a Scene'What's Coming to Netflix in October 2022
Variety

Elon Musk Plans to Lay Off Nearly 75% of Twitter Employees, or 5,500 Staffers (Report)

Elon Musk could be set to slash Twitter’s headcount drastically once his $44 billion deal for the social network goes through. The mega-billionaire has told potential investors in the Twitter deal that he plans to lay off almost 75% the company’s staff, or about 5,500 employees, to reduce the size of its workforce from 7,500 to just over 2,000, the Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources and documents.
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Director Tim Burton, ‘Andor‘ and ’Willow’ Stars Among Lucca Guests

Italy’s Lucca Comics & Games, which is Europe’s biggest pop-culture and cosplay meet, is back in full post-pandemic swing with a slew of premieres and high-caliber talent set to engage with thousands of fans in the medieval Tuscan town. The immersive Oct. 28-Nov. 1 event, dedicated to fandom and the whole universe of comics — including movies, TV and music – has been increasingly gaining traction with studios and streamers. So much so that Netflix has chosen Lucca to launch Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” series, starring Jenna Ortega as gothic feminist icon Wednesday Addams. The hotly anticipated show’s first episode will have...
Variety

Warner Bros. Pictures Names Jesse Ehrman President of Production and Development; Ups Three to Senior VP (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Pictures has named longtime executive Jesse Ehrman as president of production and development, Variety has learned exclusively. The 16-year studio executive steps into the role vacated by Courtenay Valenti. He will report to Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Ehrman will oversee and manage the division’s live-action development team and budget, and also work closely with DeLuca and Abdy on overall slate development. Ehrman’s elevation also sees three others in the film group promoted to senior V.P.: Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott. Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as...
Variety

Will ‘She Said’ Hit Too Close to Home for Oscar Voters?

What’s stranger than fiction? Biopics and historical dramas have typically been Oscar fodder, as shown by winners like “The King’s Speech” (2010) and “A Beautiful Mind” (2001). Sometimes, real-life events become a common thread among multiple titles in a single awards season. This year, however, several films tackling sexual assault — such as Universal’s “She Said” and MGM/UA’s “Women Talking” — present a meta viewing experience that some industry voters may find too real for comfort. Hollywood’s reckoning with its role in the enabling of monsters is knocking on its door. Even as Harvey Weinstein’s hold on Hollywood continues to fade,...
Variety

Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Debuts on Nielsen Top 10 With 10th Biggest Streaming Week Ever

“Monster,” the Ryan Murphy-created limited series starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, debuted on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with 3.7 billion minutes watched from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25. This made it not only the No. 1 program of the viewing window, but the tenth most-streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen. The series nabbed that chart position with only four days of availability on Netflix, having debuted on Sept. 21, halfway through the viewing window. The accomplishment is considerable, but unsurprising — Nielsen issues its streaming rankings with a four-week delay, whereas Netflix’s self-reported numbers...
Variety

Broadway Producer Garth Drabinsky Sues Actors’ Equity for $50 Million, Claiming Defamation and ‘Blacklisting’ After ‘Paradise Square’ Turmoil

Broadway producer Garth Drabinsky is suing Actors’ Equity for $50 million, accusing the theater union of defamation after he was placed on its “Do Not Work” list following his tumultuous production of Paradise Square. “Drabinsky, more than any other producer in recent musical theatre history, has tackled the insidious issues of racism, prejudice and bigotry in America through the musicals he has produced for Broadway,” the suit claims. “Actors’ Equity, however, has turned Drabinsky’s remarkable record of achievements on its head by accusing Drabinsky of being a racist and creating a hostile and unsafe work environment stemming from the production of...
Variety

Joel Kinnaman Starring in Boston Crime Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ for AGC Studios

Joel Kinnaman will star in “The Silent Hour,” a Boston-Set crime thriller from AGC Studios. The film follows a police detective, played by Kinnaman, who suffers accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building. The film is slated to go into production in early 2023. Brad Anderson, whose credits include “Beirut” and “The Machinist,” will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall.  AGC Studios will finance and produce the film with Eric...
Variety

Tip of the Iceberg: British TV Gets Chaotic as U.K. Lettuce Livestream Outlasts Prime Minister

During a breaking political news story, I usually watch both BBC News and Sky News on two different screens, just so I don’t miss anything. This week, like many others, I added a third channel: a livestream of a lettuce. After Prime Minister Liz Truss’ hard-line policies plunged the economy and her political party into turmoil, the Economist published an eviscerating column about her time so far in office, saying that she “has the shelf-life of a lettuce.” So, the British tabloid Daily Star then decided to put this theory into action. They bought a lettuce, attached some googly eyes, placed it...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy