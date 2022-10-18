Abu Dhabi transfers Etihad Aviation Group to wealth fund ADQ

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said on Tuesday the government had transferred Etihad Aviation Group's full ownership to the fund.

"The transfer of EAG complements ADQ's efforts to transform Abu Dhabi into a global aviation hub anchored in end-to-end airport service excellence," ADQ said in a statement.

