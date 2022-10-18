ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Klepper Takes on Election Deniers and the Upcoming Death of Democracy in Latest Comedy Central Special (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michael Schneider
Jordan Klepper ’s latest half-hour “The Daily Show” special, “ The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms – America Unfollows Democracy,” is set to bow on Nov. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET, Comedy Central is set to announce on Tuesday.

The new special will follow “Daily Show” contributor Klepper as he interviews Republican voters who have fallen under the spell of 2020 election deniers and who now plan to vote for candidates who threaten to subvert the entire election process. The result is a “quest to figure out if America is ghosting democracy.”

“Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms — America Unfollows Democracy” will also be available on Paramount+, the Daily Show YouTube channel, CC.com, video on demand and Comedy Central apps starting Nov. 2.

The logline: “For nearly 250 years, the peaceful transfer of power has been a cornerstone of American Democracy. But with a large percentage of Republicans denying that Joe Biden is president, and capitol rioters running for office across the country, Jordan Klepper wonders: Is America unfollowing democracy? In this new half-hour special, Jordan goes back on the campaign trail before the midterms to find out who’s defending America’s elections, who is denying them, and just how civil we can keep America’s next civil war.”

Indeed, it’s once again up to “The Daily Show” and its fellow late night brethren to expose the truth about how democracy is dangerously close to losing its grip in this country, and how concerned we truly should be — while the mainstream network news departments continue to shirk their duties and focus aimlessly on the horse race instead.

As Noah prepares to depart “The Daily Show” on Dec. 8, Klepper’s name is among the potential candidates to replace the host. (Others mentioned in the mix include “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr.)

“Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms – America Unfollows Democracy” reps Klepper’s third special for Comedy Central, following “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy,” which followed him traveling to alt-right Hungary. That special received an Emmy nomination, as did his first entry, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse — Into the MAGAverse,” which chronicled his experience on the Trump campaign trail in 2020. That one also received a DGA nom.

Klepper is also behind “The Daily Show” short-form series “Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse,” in which he interviews insurrectionists, anti-vaxxers and Trump supporters. And there’s the podcast companion “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy,”a six-episode limited series podcast co-produced by iHeartPodcasts and hosted by Jordan, which launches on November 9. According to Comedy Central, a compilation of Klepper moments at Trump rallies has now clocked more than 154 million views across multiple platforms.

Besides serving as host, Klepper is the EP and writer of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Midterms – America Unfollows Democracy.” Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are exec producers; Ian Berger is co-exec producer and director.  Here’s a first look at the promo:

Community Policy